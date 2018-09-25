Transocean Is Quick To Contract The Semisubmersible Transocean Norge (Ex-West Rigel)

According to Offshore Energy Today, Transocean bags 300-day deal for the semisubmersible Transocean Norge with Equinor.

Image: Semisubmersible Transocean Norge. Courtesy: Offshore Energy Today

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) continues to be one of the best offshore drillers with a considerable backlog estimated at ~$11.4 billion as of 09/23/2018. Note: This amount doesn't include options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

We will have to add the firm backlog of Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) to the firm contract backlog indicated above.

As I have indicated in my preceding article, Transocean acquired Ocean Rig UDW recently, and the total backlog including ORIG is now approximately ~$12.1 billion as of September 23, 2018.

Transocean noted in the press release announcing the deal that the combined fleet is comprised of:

57 floaters, with 17 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ultra-deepwater drillships in the industry.

RIG data by YCharts

RIG is my number one long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I have been following continuously the company on Seeking Alpha for over four years now.

My recommendation is still the same. I recommend accumulating the stock for the long term because the company will be the first to benefit from a floaters' recovery that seems slow to materialize, but coming nonetheless.

However, the offshore drilling industry is known for its strong volatility, and it is vital to take advantage of these swings by trading a significant portion of your RIG position based on the future oil price outlook.

Thus, trading at least 30% of your position seems adequate and could make a big difference. Trading RIG by using the RSI(14) has been helpful.

RIG data by YCharts

An Honest Look at the Offshore Drilling at the end of the third quarter

1 - The sand dune effect

There has been a significant unbalance between the strong rising oil prices we have encountered since 2018 and how the oil operators reacted to the offshore drilling exploration.

Below, the 5-year chart for Brent:

Source: InfoMine

On the one hand, higher oil prices should boost Transocean's stock price and they did to a limited extent. On the other hand, the insufficient level of contracting activity - especially in the floaters' segment - has prevented RIG to trend up satisfactorily.

This situation is creating essentially an unusual volatility with a type of "sand dune effect" progression of two steps up and one and a half step down.

One noticeable exception has been the North Sea sector, where the Harsh-Environment semisubmersibles have done very well. However, it is still an exception in the floaters' segment.

Transocean has managed to dominate the North Sea by acquiring Songa Offshore and now Ocean Rig (with two HE semisubmersibles, the Leif Eiriksson and the Erik Raude) and created a special relationship with Equinor (EQNR) which is the main player.

Otherwise, most of the offshore drillers that I am following on Seeking Alpha are seemingly confined somewhat in a surviving loop, and little to nothing has changed in this sector since 2014, despite oil prices at multi-year highs.

2 - The culprit is probably the US Shale.

Higher oil prices should have enticed oil operators to increase exploration CapEx because the need to replace production by new reserves is getting imperative. At least, it is what the market believed, but somewhat, this logical correlation between oil and offshore drilling weakens down the line, and the result is that the demand level is not producing the contracting expected.

As I guessed previously, the US shale is probably the primary factor for this offshore drilling "sluggishness" - which is more pronounced in the deepwater/ultra-deepwater than the shallow water segment - because it requires a high-sustaining CapEx to maintain a record USA production of 11+ MBOPD, which in turn, reduces exploration CapEx for offshore drilling.

Moreover, the wells' depletion is a serious issue for the US shale but even more importantly, the cost of building infrastructures (pipelines) to unlock the concerning bottlenecks which threaten production growth.

However, the tide is seen changing and Jeremy D. Thigpen, the CEO, agrees:

As we move into 2018, we see a handful of near-term opportunities in the Gulf, primarily driven by the independents. We are also encouraged to see recent ultra-deepwater tenders for some of the majors and regions around the world, indicating long-term sentiment is shifting for the better. In conclusion, today's outlook is certainly more encouraging than it was a year ago.

Unfortunately, we are still waiting for these "opportunities" to materialize in the floater segment, and despite some recent encouraging signs (the new contract today is another supportive indication), I continue to be disappointed with this slow tendering process and dismal day rates. I recommend looking at the Day rates published by IHS August 2018.

3 - News - According to Offshore Energy Today: Transocean bags 300-day deal for newbuild rig with Equinor:

Under the contract, the rig will spend around 300 days drill in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract is expected to start in July 2019, following the shipyard delivery of the rig in early 2019. Transocean will operate the Transocean Norge - formerly known as the West Rigel - and has a 33% interest in the joint venture that owns the rig, with the remaining 67% interest owned by Hayfin Capital. Transocean said that the contract backlog is approximately $89 million, excluding a bonus opportunity and other services... Additionally, the contract includes four one-well options

The day rate is $297K/d which is higher than the actual day rate worldwide or ~$130k/d.

Two reasons:

The Norway Continental Shelf is a "Harsh Environment" type which is more costly to operate and requires special approval that reduces the number of possible rigs to operate.

The Transocean Norge, Moss Maritime CS60 design, is considered to be among the most capable newbuild semi-submersibles in the world.

Source: Markit

Technical Analysis

RIG experienced recently a decisive breakout (upside) of a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at about $11.80 and line support at about $10. The long-term support/resistance is $12 (I recommend buying slowly below support). The recent rally on Friday is probably due to the RBC upgrade with a $30 target.

I believe the next line resistance could be the $14 again (triple top at which point I recommend selling about 15% to 30% of your position). However, a long-term trend that could be forming as we speak is a rising channel pattern with line resistance at $14.80 (I recommend selling about 15% to 30% at this level instead of the $14 level ) and line support at $11 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this level). The rising channel patterns are considered bullish for the long term.

