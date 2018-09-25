Nova For High Growth Portfolios

Momentum driven by semiconductors

Increasing capital expenditures in the semiconductor industry is creating an ever-growing need for powerful and efficient process control systems, as a result, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and some of its peers have gained solid momentum. Presently, IC insights forecasts an 8% increase in capital spending for the semiconductor industry this year which implies that it might be the first time to exceed $100 billion in capital investments for the industry.

According to research reports, future demand drivers for semiconductors include mobile devices, data center infrastructure of high-end servers and storage, Internet of Things and other electronic equipment. So Nova has some great opportunities to bank on. Nova’s product portfolio covers a comprehensive range in process control systems for semiconductor companies which includes thickness measurement, material characterization and composition, optical imaging and modelling solutions.

The firm’s principal customers include Taiwan, U.S.A, Korea, China which together contributes roughly 75% of its total sales and 8%-24% on a standalone basis. It is highly likely that these countries will continue to contribute the majority portion of the firm’s revenue. NVMI’s midpoint guidance for 2018 implies a 22.52% yoy sales growth for the 2018 fiscal, that’s a spread of about 8% above NVMI’s average sales growth for the last seven years.

Given the current momentum, I think Nova can economically achieve at least the midpoint of their guidance. My DCF model indicates that Nova is highly undervalued given its growth potential and margin maintenance. Relative value also suggests that the firm is underpriced. Combining all these factors, Nova is a buy.

Fundamentals speak louder than… anything

Nova has posted 14.43% in average yoy sales growth for the last seven years, which implies an 8.43% spread over industry average sales growth for the same period. In terms of compound annual growth rate, NVMI posted 11.62% for the mentioned period, indicating a roughly 5.76% spread above industry average. Nova’s industry peers include KLA-Tencor (KLAC), Nanometrics (NANO), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and MKS Instruments (MKSI).

The average operating income and profit margin have also been greater than the average of its peers. FCF margin for the last seven years averaged 13%, which is in line with the industry average. Return on invested capital for the period averaged 25.78%, with growing book value per share. Nova’s days of sales outstanding matches the industry average DSO very closely, indicating that revenue recognition policies might be better than peers. These stats give us a historical picture of the firm and reflects that the firm might have some competitive advantage in the business it does. Currently, the firm has no significant long-term debt.





Industry drives forward

Although Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) said that it would cut capex for the year, it spent around $6.72 billion and $5.47 billion for its semiconductor division in Q1 and Q3, respectively, the midpoint of which so far implies an expected $24 billion capital spending for the year. On the other hand, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) is expected to ramp up its capital spending this year to $11.5 billion, 42% greater than the $8.1 billion it spent in 2017, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is expected to gear up spending too.

While ASPs are under pressure and some firms might try to manage the problem by lower supplies, I don’t see any reason for capital spending to decline. Particularly, foundry spending on 7nm capacity build up, expansion in 28nm (and below), R&D investment in advanced technology nodes of 7nm and below, ramp up of 3D-NAND, and growing demand for DRAM. Process control systems play a crucial role in the semiconductor industry; they are indispensable equipment in the total development process and as a result, Nova is likely to keep riding the trend unless any material adversity emerges.

Valuation is attractive

My DCF model indicates that Nova’s intrinsic value is $51 per share (ADR), reflecting an undervaluation of roughly $25. In order to find its intrinsic value, I have made a range of assumptions. Revenue growth for 2018 is assumed to be 22%, the implied midpoint of Nova’s guidance, which then declines by 5% each year, reaching 2% in the terminal year (2022). Cost of revenue and SG&A expenditure is assumed to be near its long-term averages, which are 58% and 18% of sales, respectively.

R&D expenditure to sales assumption is 9% initially, growing 100 bps per year, reaching 13% in the terminal year. Assumed growth in net working capital is 5% and 5% in depreciation and amortization. Weighted cost of capital is assumed to be 13% along with 7.5X in terminal year exit multiple (EV/EBITDA). I believe that my assumptions fairly reflects the economic reality underlying the firm’s and industry’s fundamentals. The implied EBIT margin from these assumptions is 15% initially, declining 100 bps per year, reaching 11% in the terminal year.

DCF valuation (table in notes section)

Total PV of expected unlevered FCF 1,131,563,844 Terminal year EBITDA 374,226,579 Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple 7.50x Terminal year value 2,806,699,345 PV of terminal value 1,523,363,957 Implied Enterprise value 2,654,927,801 Less: Total Debt 0 Plus: cash and cash equiv 149,090,000 Implied Equity Value 2,804,017,801 Weighted avg shares 55,074,000 Implied Share Price USD 50.91 Market Price USD 26.30 Overvalued (Undervalued) -USD 24.61

Relative Value

Relative value table shows that Nova is underpriced across all the valuation multiples.

Conclusion

Nova is a thriving firm in the process control systems industry. It has maintained good financial results for a good period of time and in many cases has outperformed peers. The growth potentials are valid given the fast pace in the industry momentum as semiconductor contents are on the rise globally. Combining these factors along with my valuation, I think Nova is underpriced, and as a result, Nova is a buy.

Notes

*Implied average spread: average forward metric minus average historical metric

