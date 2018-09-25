Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of September 2018

Lithium spot prices in China fall slightly, and global contract prices rise - The price gap is now closed.

Welcome to the September 2018 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid-2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

September saw lots of action from the lithium juniors.

Lithium market and prices summary

During September, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 4.66% to US$14,400/t; and China lithium hydroxide prices were also slightly down to US$19,300/t. Global Lithium Carbonate Equivalent contract prices are rising and are up about 20-30% on 2017 prices. Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile (NYSE:SQM) reported its average LCE contract price in Q2 2018 were "slightly higher" than their Q1 figure of US$16,400/MT. Lithium Americas' (OTC:LAC) chart below shows SQM's latest lithium carbonate contract price as US$16,568. As expected, in 2018, we have seen China spot prices decline from lofty levels and global contract prices rise. SQM stated:

"Prices could be slightly lower in the second half of the year but significantly higher than average prices reported last year."

Lithium China Spot prices

Source: Lithium Americas September 2018 company presentation

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2018" article. Highlights include:

Allied Market Research suggests that the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% to reach USD 46.21 Billion by 2022.

Lithium Australia managing director Adrian Griffin says "By 2025 there's about 5,000 gigawatt hours of batteries required to store that energy and back it up. There's a requirement immediately for 2.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. That alone is more than a 10-fold increase over what is produced today."

Some additional news, on September 4 Argosy Minerals announced:

Argentina export tax statement. President Macri has made a statement that the country will impose a new temporary tax of 3 Pesos per US Dollar of export value on goods shipped internationally (other than agricultural exports, which will be taxed at 4 Peso per US Dollar), which is equivalent to approximately 7.9% based on current exchange rates. In the statement, it was noted the tax will only be in place through to the end of 2020.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF) - Formerly Bacanora Minerals

On September 11, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Exercise of options and PDMR dealing. Bacanora, the London listed lithium exploration and development company focused on Sonora, Mexico, has received notifications from option holders to exercise options over 100,000 new ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of CAD$0.30 each. The options are being exercised at a price of CAD$0.30 per Ordinary Share for a total consideration of CAD$30,000.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Project financing announcements.

2020 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two, 35,000 tpa.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

"Investors can read my article "Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity".

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2018 - Rose stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2018 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

2021 - Possible producer.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On September 9, 4-traders reported: "Sayona Mining Ltd drilling commences at Mallina Project spodumene pegmatites" in the Pilgangoora district of Western Australia.

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview "Sayona Mining CEO Corey Nolan Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Drill results.

H2 2018 - DFS to be released for Authier.

2020/21 - Possible producer.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1]

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On August 29, Argosy Minerals announced:

Stage 2 evaporation ponds progress update. Additional ~9ha Stage 2 evaporation pond completed. Lithium brine pumping commenced into new ~9ha pond. Currently, a total of ~19ha of Stage 2 evaporation ponds now operational and concentrating lithium brine via natural solar evaporation. Further Stage 2 evaporation pond construction works progressing.

On September 13, Argosy Minerals announced:

"Process works update confirmation of successful chemical process 99.8% lithium carbonate product achieved. Potential off-take party conducted recent site visit and inspection."

On September 19, Argosy Minerals announced:

"President Macri meeting. All parties confirmed their commitment to support the development of the Company's Rincon Lithium Project."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC] [GR:4G1]

On August 28, Global Geoscience announced: "Successful production of premium quality boric acid." Highlights include:

"Premium quality boric acid produced from Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mineralisation using conventional process flowsheet developed for the Pre-Feasibility Study.

Demonstrates the ability to produce premium end products at the mine site using a highly efficient and low-cost process that can be readily scaled up for commercial production.

Very low levels of impurities combined with good crystal size suggest a highly desirable product that should attract customers in premium markets.

Lithium carbonate production is in progress with results expected in the near term.

