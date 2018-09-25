Not Too Late For A Drink Of T

Back on July 25, 2018, AT&T (T) closed at a multi-year low, nearly breaking below the $30 mark. The company is a popular investment for dividend-seeking investors because of the nice level of income that it spins their way on a quarterly basis.

Those who bought at the closing low of $30.25 were rewarded with a 6.61 percent yield on cost. This provided a great opportunity to lock in a solid dividend yield for the foreseeable future.

Since The Low

Since that date, AT&T's stock has risen to $33.86 (as of 2:05 pm on September 24). Those who got in at the low and decided to sell would now have a gain of nearly 12 percent locked in before any taxes or transaction fees are applied.

That's a pretty healthy gain for only holding a stock for two months. It's pretty obvious that those who bought at the low got a great deal. However, does this mean that T is no longer a good idea for those looking for income? Hardly.

T At Current Levels

About three years ago, I wrote an article that looked at AT&T as a dividend growth stock. The complaint then, as now, is the lack of long-term growth in the stock's price.

When looking at price appreciation over the past couple of decades, T has definitely lagged behind most of the major indexes. At that point in late 2015, AT&T had appreciated in price by only 19 percent, hardly a great capital gain.

However, a hypothetical investor over the 20-year period would have received nearly as much as their initial investment just in dividend payments. When accounting for reinvested dividends, this brought the annual return to about 5.5 percent.

The dividend has only continued to come in since that point. And it's grown every year, as well. When I wrote the article referenced above, the annual dividend was $1.88; today it's $2.00. It is entirely reasonable to assume that the company will announce another increase in the near future.

Today, the stock's price is nearing $34 per share. This is, as noted above, quite a nice increase in the past two months.

However, the most recent quarterly report indicates that the company has more revenue and profit coming in today than it did three years ago. Additionally, it shows growth on a year-over-year basis.

For the first six months of 2018, net income came in at $1.56 per share, compared to $1.19 per share for the same period in 2017.

Source, AT&T Earnings Presentation

Free cash flow was $5.1 billion for the most recent quarter, which more than covers the dividend of $3.074 billion. This means that the dividend for the quarter took up only 60 percent of the company's free cash flow.

Source, AT&T Earnings Presentation

T anticipates free cash flow for the year of $21 billion, which basically equals to about what it was for the second quarter on an annualized basis. This means that the dividend payout will be around 60 percent of free cash flow. When looking at the net income, which is estimated to come in at $3.50, the dividend payout ratio comes in at 57 percent based upon the $2 annualized payout.

This is much better than the payout ratio that AT&T had just three short years ago, and should provide some wiggle room for paying down the debt that the company took on during its merger with Time Warner.

AT&T management expects that the company's debt load will be a little higher than its historical average for the next three to four years, before falling to more historical levels by 2022.

T is positioned to continue to pay out a hefty dividend yield for the foreseeable future. At current levels, the yield is 5.9 percent. This is quite high for a dividend growth stock.

This is why the company is still a good buy, especially for those looking to produce income. T has grown its dividend annually for more than 30 years. Even if it maintains a growth rate of ~2 percent as it has in the past decade, those who invest for current income should be able to come close to keeping up with inflation.

Those who might have a few years until they need to start accessing the income should be able to see annual income growth of between 7 and 8 percent just by reinvesting their dividends.

When looking at the company's current valuation, the estimated income of $3.50 would provide an estimated PE ratio of 9, which is quite affordable based upon both the S&P 500 and its own recent history.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.