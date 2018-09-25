Prospect Capital Corporation: Is The Dividend Safe?

PSEC is currently priced at a 21 percent discount to the last reported net asset value. I rate it as a "Hold".

The BDC has slashed its dividend payout in the past, which suggests that PSEC has a higher-than-average dividend adjustment risk.

Prospect Capital Corp. is an income vehicle only suitable for investors with a large investment portfolio and a high risk tolerance.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) remains a promising income vehicle for investors seeking high, recurring dividend income. That being said, Prospect Capital Corp. has repeatedly slashed its dividend payout in the past, which increases the dividend adjustment risk considerably. I think it is crucial that income investors buy Prospect Capital Corp. at a significant discount to net asset value in order to improve their margin of safety. An investment in Prospect Capital Corp.'s common stock yields 9.8 percent.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s Track Record

Prospect Capital Corp. does not have the best record as far as its NII-trajectory, net asset value, or dividend are concerned.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s net investment income has dropped off in the last two years, partly because the company no longer issues shares below net asset value as a means to grow its asset base.

Here's Prospect Capital Corp.'s NII-trend over the last six years.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Lower debt yields and declining net investment income have weighed on the BDC's ability to earn its dividend payout. Though Prospect Capital Corp. has shown a willingness to temporarily underearn its dividend with net investment income, the company had no other choice but to cut its dividend twice in the last three years.

Prospect Capital Corp. slashed its monthly dividend from $0.110625/share to $0.08333/share in March 2015, reflecting a decrease of ~25 percent. The BDC maintained this payout for 31 months before again cutting its monthly dividend down to $0.06/share in October 2017, marking a drop of 28 percent.

Here's Prospect Capital Corp.'s 5-year dividend growth chart.

PSEC Dividend data by YCharts

At the same time, Prospect Capital Corp.'s net asset value declined rather continuously.

PSEC Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

The Dividend Is Covered (For The Time Being)

Prospect Capital Corp. adjusted its monthly dividend about a year ago, and the company's dividend coverage stats have improved since. However, given two major dividend cuts in about three years, Prospect Capital Corp. obviously has a higher-than-average dividend adjustment risk.

Here are Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend stats over the last three years (depicted quarters are calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Prospect Capital Corp. has been willing to underearn its dividend with NII for a couple of quarters in 2017 before finally adjusting its payout later that year. As a result, going forward, I would think that a NII-shortfall is a clear warning sign that the company is approaching another major dividend cut. For the time being, however, Prospect Capital Corp. outearns its dividend with NII. I consider the dividend to be sustainable for the next 6-12 months unless a major deterioration of the BDC's dividend coverage stats takes place in the next one or two quarters.

Only Buy PSEC At A Large Discount To NAV

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares have regularly traded at a discount to net asset value in the last couple of years, reflecting the company's poor value creation record. Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares are currently priced at a 21 percent discount to the last reported net asset value of $9.35/share.

That being said, though, income investors could make money with Prospect Capital Corp. in the past buying shares when they were priced at an excessive discount to net asset value (i.e. larger than 30 percent).

PSEC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risks To The Investment Thesis

Prospect Capital Corp. is not a high-quality income vehicle and risks are numerous. They include a major U.S. recession, declining debt yields, rising loan defaults (Prospect Capital Corp.'s non-accruals currently sit at just 2.5 percent), and, potentially, another dividend cut if NII continues to decline. Hence, Prospect Capital Corp. is only suitable for investors with a large investment portfolio and an above-average risk tolerance.

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend is safe for the next 6-12 months. Investors, however, need to look out for a deterioration in Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage: As soon as the BDC starts to underearn its dividend two quarters in a row, I would think that - based on past experience - a major dividend cut is going to come down on investors once again.

I currently rate PSEC as a "Hold" based on improving dividend coverage, valuation, yield, and risk-reward. I continue to see Prospect Capital Corp. as an attractive income vehicle that needs to be bought and sold opportunistically rather than a forever-holding. I consider adding to my existing long position when the NAV discount expands to ~30 percent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.