Rhyolite Ridge is ideally positioned to become a major, low-cost supplier of both lithium and boron products to major markets within the USA and Asia."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2018 - PFS for Rhyolite Ridge (20-30ktpa lithium carbonate)

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

On September 3, AIS Resources announced:

A.I.S. Resources completes geophysics & identifies prospective aquifers at MGX / AIS Salinitas JV Project, Salinas Grandes, Argentina. A.I.S. Resources Limited is pleased to report completion of the previously announced Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey at the Salinitas lithium brine joint venture project (the "Project") located in the Salinas Grande Salar, Northwest Argentina. The first of the TEM geophysics profiles has been interpreted and potentially substantial aquifers exist over two 3 km x 2km x 180m depth areas. Preliminary highlights from the TDEMprogram (Figure 1) show the red zone as highly conductive. Interpreted aquifers outlined in black line (Figure 1) are likely to represent brine soaked sands and clay. The large blue structures in Figure 1 are black volcanic rocks that can been seen outcropping in Figure 3. On line one, the size of the two blocks in the low resistivity area is approximately 6,000m x 180m.

On September 3, AIS Resources announced:

A.I.S. Resources signs agreement to extend Guayatayoc and Vilama properties option for six months. A.I.S. Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement to extend its right to explore the Guayatayoc III, Guayatayoc Mina and Vilama properties from October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 for consideration of US$200,000. The Company may exercise its option to acquire the property for US$4.5million.

Investors can read the company presentation here, or my Phillip Thomas interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

~August 2018 - Guayatayoc drill permit due if all proceeds well.

2021 - Plan to commence lithium production, initially 8,000 tpa, later 16,000tpa plus.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

On September 12, SQM announced:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. informs that, as of today, it learned that as a result of not having incurred the mining exploration expenses required under the legal framework in 2015, the Warden's Court of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety of Western Australia has recommended not to accept exceptions in the process to validate the granting of certain mining licenses to Kidman Resources, SQM's partner in the Mount Holland Project.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - PFS release expected.

H2 2021 - Commence lithium production.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On September 4, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium announces filing of NI 43-101 technical report for the 3Q lithium project in Argentina." Highlights include:

"Resource upgrade confirms the 3Q Project as one of the largest and highest-grade lithium brine deposits in the world with potential for resource expansion at depth:

Significant resource estimate at 400 mg/L Lithium cut-off: Measured and indicated resource estimate of 4,005,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 614 mg/L Lithium. Inferred resource estimate of 2,917,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 584 mg/L Lithium.

High-Grade Resource at 800 mg/L Lithium cut off in the northern portion of the salar: Measured and indicated resource estimate of 746,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 1,007 mg/L Lithium. Inferred resource estimate of 186,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 1,239 mg/L Lithium.

Average combined impurities for Magnesium/Lithium and Sulphate/Lithium continue to be among the lowest in the world."

On September 4, Neo Lithium announced:

Neo Lithium completes important project milestones including the hydrogeological model, initial production well and environmental baseline study. Brine hydrogeological numerical model completed. Completion of first production well, yielding a notable 90 litres of high grade lithium brine per second from 100 metres depth. Significant progress in the environmental permits, including full environmental baseline study finalized and all documentation to be provided to provincial authorities of Catamarca in September. The process to secure a strategic partner to participate in the financing and development of the 3Q Project continues; in addition, the Company remains well funded with over $49M in cash.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Neo Lithium".

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2018 - Definitive Feasibility Study. Project financing discussions.

2019 - Construction planned to commence.

2021 - Lithium production planned to begin.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On September 4, European Metals Holdings announced: "Cinovec Project update-significant advancements." Highlights include:

"Work has commenced on an update of the Preliminary Feasibility Study to model the production of higher value lithium hydroxide due to its increasing use in lithium ion batteries. This study will be finalised over the coming two months.

Leach recoveries of 94-95% lithium have been replicated in recently completed confirmatory laboratory scale roasting and water leaching tests in Germany. Locked cycle testwork will commence post the lithium hydroxide study to model the selected route.

Permits have been granted for the commencement of geotechnical drilling at the project."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Off-take discussions.

Late 2018 - updated PFS to be released.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

2022 - Production planned to commence.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian's projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

No lithium related news for the month.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On August 30, Lithium Power International announced:

LPI increases investment in Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. LPI acquires an additional 1% of the Chilean Joint Venture Company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A., ("MSB") to now hold 51%. Key MSB staff and contractors issued 1.8m LPI shares for services over the past two years. Two new Chilean Directors appointed to LPI's Board.

