Arvinas IPO: 40% Is Cash, But Research Is At An Early Stage

Convertible preferred stock will not exist after the IPO. With this in mind, equity conversion risk should not matter on this name.

Data will be released in 2019, and the company is still at a very early stage of development. Investors may prefer to wait until 2019 or until the Phase 2 of development is achieved.

$14-$16 per share seems cheap taking into account that Arvinas has $6 per share in cash and marketable securities.

The company estimates that the initial public offering price per share will be between $14.00 and $16.00.

With Yale University, Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Roche Ltd. (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Merck (MRK) collaborating with Arvinas Holding (ARVN) and shares at 2.5 its cash per share, the company seems a name that should retain the attention of investors. Having said that, Arvinas, which conducts research treatments against breast and prostate cancer, is still at an early stage, and relevant data will not be released until 2019. Investors may not appreciate this fact and may prefer to wait a year or two until stock catalysts are closer.

Source: Prospectus

Another beneficial feature that investors will appreciate is that underwriters are large investment banks. It tells a lot about Arvinas:

Source: Prospectus

Lead Product Candidates: Pfizer And Roche

Using a technology platform, called PROTAC, with origins in work performed at Yale University, Connecticut-based Arvinas Holding is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for prostate cancer and breast cancer.

Source: arvinas.com

The company's lead product candidates, ARV-110 and ARV-471, are still at an early stage, which most investors will not appreciate. Take into account that shareholders will have to pay research and development expenses for a long time until the company is able to design a product accepted by the FDA. Arvinas expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial for ARV-110, which targets treatments for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, in Q1 2019. In addition, results from a Phase 1 trial for ARV-471, which targets treatments for metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer, are expected in the middle of 2019.

With that, the PROTAC platform has retained the interest of large corporations, which investors should appreciate. On June 30, 2018, the company has received up to $73.5 million from different collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, and Merck. That's not all. The prospectus reads that the company could obtain up to $1.4 billion in additional milestone payments. Thus, the potential opportunity is large.

ARV-110: Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

ARV-110 utilizes a PROTAC platform to target androgen receptor protein, which has been demonstrated to be a significant driver of prostate cancer. In a preclinical development phase, Arvinas has been able to reduce 95% to 98% of androgen receptor protein in multiple cell lines. The paragraphs below provide further details on the preclinical development of ARV-110:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, Arvinas Holding has also been able to show the ability of ARV-110 to fight cancer in other in-vitro trials. The product candidate has been able to stop cancer cell growth and reduce the prostate-specific antigen levels synthesis models developed by Arvinas. Finally, ARV-110 has been able to significantly inhibit cancer growth in vivo mouse models. The following lines provide further information on this preclinical trial:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of potential patients, who could benefit from the ARV-110, is not small. The prospectus reads that estimates predict that 11% of men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. According to a PLoS ONE article published in 2015, between 35,000 and 45,000 new cases of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer appear each year in the United States. The prospectus did not include any information on the market opportunity that could arise from the acceptance of ARV-110. However, with that amount of potential patients, investors should get to know that it could be massive.

ARV-471 for ER Degradation in Women with Metastatic ER Positive Breast Cancer

ARV-471 utilizes a PROTAC platform to target estrogen receptor, which has been indicated as a significant driver of breast cancer. The company has received very beneficial results from an MCF-7 xenograft mouse model, including more than 80% tumor shrinkage. The following lines provide further details on this specific trial.

Source: Prospectus

Like in the case of ARV-110, the market opportunity for ARV-471 seems very large. Take into account that in the U.S., breast cancer is the second most common cancer. The American Cancer Society believes that only in 2018, up to 266,000 women could be diagnosed with this illness in the United States. With this number in mind, if the FDA approves ARV-471, the stock returns should be impressive.

In addition, for the product candidates noted, Arvinas Holding has also discovered several discovery programs for the treatment of Alzheimer and Parkinson. However, they are at a very early stage. Investors may not be interested in assessing those programs.

