Insider Weekends: 3 Insiders Of The Company Formerly Known As Valeant Pharmaceuticals Buy Stock

Insider buying decreased significantly last week with insiders purchasing $40.96 million of stock compared to $106.41 million in the week prior. Selling also decreased with insiders selling $1.63 billion of stock last week compared to $1.72 billion in the week prior. With companies entering the traditional quiet period before the end of the third quarter, insider activity is likely to remain muted over the next few weeks.

Sell/Buy Ratio: The insider Sell/Buy ratio is calculated by dividing the total insider sales in a given week by total insider purchases that week. The adjusted ratio for last week went up to 39.79. In other words, insiders sold almost 40 times as much stock as they purchased. The Sell/Buy ratio this week compares unfavorably with the prior week when the ratio stood at 16.12.

Note: As mentioned in the first post in this series, certain industries have their preferred metrics such as same-store sales for retailers, funds from operations (FFO) for REITs, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) for hotels that provide a better basis for comparison than simple valuation metrics. However, metrics like Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Enterprise Value/EBITDA included below should provide a good starting point for analyzing the majority of stocks.

Notable Insider Buys:

1. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC): $24.92

Shares of this pharmaceutical company were acquired by 3 insiders:

Director Richard DeSchutter acquired 125,000 shares, paying $23.96 per share for a total amount of $2.99 million. Mr. Richard increased his stake by 92.78% to 259,727 shares with this purchase.

Chairman & CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares, paying $22.32 per share for a total amount of $669,600. Mr. Papa increased his stake by 4.78% to 657,077 shares with this purchase.

EVP and CFO Paul Herendeen acquired 10,000 shares, paying $22.61 per share for a total amount of $226,100. Mr. Herendeen increased his stake by 4.83% to 216,866 shares with this purchase.

Instead of spinning off its Bausch & Lomb division and paying down debt, Valeant Pharmaceuticals instead chose to rebrand itself and picked the name Bausch Health Companies in July 2018. While Mr. DeSchutter's purchase was a regular direct purchase, both the CEO and CFO received matching restricted stock units in connection with their open market purchases. The CEO received 30,000 shares and the CFO received 10,000 shares that will vest over a period of three years.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: N/A Industry P/E: 30.48 P/S: 1.02 Price/Book: 2.51 EV/EBITDA: 9.57 Market Cap: $8.71B Avg. Daily Volume: 4,469,070 52-Week Range: $20.38 - $25.35

2. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH): $152.72

Executive Vice President James Woys acquired 25,000 shares of this health care plans company, paying $148.79 per share for a total amount of $3.72 million. Mr. Woys increased his stake by 531.58% to 29,703 shares with this purchase.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: 22.39 Industry P/E: 23.66 P/S: 0.49 Price/Book: 5.71 EV/EBITDA: 6.21 Market Cap: $9.43B Avg. Daily Volume: 962,469 52-Week Range: $58.66 - $153.83

3. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT): $21.01

Chief Executive Officer Kevin C. Tang acquired 90,000 shares of this biotech company, paying $19.55 per share for a total amount of $1.76 million. These shares were purchased indirectly by Tang Capital Partners.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: -6.59 Industry P/E: 30.48 P/S: N/A Price/Book: 3.28 EV/EBITDA: -5.38 Market Cap: $564.99M Avg. Daily Volume: 37,259 52-Week Range: $15.15 - $32

4. Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM): $155.52

Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of this software application company, paying $157.57 per share for a total amount of $945,441. Mr. Wojcicki increased his stake by 7.12% to 90,320 shares with this purchase.

We wrote the following after Ms. Wojcicki's purchase in April:

Considering most other insiders of salesforce.com are actively selling stock, it is hard to read much into Ms. Wojcicki's purchase but she has been buying once a month since the start of this year. This purchase was also noticed by Barron's and they published a short article about Ms. Wojcicki's purchases of Salesforce.com on Friday.

P/E: 162.169 Forward P/E: 56.967 Industry P/E: 26.52 P/S: 9.97896 Price/Book: 8.69896 EV/EBITDA: 108.957 Market Cap: $117.68B Avg. Daily Volume: 4,880,558 52-Week Range: $92.11 - $158.79

5. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL): $11.3

Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of this oil & gas refining & marketing company, paying $11.04 per share for a total amount of $551,920.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: 17.38 Industry P/E: 20.71 P/S: 0.07 Price/Book: 0.79 EV/EBITDA: 13.49 Market Cap: $1.38B Avg. Daily Volume: 911,995 52-Week Range: $10 - $17.65

Notable Insider Sales:

1. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT): $95.9

Director Robson S. Walton sold 1,131,360 shares of Walmart for $95.30, generating $107.82 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by a trust.

P/E: 54.86 Forward P/E: 19.94 Industry P/E: 77.22 P/S: 0.55 Price/Book: 3.97 EV/EBITDA: 9.74 Market Cap: $280.87B Avg. Daily Volume: 7,493,717 52-Week Range: $77.5 - $109.98

2. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB): $139.86

Chairman & CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of this insurance company for $140.29, generating $31.99 million from the sale. 166,684 of these shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

P/E: 17.11 Forward P/E: 12.44 Industry P/E: 35.48 P/S: 1.96 Price/Book: 1.27 EV/EBITDA: 17.19 Market Cap: $64.79B Avg. Daily Volume: 1,491,741 52-Week Range: $123.96 - $157.5

3. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): $72.45

CEO and Chairman BOD Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of this pay-TV company for $70.89, generating $29,884,450 from the sale. 294,000 of these shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: -1811.25 Industry P/E: 39.09 P/S: 12.67 Price/Book: 35.94 EV/EBITDA: 32044.1 Market Cap: $7.69B Avg. Daily Volume: 7,888,982 52-Week Range: $15.75 - $74.25

4. Salesforce.com, Inc.: $155.52

Shares of this software application company were sold by 6 insiders:

Chief Accounting Officer Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares for $158.33, generating $16,509,914 from the sale. These shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff sold 35,000 shares for $155.88, generating $5,455,654 from the sale.

Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares for $157.96, generating $4,738,851 from the sale.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares for $156.79, generating $895,417 from the sale. These shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

Pres., Legal & General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares for $154.86, generating $824,630 from the sale. These shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

Pres. and Chief People Officer Cynthia G. Robbins sold 1,589 shares for $158.00, generating $251,062 from the sale.

P/E: 162.17 Forward P/E: 56.97 Industry P/E: 26.52 P/S: 9.98 Price/Book: 8.69 EV/EBITDA: 108.96 Market Cap: $117.68B Avg. Daily Volume: 4,880,558 52-Week Range: $92.11 - $158.79

5. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG): $51.62

Shares of this online auto shopping company were sold by 3 insiders:

Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 360,000 shares for $51.99, generating $18.72 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by various trusts and entities.

Chief Technology Officer Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares for $51.84, generating $1.56 million from the sale.

Sr. VP, GC and Secretary Kathleen Bender Patton sold 8,120 shares for $51.67, generating $419,560 from the sale.

P/E: 125.59 Forward P/E: 166.52 Industry P/E: 71.59 P/S: 14.77 Price/Book: 36.09 EV/EBITDA: 435.24 Market Cap: $5.65B Avg. Daily Volume: 799,475 52-Week Range: $25.85 - $56.17

