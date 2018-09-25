Value Stocks Episode 6 - Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (Podcast)

Large gap between assessed intrinsic value and the recorded book value of their holdings.

Introduction

Value Stocks is a podcast that is unique in that it is one of the few shows that actually focuses on valuing a single stock, each episode, rather than focusing on big investing themes that don't provide that much value to the more intense investors. In this episode we discuss Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCPK: FFXDF). If you have owned Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF) in the past you are likely familiar with Fairfax India which was set up in 2014 as a way to benefit from the substantial growth that is occurring in India. Currently FFXDF is trading around $15 per share, down from a 52-week high of $18.90. This price decrease has closed the gap between the price and the book value of the company and hence one of the reasons we decided to discuss this stock on the podcast. We hope you enjoy the episode.

EP 6 - Fairfax India (OTCPK: FFXDF)

Podcast Summary Notes

0:00 - Company Introduction

What do they do?

What is their market cap?

Do you own the stock?

5:00 - Why did you want to talk about this company?

Current owners of Fairfax Financial (OTCPK: FRFHF)

Recent drop in share price which closed gap between book value

A way to invest in a fast-growing economy with the protection of experienced management

6:20 - What do you like about the company?

Top two holdings IIFL Holdings Ltd. and Bangalore International Airport

Economic growth rate in India

Management experience

Price

12:15 - What do you dislike about the company?

Hedge fund style set-up with associated performance fees

India growth trend could be upset by changing geopolitical factors

20:37 - Thoughts on management?

Good stewards of capital

Experienced

24:15 - What are your thoughts on moat?

No moat for the entity of Fairfax India but there are moats in some of their individual investments

26:52 - What are your thoughts on growth, cash flow, and capital allocation?

Some concern of past issuing of shares to raise capital

Cash flow is being reinvested in the business rather than being returned to shareholders, which makes sense given the level of growth

31:20 - Valuation/Intrinsic Value of the business

How did you calculate the intrinsic value?

Is it an above average business?

47:00 - Final thoughts on the business

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRFHF, FFXDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.