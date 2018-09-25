Altria: More Surprises Ahead?

More surprises could be in store if Altria is able to move its heft and market share into the emerging cannabis markets.

Altria (MO) has traded bearish pressure since the stock posted long-term highs in the middle of 2017. Most criticisms of the company have centered around an inability to adapt in ways that are reflective of changing consumer values. Altria has had its difficulties connecting with the Millennial demographic and in monetizing vapor technologies. But the company has also demonstrated a strong willingness to meet the needs of loyal shareholders and an uncanny ability to grow profits through its product pricing power. Recent comments from management have suggested that the company is exploring opportunities in the emerging cannabis market, and if we combine these positives with MO’s excellent 5.16% dividend it looks as though positive surprises may still be in store for shareholders in the quarters ahead. I am long the stock and expect MO to be trading at higher levels by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Altria executive VP Murray Garnick spoke at the Barclays 2018 Consumer Staples Conference and made comments which suggested the company is open to the idea of expansion into cannabis markets. As an “aging” company, this is the type of product innovation that is needed in order to stimulate renewed investor interest, given the declining consumer environment which has faced Altria’s product base over the last two decades.

According to the National Health Interview Survey, only 14% of adults in the U.S. last year classified themselves as “regular smokers.” This marks a sharp decline from the 20% of adults falling into this classification in the 2006 survey. The figures from 2017 still equate to 30 million adults that are regular cigarette smokers, but the consumer trends here are obviously pointed in the downward direction. On top of this, recent regulations from the Food and Drug Administration to reduce nicotine levels and place restrictions on flavored cigarettes have also limited Altria’s profit potential.

Clearly, the cards have been stacked against Altria at the government level. Smoke-able products like its Marlboro brand still make up 86% of Altria’s total revenues. But the company has responded to the decline in cigarette shipments with cost-cutting strategies and price increases which have largely made up the difference. During the second quarter, Altria’s adjusted earnings posted at $1.01 per share (slightly beating analyst estimates). This represents earnings growth of 18.8% on an annualized basis. Altria’s quarterly figures also showed improved revenues for its smokeless segment.

On the whole, net revenues declined by -5.4% on an annualized basis. But Altria’s earnings surpassed analyst estimates for the fourth quarter in a row, and gross profits rose to $6.08 billion (an annualized gain of 3.2%). The also company upwardly revised its guidance figures, with adjusted earnings expected to post within a $3.94-4.03 range. If accurate, this would create an annualized growth rate of 16-19% for the company. Given the difficult consumer environment that currently faces Altria, this suggests a high level of efficiency in the company’s approach and managerial strategy.

Continued stability here will be vital, as it will ensure the safety of the stock’s elevated yield payouts. This is a primary motivator for many shareholders currently long MO, and Altria recently increased its dividend by 14.3% (from 70 cents per share to 80 cents). This brings the current dividend yield to 5.16%, which remains highly attractive in this low-interest rate environment. The latest dividend increase is the 53rd in the last 49 years, and management has increased share buyback programs by $1 billion.

In the second quarter, Altria repurchased 7.6 million shares of stock (worth $437 million). These moves represent additional examples of a proactive managerial strategy at work, which is designed to reward shareholder loyalty over time. This will be essential, as the company redefines its approach to changing consumer markets and macroeconomic headwinds.



Given these positives, the stock is looking like an attractive buying opportunity after hitting its recent lows. MO is trading lower by -13.95% on a year-to-date basis but a turnaround in share prices seems to be unfolding in the post-summer trading period. Altria has consistently shown its ability to generate positively, supportive surprises for shareholders. This could continue if we see further comments about an entrance into the cannabis space, new announcements to raise the dividend, or plans to expand the share buyback program. The company’s earnings results for the second quarter confirm high level of efficiency in the operational strategies enacted by management.

Despite the broader headwinds, earnings growth looks set to continue into the third quarter and this should allay any lingering fears of potentially bullish investors that might still be on the fence relative to MO. The stock’s excellent 5.16% dividend will pay loyal investors for their patience as the company moves forward in its changing consumer strategies for the quarters ahead. I remain long the stock at these lower levels and expect to see share prices move higher into the final parts of this year.