On September 17, Lithium Power International announced:

Major Maricunga Project milestone: Environmental impact assessment ("Eia") Submitted to Chilean authorities. The EIA submission follows completion of a Resource Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in 2017 and granting of a Nuclear Commission ("CCHEN") permit in 2018. The Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") is expected to be finalised and released by the end of 2018 which will continue to demonstrate the outstanding value of the Maricunga Project.

Investors can read my article, "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q4 2018 - DFS to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On September 18, Advantage Lithium announced: "Cauchari JV Project update further excellent phase III results in NW sector holes CAU20 and CAU21 - samples up to 700 mg/l lithium." Highlights include:

"These results from CAU20 and CAU21 demonstrate the Phase III infill drilling and resource conversion program is on track to deliver Measured and Indicated Resources by early 2019

Systematic brine sampling completed in holes CAU20 and CAU21 respectively averaged 629 mg/l lithium and 4,537 mg/l potassium from 113-318 m depth and 607 mg/l lithium and 4,691 mg/l potassium from 125-265 m in the north of the NW sector

Drill holes encountered predominantly sandy sediments and gravels that are expected to have high drainable porosity and excellent permeability to support high pumping rates

Holes confirm the continuity of the brine body between previous drill holes in the NW Sector CAU17, CAU18, CAU07 and CAU16

Very low Mg/Li ratios of 2.1:1 and 2.2:1 respectively, and low SO4/Li ratios of 24:1 and 23:1 respectively, similar to that demonstrated during pumping of CAU07 - excellent for conventional brine processing

CAU24, completed in the southern portion of the NW Sector, confirms that brine resources continue over a 20 km distance north to CAU18 and are generally contained in the permeable sand dominated units."

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2, 2019 - DFS due to be released.

Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium project and the Cauchari East lithium project.

On September 10, Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Exploration drilling expands lithium brine horizon to REMSA license at Pastos Grandes. Millennial Lithium Corp. is pleased to report positive drilling and analytical results from the latest complete exploration wells at its Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina. All four new exploration holes (PGMW18-12-15) completed to date have terminated in thick lithium-bearing brine zones with Hole 15 intersecting lithium grades reaching up to 500 mg/L Li with the lithium horizon displaying a thickness of 236 metres. Millennial CEO, Farhad Abasov, commented: "We are very encouraged to see that drilling on the REMSA license at Pastos Grandes salar continues to encounter very thick lithium brine-bearing sequences significantly extending the area of known lithium-rich brine further south. We continue to drill on the REMSA license, seeking to expand the lithium resource in support of the project's Feasibility Study.

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q1 2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF)/Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF)

LSC Lithium is focused on six development stage lithium projects: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Salinas Grandes (Salta), Salinas Grandes (Jujuy), Rio Grande and Jama. LSC Lithium Corporation (51%) has partnered with Dajin Resources (49%) for some tenements primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basins, Argentina.

On September 19, LSC Lithium announced:

LSC Lithium announces 750mg/l high grade lithium values and high-yield pump test results on its Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes Project. Constant pump rate over 7-days from well SP-2017-10W at 82m3/h. Measured drawdown is constant and full recharge within 3h after completion of pumping. Consistent grade with average 750mg/l Li and minimum of 736mg/l Li. Hydrogeological modelling shows that a production well in this area can consistently yield 130m3/h. Results confirm a second high-grade depocenter in the South-West of the salar, providing the basis for a resource update and expansion at Pozuelos.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2018 - Mineral Resource and PEA (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes).

Mid 2019 - PFS (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes)

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On September 17, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth initiates new geophysical survey in Atacama Region. Wealth Minerals Ltd., announces that following up on positive Transient Electromagnetic ("TEM") and Magnetic Telluric ("MT") geophysical survey results (see news release December 14, 2017), at the Company's Atacama Project (the "Project"), Wealth has completed a comprehensive re-interpretation of geophysical data and established a large 100km2 area of anomalous data, interpreted to represent high-salinity brines at depth.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q3, 2018 - Laguna Verde PEA due out.

Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile has 15 properties in Chile of which 5 have been identified for drilling, their Helados project has 30,000 hectares. They have a 6,600 hectare project that adjoins SQM's property at Atacama.

