Noble Acquires A New Jack-Up Called Johnny Whitstine. What Does It Mean?

Noble entered into a new drilling contract in the Middle East region with a three-year primary term, plus a one-year option, with an expected start in early 2019.

Noble said that it paid $33.75 million of the $93.75 million purchase price in cash, with the remainder of the purchase price, or $60 million seller-financed at 4.25%.

Investment Thesis

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has stood its ground pretty well against this challenging environment. The company is showing a firm contract backlog estimated at ~$2.5 billion as of September 23, 2018, which is an accomplishment.

The primary reason is that Noble owns a strong jack-up segment and manages to contract it efficiently, limiting the concerning backlog erosion experienced in this industry.

However, despite what Robert W. Eifler, Noble Corporation's Vice President, and General Manager said in the second-quarter conference call, offshore drilling industry metrics continue to improve through the second quarter and we anticipate further gains over the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. The improvement has been clear for some months in the jack-up market in concrete evidence that the floating rig market is gaining traction and continues to build.

Investors are still waiting for clear signs of global recovery in this industry, especially in the floaters' segment. However, the recovery in the jack-up segment is undeniably happening, but the important key for future success lies in the turnaround of the floaters' segment, and we are far from experiencing a level of activity that could turn me optimistic for the near future.

The primary reason is that the jack-up segment has a limited financial impact on the backlog due to short-term contracts and meager day rates. While it starts to pile up nicely with the total additional backlog from the three new contracts announced in the previous fleet status in July represented only $90 million and the news last week, it is insufficient to reverse the backlog dilution that we are experiencing since 2015. Noble backlog was $9.4 billion in 1Q'15, and it is now estimated at $2.45 billion today from the $2.6 billion indicated at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Earlier this year, I said that we were entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal, and accumulating NE on any severe price correction presents an excellent opportunity. I still believe that this statement is true, but I am more cautious with NE now trading around $6.84.

Noble Corp. presents a versatile fleet well adapted to the market. With a backlog of ~2.5 billion, of which 40.3% represents the jack-up contribution.

News: Noble Corp. has acquired a new Gusto MSC CJ46 design jack-up rig from Singapore’s rig builder PaxOcean Group.

According to Offshore Energy Today:

The newbuild jack-up, to be named the Noble Johnny Whitstine, was built at the PaxOcean Graha shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. The rig design for moderate environments allows for operations in water depths of up to 375 feet and well depths of 30,000 feet. Noble said on Friday that it paid $33.75 million of the $93.75 million purchase price in cash, with the remainder of the purchase price, or $60 million seller-financed at a 4.25% interest rate paid in cash and 1.25% paid in kind over the term of the financing. The company used existing cash balances for the initial payment, and the secured seller-financed amount would be repaid in four years. Noble also has an option for the purchase of a second newbuild CJ46 jack-up from PaxOcean... In connection with the purchase, Noble entered into a new drilling contract in the Middle East region with a three-year primary term, plus a one-year option, with an expected start in early 2019.

Ms. Julie J. Robertson, chairman, president, and CEO, noted:

With our premium jack-up rig fleet fully committed through late-2018, and further evidence of rising jack-up demand into 2019, we remain focused on growth opportunities that reinforce our competitive position. This attractive acquisition of a proven and highly versatile jack-up design will provide us with a near-term contract commitment and future opportunities where growing customer demand is evident.

Contract backlog at the end of September 2018 (estimated by Fun Trading)

1 - Graphs

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate for a few contracts, and the deal with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive a 15% bonus (Thus, use these numbers with caution).

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Noble Corp. Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Active rigs 21 6 1 14 Idle or stacked 5 2 3 0 Total 26 8 4 14

2 - Commentary

The new acquisition of the Noble Johnny Whitstine is certainly good news because the company is "cherry picking" high-quality jack-ups while searching and securing long-term contracts. It is a win-win situation.

Unfortunately, we do not know the day rate awarded, but a quick thinking should give us a day rate of $80K-$90K per day if Noble were aiming at covering the purchase price as a basis for the contract negotiation. Furthermore, Noble secured a second jack-up, which enables the company to safely hunt for a new long-term jack-up contract.

The debt related to this transaction is quite low, and its impact on the net debt (~additional $95 million) is not concerning. I recommend all to read my preceding article about NE's second quarter results. I am focusing on the debt because it is a crucial element for Noble.

One result of this acquisition is that Noble will have a negative free cash flow next quarter and probably in 4Q'18 as well. Net debt is about $3.43 billion as of June 31, 2018, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years.

Total liquidity at June 30 was $2.2 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $411 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.8 billion.

NE should have total cash of $365 million after the recent acquisition, and long-term debt should be 3.9 billion. Net debt is now $3.53 billion.

One likely move that could make sense for NE is to reduce debt by using its equity if the stock starts to confirm its ascending momentum. For example, NE could pay off about 20-25% of the long-term debt by offering 130-150 million shares at $7 or more. However, common shareholders may not like the idea.

3 - Technical Analysis

NE is now forming a rising wedge pattern with line resistance at $7.10 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position and take profit) and line support at $5.85 (I recommend cautious accumulation at this level depending on the future price of oil).

Rising wedge patterns are considered bearish, which means that a decisive breakout (negative) may occur down the road. In this case, I see a re-test of $5 (I recommend a buy). However, it is crucial to trade and invest in the offshore drilling sector while keeping an eye on future oil prices. Most of the offshore drillers are trading in correlation with the oil prices, and any future weakness could result in a sell-off.