The image below provides the list of product candidates and discovery programs. Preliminary data will not be received until the second half of 2019, so the share price should not move much until this time period. With this in mind, investors making investment in Arvinas Holding will need to wait for a long time until stock returns are obtained.

Source: Prospectus

Cash And Marketable Securities Comprise of 93% of The Total Assets

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.72x, large amount of cash owned by Arvinas is very beneficial. With $3.33 million in cash and $96.38 million in marketable securities, Arvinas Holding will have large amount of cash to fund its future research and development activities. Take a look at the image below: Source: Prospectus

Taking into account large amount of liquidity owned by Arvinas, the total amount of contractual obligations seemed quite small on December 31, 2017.

Source: Prospectus

The contractual obligations show that the company will need to pay a total of $0.375 million to Yale University as noted in the lines below:

"Represents minimum annual license fee under our license agreement with Yale University. The license agreement requires annual payments of $75,000 until the first sale to a third party of any licensed product, as defined in the agreement." Source: Prospectus

Income Statement And Use Of Proceeds

In order to understand the income statement, readers should get to know that Arvinas Holding signed several collaborations with large pharmaceutical groups, which returned revenues to Arvinas:

Arvinas entered into an agreement with Pfizer, Inc., which gave $25.0 million non-refundable upfront fee in January 2018.

In September 2015, Arvinas entered into an agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., for which the company received an upfront non-refundable payment of $11.0 million.

In April 2015, the company entered into an agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., for which the company received $7 million.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning that Arvinas seems to expend the cash owned very fast. In 2017 and 2016, it returned losses of $24.04 million and $14.35 million, respectively. Including the cash from the IPO, Arvinas will have $189 million in cash and marketable securities after the IPO. This means that the company could run out of cash in seven to thirteen years. The image below shows the income statement: Source: Prospectus

Regarding the use of proceeds, investors should note that the cash from the IPO will be used for the Phase 1 of ARV-110 and ARV-471. Further equity increases should be expected to finance Phase 2 and 3, which may create share price depreciations. The following lines provide further information regarding the use of proceeds:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Valuation

Assuming $96.38 million in marketable securities, $93.32 million in cash and $0.065 million in debt, the net debt equals -$189.63 million. With 31.184 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $15, the market capitalization will be equal to $467.76 million, and the cash and marketable securities per share will be equal to $6 or 2.5x the IPO price.

Source: Prospectus

On the equity front, investors will appreciate that convertible preferred stock will not exist after the IPO. With this in mind, equity conversion risk should not matter on this name.

The competitors of Arvinas are developing similar product candidates, but they are all private. The prospectus reads that C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Cullgen Inc. and Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. are small competitors of Arvinas. Additionally, Amgen Inc. (AMGN), AstraZeneca plc (AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (OTCPK:GLAXF), Genentech, and Novartis International (NVS) are also competitors of Arvinas, but they are too large to be comparable to Arvinas. With this in mind, it may be difficult to assess the valuation of the share price of Arvinas.

Is $15 per share an expensive price? $15 per share seems cheap taking into account that Arvinas has $6 per share in cash and marketable securities. Investors buying shares at $15 will acquire shares with 40% representing cash and marketable securities, and a large market opportunity. With that, investors should notice that the company will take a long time until the FDA approves the product candidates. It is the biggest caveat on this name.

A Lot of Institutional Investors

The assessment of shareholders shows that Arvinas Holdings has been able to retain the attention of institutional investors. It is very beneficial. Additionally, directors own 41.42% of the total shares outstanding. Their trades after the IPO goes live should have a significant effect on the share price.

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Selling shares at 2.5x the cash per share and with very relevant collaborators like Yale University, Pfizer or Roche and Merck, Arvinas seems a very interesting stock. With that, it does not seem to be the right time to buy. Keep in mind that data will be released in 2019, and the company is still at a very early stage of development. Investors may prefer to wait until 2019 or until the Phase 2 of development is achieved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.