On September 5, Lithium Chile announced:

Lithium Chile announces drilling plans for a fifth hole to five hundred meters on Ollague property. Lithium Chile Inc. is pleased to provide an update on their current drilling program. Based on strong indicators from their first four exploration holes on their Ollague prospect, Lithium Chile has been approved for a fifth hole that will extend the drilling depth from 250 meters to 500 meters.

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

No news for the month.

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018 - Drill results at the Terra Cotta Argentina Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On September 19, AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ prepares for Manono Mineral Resource Update with more high-grade results from Roche Dure." Highlights include:

"AVZ's extensional drilling at Roche Dure identifies additional high-grade lithium and tin mineralisation, pointing to further resource growth on the Company's maiden Mineral Resource announced in early August 2018.

MO18DD044 intersected 273.45m* @ 1.73% Li2O & 953ppm Sn from 50.55m down-hole on drill section 7100mN.

MO18DD043 intersected 259.3m* @ 1.76% Li2O & 1015ppm Sn from 41.00m down-hole, approximately 25m south of drill section 7200mN."

Upcoming catalysts include:

August 2018 - Scoping Study released.

Q4 2018 - PFS due.

Core Exploration [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX]

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly, they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The offtake agreement is for the supply of one million dry metric tonnes of direct shipping lithium ore from the Grants lithium deposit. The company states - "High potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read a recent company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - Production planned to begin.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru, significant and growing lithium resources and mineral concessions covering over 91,000 hectares (910 km2) situated near significant infrastructure.

On September 10, Plateau Energy Metals Inc. announced:

Falchani Lithium Project technical report filed for maiden Mineral Resource estimate. Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a lithium and uranium exploration and development company, announced today that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report supporting the maiden Lithium Mineral Resource estimate for the Company's Falchani Lithium Project located on the Macusani Plateau in the Puno District of southeastern Peru. The mineral resource estimate and technical report were prepared by The Mineral Corporation (the "QP), and disclosed in the Company's press release dated July 24, 2018.

On September 21, Plateau Energy Metals announced: "Plateau Extends Falchani "East" Lithium Deposit, community agreements executed, three drill rigs active at Falchani "West"."

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article "Plateau Energy Metals Has A Very Promising Lithium And Uranium Project In Peru."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2018 - Complete PEA for Li-U production.

Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC]

Prospect Resources owns the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe. They have an ore Reserve of 26.9Mt @ 1.31% Li2O and 128 ppm Ta2O5. Mineral Resources are 43.2 Mt @ 1.41 % Li 2 O and 119 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The company has an equity off-take partner Sinomine for approximately 70% of Phase 1 production over 7 years, including a S$10,000,000 prepayment under off-take agreement.

On September 11, Prospect Resources announced:

Prospect receives US$10,000,000 export finance facility. Prospect Resources Ltd is pleased to announce that its 70% owned Zimbabwe subsidiary, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited, has received a US$10,000,000 Export Finance Facility from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Facility) through CBZ Bank Limited.

Investors can read a Hunter Capital research report here with a price target of AUD 0.14.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On September 6, Cypress Development Corp. announced: "Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada." (Post tax) Net Present Value of $US1.45 billion at 8% discount rate, and 32.7% internal rate of return on after-tax cash flow.

Added to this was a very large resource estimate increase: "Updated Resources from May 1, 2018 estimate:

Indicated Resource of 831 million tonnes at 867ppm Li, or 3.835 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

Inferred Resource of 1.12 billion tonnes at 860ppm Li, or 5.126 million tonnes LCE."

On September 17, Cypress Development Corp. announced: "The stateside report-maiden PEA exceeds expectations - NPV at $1.45 Billion, 32.7% IRR after-tax. Company market cap under $20 million an outstanding result."

On September 18, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress Development announces strong PEA economics and increased resource at Clayton Valley Lithium Project. Despite negative sentiment in commodities and especially lithium of late, Cypress Development Corp. keeps delivering the goods at its Clayton Valley Lithium project in Nevada at high speed. A Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] was announced at September 6, 2018, and the resulting economics were impressive. An after-tax NPV of US1.45 billion at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax IRR of 32.7% (LCE price of US$13,000/t) indicate the large size of Clayton Valley, making it a potential buyout or JV target for one of the major players like nearby Albemarle. This is exactly the kind of growth CEO Bill Willoughby had in mind when he signed up with Cypress Development, as he saw the potential for the large assets of Cypress one day gaining serious attention. Let's have a look where Clayton Valley stands at the moment, after this PEA.

