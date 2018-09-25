BOIL Weekly: Bears Are Around The Corner

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas storage accelerated on the September 7 - 14 period, up 3.26% or 86 Bcf to 2 722 Bcf. However, the robust stockpile lift has not been ample enough to handle current natural gas deficit, which remain 14.2% or 442 Bcf below last year level and 20.1% or 686 Bcf under the five-year average.

Source: EIA

On the September 13 – 19 period, aggregate U.S natural gas daily supply advanced slightly, up 1.3% to 88.9 Bcf/d, following strong net imports from Canada. While U.S marketed & dry production lift accelerated by respectively, 1% to 95.5 Bcf/d and 0.8% to 83.9 Bcf/d. This was mainly attributable to surging net imports from Canada, up 11.1% to 5 Bcf/d. With U.S supply ramping up, the gas oversupply narrative should take back control of the market and provide a healthy support to BOIL shares.

In the meantime, aggregate gas demand posted a healthy boost, up 4.6% to 77.9 Bcf/d on the corresponding period, amid robust power burns and growing exports. Despite the residential & commercial demand dip, down 12.1% to 8 Bcf/d, power demand and Mexican exports sustained U.S aggregate demand by respectively 14.1% to 35.6 Bcf/d and 6.8% to 4.7 Bcf/d.

With ramping gas supply and improving aggregate demand, November 2018 natural gas futures, which represent 199.27% of BOIL exposure rallied toward the upper side of its $2.7-$3 MMBtu horizontal range.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL share surged 14.5% to $29.79, following nuclear power generation outages and increasing uncertainties regarding gas storage deficit, which weighted on the end of season stockpile estimates.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (( COTR)) provided by the CFTC on September 11 – 18 period, net speculative positioning on natural gas NYMEX contract plunged 15.92% to 83 329 net short contracts, whereas BOIL share price gained 3.82% to $27.97 per share.

Source: CFTC

The forces behind this robust net speculative dip were unchanged compared to last week. Indeed, with short accumulations accelerating, up 6.71% (w/w) to 400 083 contracts and long accretions weakening slightly over the week, up 4.53% (w/w) to 316 754 contracts, bears have still and edge over bulls, although natural gas futures gained traction this week.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length further declined; but is still in positive territory, up 40.69% or 57 172 contracts, while BOIL (YTD) decline slows, down 17.25% to $27.97 per share.

Nuclear power generation return removes temporary natural gas storage deficit doubts

Last week, November 2018 natural gas futures price climbed sharply, following nuclear power outages expanding storage deficit uncertainties. With the passage of Hurricane Florence, natural gas power burns ticked up as showed by the latest EIA report and weighted strongly on the already scarce storage picture. However, nuclear power generation is now slowly reversing and aggregated gas supply growth will still provide sufficient substance for bears to short back the natural gas complex and mechanically weigh on BOIL shares.

Meanwhile, weather forecasts on the September 30 – October 6 period turn slightly colder in the Northern part of the country, but remain above average in the Southeast and Southwest. Early season demand for heating in the North will boost residential and commercial demand, however mild temperature return across much of the East and West coasts should offset national demand needs, back to light levels.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Furthermore, shoulder season maintenance events on Tennessee & Transcontinental Gas Pipeline are putting pressure on gas producers and will therefore weigh on U.S gas supply levels. Nevertheless, aggregated gas demand is expected to ease given recent uptick triggered by nuclear power burn outages and bring headwinds on BOIL shares

With natural gas futures are trading at $3 per MMBtu representing a strong resistance level, natural gas futures bullish momentum should fade out and push BOIL share downwards.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.