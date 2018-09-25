Why I Still Like GigaMedia Limited

While not at a 5-year low the stock has not moved much during the last couple of years.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) is a Taiwanese company providing online games. It has suffered from over 10 years of set-backs and from regular write-offs on newly developed games and on other investments. In particular the previous CEO invested in developing a cloud business for several years without much success.

Despite the excellent liquidity position the company has not paid any dividends during the past 8 years. Neither has the company bought back any shares during the past 6 years. Instead it diluted 4 years ago. That was not good for the stock. Long-term investors are sitting on losses. Their money did not grow despite the epic bull market of the last couple of years. As a result their opportunity costs were high.

Valuation

The main reason why I still like this company is its undervalued hard assets in combination with only moderate losses. The book value of the current assets is $62.7 million including for $61.2 million of cash. My estimate for the liquidation value of the current assets is about $61.9 million. The book value of the liabilities is only $4.7 million. Ignoring the non-current assets I estimate the liquidation value of the whole company at $57.2 million. This is much more than the market cap of $33.3 million at a share price of $3.01. In other words, this so-called net-net is worth dead more than alive.

Many companies trading below liquidation value suffer from huge losses. These losses cause the difference between the market cap and liquidation value to decrease. With GigaMedia the losses are moderate however. Over the last 12 months EBIT was -$3.4 million and net income -$667,000. Over 2017 net income was even positive. What I also like is that the company repaid its short-term debt in 2017.

Business Strategy

For better results the company tries to develop games with a longer revenue cycle. The company builds a pipeline of long-lifespan games. The first game, female oriented "Sengoku Night Blood", has been launched on July 5, 2018. I googled this game to find out it is actually a Japanese game apparently being licensed to GigaMedia. The company will launch a third female oriented title later this year. Their first female oriented game already runs for 3 years. See here. In about 2 years we will know whether this business strategy makes sense.

Other initiatives are trying to "re-activate the old user base" with a series of events, also using "precision marketing". The company also hopes these promotions will bring in new members. Whether the company's forecast of solid revenue growth will come true remains to be seen.

Substantial Shareholders

While I doubt many long-term holders are still sitting on their shares there are still a couple of notable long-term shareholders. Andre Koo holds 19.54%, the former CEO owns 6.3%, and Jonathan Honig with his wife, his parents-in-law and the Titan Multi-Strategy Fund own together 9.99%. Moreover the former CEO, Collin Hwang who left in 2017, owns 6.3%. I find it encouraging he kept his shares and even increased his stake in the first half of 2017. Even more encouraging is that the new CEO, James Cheng-Ming Huang, keeps buying shares. His stake is now 4.98%. He bought at prices between $2.9 and $3.1. See also here.

Governance

Often undervalued companies like GigaMedia Limited are disliked for more than extremely bad results. Many of these so-called net-nets suffer from bad governance. With GigaMedia I do not think we have to worry much about this. Often we see this when the CEO or another single shareholder has a controlling stake, which is not the case here. Furthermore there have not been any related-party transactions in 2017. There are 2 other Huangs in the board: brothers. These people are not related to the CEO however.

Conclusion

GigaMedia Limited is a much undervalued US-traded net-net to bet on. The results of this business have been really bad for many years, but who knows some day the company releases a good new game. Then the market cap of this gaming company can increase much, just as with competitor Gravity (GRVY) happened. While Gravity's revenue increased and the company turned profitable it was mostly changed sentiment that let its stock moving up over 1000%.

With GigaMedia enough revenue from a good new game is less likely than with Gravity since GigaMedia spends much less on development than Gravity. But you never know. Apart from a blockbuster game the company might also do a favorable license deal for hosting and marketing games developed by a third party. But at the moment there are no concrete events to bet on with GigaMedia. I like that because it reduces the chance of being outsmarted by other investors.

Another way of creating value for investors is simply liquidation. I do not think this will happen soon but it may happen in a couple of years. If the current business strategy fails I expect management will seriously consider this option. What other options do they still have if releasing long-lifespan games and female oriented games will not fix the bottom line? In my opinion the company is already anticipating a liquidation by limiting development costs. Furthermore I think this company can be relatively easily acquired. So pressure might come from outside as well.

You might still wonder why I do not own the shares. The reason is that I do not restrict myself to stocks traded in the US. I am an international investor. The cheapest international stocks are cheaper than the cheapest US-traded stocks, including most US-headquartered OTC stocks. I invest in these even cheaper foreign stocks instead of in GigaMedia. That said, for investors not being able to trade on foreign exchanges GigaMedia is statistically one of the best stocks available.