PEA summary

Source

The Company is currently doing metallurgical testing.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium stated they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On September 3, Piedmont Lithium announced:

Piedmont produces quartz, feldspar and mica in bench-scale as by-products of spodumene concentrate. Piedmont Lithium Limited is pleased to report that the Company has completed a bench-scale metallurgical testwork program to produce quartz, feldspar and mica as by-products of spodumene concentrate from the Company's proposed vertically-integrated Piedmont Lithium Project located in North Carolina, USA. Quartz, feldspar and mica produced in bench-scale indicate potential saleable by-products. Concentrate samples sent to potential off-take partners. Scoping Study update including by-product credits scheduled for completion later this month.

On September 5, Piedmont Lithium announced:

By-product Mineral Resource estimates. Piedmont Lithium Limited is pleased to announce Mineral Resource estimates for by-product quartz, feldspar and mica mineral products from the spodumene bearing pegmatite on its Core Property. These Mineral Resource estimates are based on the same geologic model that resulted in a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for lithium of 16.2 Mt @ 1.12% Li 2 O which was previously announced on June 14, 2018.

On September 12, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Updated scoping study improves project economics."

Source

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2019 - PFS to be completed.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI] (OTC:LXENF)

Lithium Energi ("LEXI") is a lithium company focused on exploration, development and acquisition of lithium brine properties in Argentina. The Company has secured the 2nd largest lithium property package of any company in Argentina, consisting of over 240,000 hectares in the Catamarca province right in the heart of the most prolific, lithium brine production areas.

On September 7, 4-traders reported:

"Lithium Energi Exploration: LEXI announces final geophysical results are positive on over 36,000 Hectares of Brine Discoveries at Antofalla Salar."

On September 19 4-traders reported:

"Lithium Energi Exploration: LEXI announces successful results of level one assessment for accelerated lithium processing and selection of SuperLig® Choices for MRT-Based lithium plant & clarifies website disclosure."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On September 20, Nano One Metals announced:

Nano One ramps up efforts on its innovative lithium iron phosphate technology. Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials, is pleased to announce that its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material, and the cost of making it, are outperforming global benchmarks and could be a disruptive force in the lithium ion battery market space. "Major cathode producers have begun evaluating our LFP and initial results are consistent with the excellent battery performance we've been measuring in our lab," said Mr. Blondal. "The preliminary economic modeling is also very compelling with LFP production costs conservatively estimated at 10 to 30% below industry standards."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR]), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (NRGMF), Portofino Resources Inc. [TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

The juniors are a higher risk and higher reward area. September was another month of great progress for the juniors. The Cypress Development post-tax NPV8% of US$1.45b (CAD 1.9b) for a company with a market cap of just CAD 20m was truly outstanding. The Piedmont Lithium post-tax NPV US$888m was also very good.

My highlights for September were:

Lithium Australia Managing Director Adrian Griffin sees huge demand ahead for lithium.

Kidman Resources - Troubles at Mt Holland.

Argosy Minerals - 99.8% lithium carbonate product achieved.

European Metals Holdings - updated PFS has commenced at Cinovec, results in 2 months.

Lithium Power International increases investment in Maricunga by 1% to reach 51%.

LSC Lithium announces 750mg/l high grade lithium values and high-yield pump test results on its Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes Project.

"Plateau Extends Falchani "East" Lithium Deposit.

AVZ Minerals continues great drill results - "Intersected 273.45m* @ 1.73% Li2O."

Cypress Development Corp. - An outstanding PEA with a post-tax NPV8% US$1.45b, IRR 32.7%; and a large resource upgrade. Company market cap under $20 million an outstanding result.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, NYSE:SQM, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, ASX:AJM, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:LPI, ASX:PLL, ASX:SYA, TSXV:AIS, TSXV:WML, ASX:CXO, TSXV:PLU, TSXV:CYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.