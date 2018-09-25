Amazon Ads: The Next Big Thing?

Recent declines in the stock price of Amazon has offered an opportunity to invest at a good price.

An exponential growing market - that is controlled by only a few - is about to get shaken up.

The online ad market is substantial; Amazon is well positioned to capitalize on the decline of Facebook.

The ad revenue side of Amazon (AMZN) has been perceived to bring in more money than AWS. AWS ("Amazon Web Services") is the main talking point for many investors and analysts today, and for good reasons. But to be more aware as investors, we need to look to the future of ad revenue also.

Facebook (FB), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) are ad revenue giants, and now have an aggressive competitor coming their way. Both of these companies don’t appear to be challenging Amazon the way Amazon is challenging them.

Google won’t build large warehouses to sell products, and will likely remain digital only - with its core business nonetheless. Facebook is already decreasing ad visibility to try to claw back some of its reputation.

Trust with Facebook has been diminishing. Facebook was one of my biggest holdings last year, but I have dramatically reduced that position - now Amazon takes that lead.

Facebook is reducing ad loads and focusing on bringing the platform back to what it originally was supposed to be. You may have seen the ads on TV.

If I was a small – or large – business, and spent a lot of money on Facebook ads that were successful, but are now generating less interaction for the same cost, I would be looking for alternatives.

Amazon's growing retail business, AWS, and the Kindle to an extent, are all places where ads belong. The lower cost Kindle is cheaper for this reason. You see ads.

Amazon is by far the most popular retailer in the US and dwarfs all the other retailers. 197 million people see - and use - Amazon every month in the US.

It's now a multi-billion-dollar business for us. We're seeing strong adoption across a number of fronts. Amazon vendors, sellers, authors as well as third-party advertisers who want to reach Amazon customers. - Amazon

The online ad model works

Facebook struck gold when their advertising model began. This opened the door for small business owners to do some useful marketing; the local butcher could now take on Walmart (WMT) by clicking a button.

Unlike Facebook and Google, Amazon has the platform to sell directly to the user. With Amazon ads, you are already on the “the platform”, no need to go elsewhere. Your payment details are already there, and you trust Amazon.

The obvious main buyer of ads are people who sell on Amazon. We know that to sell a product online, it would be foolish not to use Amazon.

Amazon hosts millions of products, and everyone is fighting to get the top spot. This creates a market of participants who are willing to bid up ad prices to get that top spot.

Total online ad revenue in the US alone was $88bln. To put this huge number into perspective, we have to recognize other forms of advertising. Time Warner's television network revenue has grown ~$1bn every year for the past ten years; compare that to online ad revenue. The potential to make a lot of money in this market is huge. (Online advertising revenue in the United States from 2000 to 2017, in billion U.S. dollars)

You can see from the chart that revenue in this sector has grown enormously from just a few years back. To me, this shows extensive adoption of the online ad model by consumers.

Modeling out potential ad revenue

Data by PwC

By the year 2020, we should see total online ad revenue in the US jump to $108bln. Amazon contributes ~4% currently to the $88bln known figure. Keep in mind that the figure is not reported and we can only go off estimates on what has been the assumed weight in the reported "other" segment by Amazon.

If we model out some assumptions, we can see how much revenue Amazon could gain from a growing its market share in this area.

By 2023, Amazon (in the US) should control 5% of the market. With this growth assumption, we can estimate Amazon's share in the US could be worth $7.12bln. Facebook and others show us that ad margins are healthy. Amazon should have healthy margins in this area.

Rest of the world digital ad spending

Total global ad spending will increase 17.69% to $237.29 billion this year, according to eMarketer's latest note, "Global Ad Spending: The eMarketer Forecast for 2018".

Online advertisements are crushing traditional TV advertisements. Traditional TV ads are projected to be almost flat in growth for the next several years. I assume much worse for TV networks and assume that they will decrease in growth. Youtube and others are all new forms of TV that are much more efficient at giving the customer what they want.

Even though I am one of Amazon's biggest bulls, it's always good to be a little skeptical when valuing new markets. People who read my articles know that I always approach valuing companies with a more conservative outlook, so the same has be applied to this new market.

Summary

Amazon is heading in the right direction with ads. This market is huge, and shows no signs of slowing. Facebook is dying, and retailers need a better place to promote products than Facebook - especially after they say they are reducing ad loads.

This pullback from $1 trillion is a golden chance to buy into one of the worlds largest, and fastest growing (for its size) companies on the planet. Amazon is evolving all the time and management are aggressive on growth, and will be for the foreseeable future; this model has worked for Amazon, so why change it now. Long AMZN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.