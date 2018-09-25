Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 24, 2018

Merger activity increased last week with nine new deals announced and two pending deals closing. For folks who were long SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY), brokers have started sending out letters with the form you can fill out to make sure 25% of the amount due is not withheld for taxes according to Israeli law. If and when the magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) acquisition closes, you can expect to receive a similar form.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 113 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 13 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 46 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 17 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 86 Total Deal Size $1.17 trillion

Symbol Announced

Date Acquiring

Company Closing

Price Last

Price Closing

Date Profit Annualized

Profit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $13.22 09/30/2018 157.19% 9562.15% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) $47.40 $34.86 12/31/2018 35.97% 133.96% SIR 09/17/2018 Government Properties Income Trust $29.26 $21.54 01/31/2019 35.84% 101.41% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.26 12/01/2018 27.46% 147.42% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $17.7 10/31/2018 16.38% 161.63% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $11.61 09/30/2018 16.28% 990.31% EGC 06/18/2018 Cox Oil affiliate (N/A) $9.10 $7.87 10/10/2018 15.63% 356.54% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.47 $45.31 06/30/2019 11.39% 14.89% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.08 $6.39 06/30/2019 10.86% 14.20% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPYY) $194.74 $178.38 06/30/2019 9.17% 12.00%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (NASDAQ:RSYS) and magicJack VocalTec. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.