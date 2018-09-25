Trivago: Still Broken

While online travel stocks have not been huge winners over the past two years with TripAdvisor (TRIP), Expedia (EXPE) and Booking.com (BKNG) barely performing in line with the market (SPY), Trivago (TRVG) has been the one slug among the sector. Since the stock's initial IPO in 2016, the stock is down 45%, and it's currently off nearly 75% from its highs. Not only has it significantly lagged its peers, it's also under-performed the market by nearly 90% over the past 18 months with the S&P-500 gaining 15% and Trivago falling 75%. While the price action in Trivago is nothing to be enthused about, the fundamentals also leave a lot to be desired. Revenue growth is slowing, quarter over quarter operating expenses increasing. This is telling us that despite an increase in spend, this is not even translating to the company's top line. I believe the recent rally in the stock off of the lows is providing an opportunity for longs to lighten up their positions and sell into this strength, and I see the stock as a sell at the current price of $6.25.

As we can see from the below chart of top online travel stocks, Trivago's chart in the top left corner sticks out like a sore thumb. The stock is the only one of the group that has seen a negative return since the beginning of 2017, and Trivago was sprained its ankle at the starting line in terms of performance. Not only has Trivago seen a negative return since the beginning of 2017, the company has lost more than 50% of its value. One of the easiest ways to discern the leaders from the laggards in a group is by looking at performance over different periods, and the other way is by digging into the fundamentals. Across both metrics, Trivago is looking messy to put it politely. The stock is bearish across nearly every time frame and the fundamentals continue to weaken with each passing quarter.

Let's look a little deeper into the fundamentals below:

The Fundamental Picture

Taking a look at the fundamentals, we can see some clear issues. Revenues are down by 21% from last year, and first-half revenues for 2018 are also down 13% year-over-year. This is not ideal at all, as this has erased the jump in revenues in 2017. Q2 2016 revenues were up from $179 million to $298 million, but they've since given up half of that ground by dropping to $235 million for Q2 2018. This has eroded any confidence in a turnaround in the company's revenues, as not only did we not see last year's revenue sustained, we saw it get whacked over the past year.

Taking a look at return on advertising spend, we're also seeing it weakening. While this drop in return on advertising spend is minimal, it's going in the wrong direction. Coupled with the fact that the company's net loss is widening is yet another negative development.

Moving to operating expenses, we see yet another issue. Despite costs being up more than 24% for the year, we're seeing none of this translate to top-line growth. While costs and expenses (including marketing) were up 24.7% for the year, revenues were down by high double-digits. This shows that more marketing expenses is not translating to more in sales which is certainly worrisome if this persists.

Moving over to Trivago's earnings and revenues, the company can still not put up a profitable year. Earnings per share has been unable to put up a single positive year since 2014 and while losses are narrowing, it's a bit concerning that the company has still not swung to a profitability. While I generally give newer companies 5-7 years to swing to profitability and I am more lenient, the key is that revenues continue to grow. In the case of Trivago, this is a huge missing ingredient. Revenues shown in the bottom of the table have declined significantly and we have seen lower revenue growth each quarter since Q3 2017. This deceleration in revenue growth is accelerating to the downside in recent quarters and has gone from a deceleration over the past year to actually being down year over year in Q2 2018.

I often use a two-quarter average for revenue growth to smooth out any single quarters which can be anomalies from time to time. As we can see from using the two-quarter average as well to give the company the benefit of the doubt, things are looking just as bleak. Revenue growth on a two-quarter average basis has dropped from 61% in Q4 2016 to -4% in the most recent quarter, a clear change of character.

So is this deceleration in revenue growth shown above company specific or is it industry wide? Taking a look at Booking.com's revenue growth below, clearly there are companies that are having no problem growing their top-line each quarter. While Booking.com has not seen a huge uptrend in revenue growth the past two years, it's clearly not seeing the steady deceleration that Trivago is experiencing. Booking.com has been able to keep up steady double-digit revenue growth each quarter for the past two years without any real deterioration.

By comparing Booking.com's quarterly revenue growth with that of Trivago, there is no reason to discount this poor performance by Trivago. This lack of revenue growth is not tied to the sector, it is company specific and is a clear blemish on the fundamentals.

The Technical Picture

Moving over to the technical picture, we've seen a massive rally in the stock over the past few weeks. The stock has rallied from its lows near $4.00 up to $6.25 today and the stock is running into its long-term trend band which has capped the stock in the past. While it's possible that the stock breaks out of this trend band and starts a new uptrend, I don't believe that's the most likely scenario. Rallies in bear markets tend to get sold into, and I have no reason to believe this advance will be any different.

Moving over to the daily chart, we can see that this is the stock's first test of its 200-day moving average. The stock broke its 200-day moving average well over a year ago near the $15.00 level and has been trading beneath it since. Typically when a stock tests the underside of a key moving average while it's in a bear market, this is an area where those that are still negative on the stock will sell more shares. Given that this is the initial test of that 200-day moving average, I do not believe the stock will be able to reclaim it that easily.

Finally, looking at another view of the daily chart, we can see the stock has rallied back up to near broken support at the $6.50 level. This support level at $6.50 held on two occasions and the stock is now running into this area at full speed. Those that attempted to buy this support and what may have looked like a double bottom are now likely trapped in the stock from the $6.50 level, but are getting an opportunity to be bailed out here at near break-even. I would expect those that held through this decline to be happy to see break-even for their shares from a 40% decline a few weeks ago, and it's likely they will use this opportunity to lighten up or sell into.

While some traders may be salivating or the jump in Trivago shares the past couple weeks, I see no reason to be all that optimistic. This rally to the $6.25 area has done nothing to improve the long-term technical picture and the stock still remains in a bear market. Most importantly, this rally is coming on the back of weak fundamentals with absolutely no sign of a turnaround in revenues of earnings. I believe this rally up to the $6.25 level is an opportunity for those stuck in the stock to sell into strength, and for traders who bought low to sell high and take a profit. While it's possible the stock can keep going and the bottom is in, the odds suggest this rally should fail.

