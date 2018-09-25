McCormick Earnings Preview: Analysts And Short Sellers Haven't Changed Their Tune

The short interest ratio is even higher than it was in June and the analysts' ratings are very similar.

When spice and condiment manufacturer McCormick (NYSE:MKC) released earnings back in June, analysts and short sellers were pretty bearish on the stock. The company beat on earnings and revenue estimates and then broke above resistance as a result of the earnings report. Now it is time for the next earnings report and those two groups haven’t changed their opinion of the stock — in fact, they are even more bearish now.

McCormick is set to report earnings again on Thursday morning before the open, with analysts expecting the company to report earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $1.36 billion.

The Fundamentals are Still Strong

In my article back in June, the fundamentals were among the reasons for a bullish opinion. The earnings growth in the previous quarter was 32%, with expectations of earnings growing by 16% for the year. The report in June showed earnings grew by 24% and the expectation for the year rose to 17%. Earnings have grown at an average annual rate of 10% over the last three years.

The sales numbers grew by 19% in the March report and they grew by 19% in the June report. Analysts did boost their sales forecast for the year slightly — from 13% to 13.3%.

The profitability measurements are the same with the exception of the operating margin. The profit margin is 14% and the return on equity is 26.1%. The operating margin improved to 17.4% from 16.8%.

One thing that concerned investors as well as analysts was the growing trade tensions and how it could cause an increase in packaging costs for McCormick. So far, this concern hasn’t affected the company’s profitability.

The Sentiment Has Become Even More Bearish

When I wrote the article in June, one of the things that jumped out the most to me was the sentiment toward McCormick. The short interest ratio was at 11.71; there were 13 analysts following the stock with two “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. The put/call ratio was a whopping 3.25.

Jumping ahead to today, we see that the short interest ratio is even higher and the analysts’ ratings have changed very little. The put/call ratio is lower today than it was three months ago, but it is still relatively high.

Let’s start with the short interest ratio. The current short interest ratio is at 16.04. Think about that — there are 16 days worth of average daily trading volume sold short currently. If the stock continues to rally, imagine how much buying pressure it would add with almost 9.3 million shares sold short.

As far as analysts’ ratings, one more joined the ranks that are following the company and that analyst does rate the stock as a buy. That means there are three “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. The stock has gained over 20% since the last earnings report and the fundamentals are just as strong as they were in June, but analysts remain somewhat bearish toward the stock.

As I mentioned before, the put/call ratio was at 3.25 back in June. That ratio was measured using the front two months of option open interest. In the current situation, the November options just opened up for trading on Monday and there wasn’t any open interest there yet when I ran my numbers. Because of this development, I included the October, November, and December options in my calculations. The current put/call ratio is at 1.08. While that is considerably lower than it was in June, it is still above the 1.0 level that I consider as a threshold for extreme pessimism.

The Rally Since the Last Earnings Report Has Put the Stock in Overbought Territory

Entering the earnings report in June, McCormick was in a trend channel with the stock trading right in the middle of the channel at the time. The 10-week RSI was just above the 50 level at 57.41 and the stochastic readings were at 64.31 and 49.55 and were heading higher.

The stock jumped sharply after the earnings report and the report is represented by the blue arrow on the chart below. You can see that the gap higher caused the stock to jump above the upper rail of the channel and it allowed the stock to move above resistance at the $110 level.

The stock has continued higher and has tacked on another 12% after the earnings report. This has put the 10-week RSI in overbought territory and it has been there for the last few months. The current reading is at 70.66 and that is down from the 80 level just two weeks ago.

The weekly stochastic readings are also in overbought territory and have been since the beginning of July. The current readings are both above the 90 level at 92.99 and 95.63. The stochastic readings remained elevated back in 2015 and again in 2017. Each time the stock continued moving higher for several months before having a small pullback.

The Overall Takeaway

The fundamentals are just as strong as they were in June. The sentiment is even more bearish than it was at the time of the last earnings report. But the stock is overbought on both a weekly and monthly basis.

I certainly don’t think it would be wise to short McCormick given the positive fundamentals and the upward trend. The sentiment could lead to another spike higher after earnings if the short sellers scramble to cover and analysts shift to a more bullish posture. But that would put the stock even deeper into overbought territory.

I am still bullish on McCormick, just like I was in June, but I can’t see adding to a long position at this time. I would be hesitant to buy calls ahead of the report given the overbought levels, but I sure wouldn’t be looking to buy puts either. I would either wait for the oscillators to come down a little and then buy the stock, or I would look to write out of the money puts and collect some premiums while waiting for a dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.