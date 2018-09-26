8.4% Yielder With Some Upside That Likely Won't Be On Sale For Long

The distribution is fairly safe and, we think, could produce a small special distribution pushing up the yield further.

This fund yields 8.4% on the distribution but actually earns nearly 10% yields on the underlying portfolio.

High Yield Market Today

High yield today is one of the few places to achieve a decent yield. Many would state that you are not being adequately compensated for the risks assumed. The statement revolves around the spread of high yield bonds today being extraordinarily "tight". When this is the case, the capital gains potential is relatively low unless spreads decrease to even lower levels.

At 324 bps, we are at the post-recession lows (or "tights") on high yield bonds. The effective yield today on the high yield master index is 6.20% which is actually up nicely from a year ago. So, despite spreads declining, rates have risen, thanks to higher interest rates. We do think this is often missed by those that make that statement that high yield isn't worth it from a risk standpoint. Given that we now receive 6.20% compared to 5.50% a year ago, from an absolute standpoint, income investors are much more able to meet their return objectives.

Defaults in the high yield space remain extraordinarily low. In fact, we saw no credit defaults in June which made the second quarter of 2018 the lowest in default activity since 2013.

The high yield market as a whole showed some nice performance in the second quarter after an effectively flat first quarter. The SPDR Barclay's High Yield Bond Fund ETF (JNK) returned 1.59% in the last three months, accounting for nearly all of the year-to-date returns.

Form Schroders:

Default risk is moderating

Fundamentals are stable to improving

Supply is not enough to satiate demand

While valuations are stretched but remain attractive vs. alternatives

In general, the high yield market is finally shining as the bond market is gloomy and is one of the best areas of the market today.

Ivy High Income Opportunities (IVH)

IVH is a high yield focused closed-end fund that we believe is opportunistically cheap at the moment. The fund has $388 million in total assets with a monthly pay distribution yield of 8.40%. The fund uses moderate leverage of 31%. The number of holdings was 249 as of the August month-end which are primarily high yield bonds but also include some first and second lien loans.

Distributions and UNII

Most investors buy closed-end funds primarily for the income or yield. This tends to create a fallacy that buying the highest-yielding CEFs that they can find on CEFConnect will lead to outperformance, especially if they are buying at a discount (the other key factor that they look at). However, that can cause some sucker buying as the shares may be *cheap* or yield a lot for a reason.

Net investment income ("NII") is the key metric for determining yield. That is the true amount of income being earned by the underlying portfolio even if it is not immediately paid out to you in the form of a monthly distribution.

The fund cut their distribution back in January by 20% from $0.12 per share per month to $0.10. That is a sizable decrease that is typical of certain fund sponsors who would rather do one-and-done cuts rather than what we call "death by a thousand cuts". Eaton Vance is a proponent of the multiple cuts strategy, while PIMCO is one that attempts to maintain the distribution by all means, but when they cut, it is one-and-done.

The NII yield today is actually 9.9%, not the stated distribution of 8.4%. The fund is "over-earning" the distribution by nearly 19%. Stated another way more familiar to dividend investors, the dividend is covered by 119%.

More importantly, UNII (undistributed net investment income) is climbing nicely. While the fund is a 'semi-annual reporter', meaning that they only release their financials on a semi-annual basis (versus others who release monthly), the trend has shown significant improvement. In the middle of 2017, UNII was just 1.2 cents. At year end, it was 2.4 cents. After they cut at the start of the year, UNII yield started to really climb and is now 6.5%. We will get new financials out in the next 7-8 weeks.

The distribution is nice and safe, and we think we could see another special distribution at year end. They have paid one a special distribution in all but one year of the fund's existence.

This is a screen of the highest yielding high yield funds:

At 8.4%, the fund is nearer the high end of the spectrum. However, using NII yield of 9.9%, the fund is near the highest in actual yield behind only Aberdeen Credit Strategies (ACP) which is almost half CCC-rated debt.

Discount

Today, the shares trade at a 10.50% discount to the NAV providing juice to your distribution yield. To see how this works, if the shares were to trade at NAV, the yield on the shares would be just 7.5% instead of the 8.4%. That nearly 1% extra income received is courtesy of the discount to the NAV.

While we think the discount is relatively close to the fund's historical average, we believe that, given the relatively benign current high yield market, the discount should trade much tighter. That is evident by the historical discount/premium chart below.

You can clearly see the tight levels the shares traded roughly a year ago even though the NII yield was approximately the same. Then, the discount started widening out as they announced the cut to the distribution. Today, the discount has only been wider during the high yield swoon during 2014-2016 when the price of oil plummeted (much of the high yield market is oil-related).

Given the relative safety of the distribution (including the potential for a special distribution at year end or a small increase in the payout), we believe that the discount should be approximately 2% tighter than it trades today.

The Portfolio

The holdings of the portfolio are typical of the high yield sector today. Most below-investment grade companies are being forced more into the floating rate loan market simply due to the rise in interest rates. Most investors, including investment banks, loathe to buy fixed rate junk-rated bonds when they can buy comparable risk floating rate notes and eliminate the interest rate risk.

The table below shows the allocation of net assets (includes the leverage). The fund is closer to what we would call "diet equity", given the break down in sectors and credit quality.

The portfolio does have a lot of CCC-rated investments (more than we would typically want in our portfolio). But given our stance that equities were likely to head back to new highs, we wanted greater exposure to that upside in our Core Portfolio.

We recommended our members swap out of the Core Portfolio holding DoubleLine Income Solution (DSL) and move into Ivy High Income Opportunities (IVH) on May 17th when that former fund neared a premium. Since then, the shares of IVH are up over 3.05% on a total return basis for an annual gain of 9.1% so far. And, we think the shares have not really begun to reflect their true value.

Performance

While the fund did get hit in performance during the high yield market swoon in 2014-2016, stayed in line with the index. However, on the increase, the fund substantially outperformed the index.

Our one risk factor (other than high yield as an allocation) is that net investment income has been declining since inception. In 2016, the fund earned $1.57 per share in NII which fell to $1.51 last year. This year, they are on track for NII to total $1.42. But, again, we do not foresee a distribution cut anytime soon.

Concluding Thoughts

This is a great fund that we think investors can "rent" for the time being. When the next bear market returns, this is a fund that we would rather not be in given the lower credit quality. The fundamentals point to steady-as-she-goes in the high yield market. For now, we think we can earn the coupon plus or minus 1% over the next twelve months (if we are still in it then).

The fund has decent volume, though it has been down recently. We have a moderate allocation to this fund currently as it is one of our higher conviction bets. There are few 'quality' high yield funds that are trading at an attractive discount.

Obviously, we monitor the macro fundamentals for the high yield market to telegraph when we should exit or reduce exposure to the space. In addition, investors need to monitor the fund's fundamentals, including the upcoming financials that should provide a lot of information on the performance of the fund's management.

