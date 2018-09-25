Digital Realty Trust: No Time Like The Present

As the region's largest data center infrastructure company, Ascenty is a jewel in Latin America. So, perhaps waiting wasn't an option.

Because Brazil is just days from a critical presidential election, the timing seems odd - especially considering there was actually an assassination attempt on the leading candidate in early September.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) announced on September 24th that it would be acquiring Ascenty. The acquisition did not catch investors off guard. Bloomberg reported the REIT's interest in the Brazilian data center owner in early July. But, the timing is actually a bit surprising, at least to me.

The Date

October 7th has been circled on calendars for a while for those with investments in Brazil. The country will hold general elections on October 7, 2018. And, the outcome is critical because Brazil's current reform agenda is at stake.

“This year's election is widely expected to be the most closely contested and unpredictable since 1989...”

The Brazilian recession of 2015 and 2016 is considered the worst in the country's history. Unemployment and poverty rose precipitously – even to the point that the country's infant mortality rate rose. The Economist poetically described the malfunctions.

"Red tape, poor infrastructure and a strong currency have rendered much of industry uncompetitive...… Now the virtuous circle is turning vicious.”

By the 2018 first quarter, Brazil's economy had expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter. But, it stumbled in the 2018 second quarter. The contraction in May was the largest on record.

Many believe a business-friendly candidate is likely to win Brazil's top spot but the outcome is hardly a given.

“A market-friendly outcome to October’s election remains critical to ensuring a sustainable recovery; however, this is far from certain.”

Speaking of unpredictability, in what should only be scripted in made-for-television movies, one of the leading candidates was actually stabbed while campaigning at a rally on Thursday, September 6th. The attack on Jair Bolsonaro has been described as “life-threatening” and an “assassination attempt”. Mr. Bolsonaro, running on a “tough-on-crime” platform underwent surgery immediately and underwent another emergency surgery a week later. Still hospitalized on September 20th, the candidate often referred to as Brazil's Trump, appears to be recovering but is not expected to resume campaigning before the election.

Since the attack, polls have shown Mr. Bolsonaro has gained ground. But, it appears he still does not have quite enough support. On October 7th, if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election for the top two will take place on October 28th.

Trailing Mr. Bolsonaro in the polls is Fernando Haddad. Haddad is on the ballot in the place of Brazil's former President Lula. Lula was jailed in April, 2018 after being found guilty in 2017 of accepting bribes. He attempted to run for office while incarcerated but was finally forced to pull out of the race on September 11th. Because Haddad was Lula's running mate, he is now the candidate for Brazil's Workers' Party.

When Lula left office in 2010, he had an approval rating of nearly 90%. Haddad will supposedly act in his stead. To the other extreme, Bolsonaro is considered divisive. As well, he apparently has still not been deemed as “out of the woods” from a health perspective.

It explains why the election, just over two weeks out, is still clouded in uncertainty.

Digital Realty

Yet, the uncertainty was apparently not enough to stall Digital Realty's transaction for Ascenty.

Digital Realty operates as a real estate investment trust focused on technology-related real estate. The company owns, develops and manages 198 data centers specializing in cloud-based solutions, colocation and interconnection hubs. Source

Mergers and acquisitions are a frequent source of growth for Digital Realty. In 2016, it acquired 8 data centers in Europe from Equinix. Just a year ago, its merger with Dupont Fabros Technology added 12 “purpose-built, in-service data centers” and 6 data center development projects.

Over 80% of Digital Realty's properties are in North America. Global expansion is an ongoing goal. In its December 2017 investor presentation, the company shared a near-term target and reiterated it in the 2018 second quarter earnings call.

“We did say that we were going to try to enter two new markets in the next three years and we put a map up of the largest economies.”

South America is one of the regions where Digital Realty did not yet have a presence. And, in South American, Brazil represents the most likely choice for expansion.

“Brazil is the most popular market in the region, and in general the connectivity out of the region is very good. Due to the growth in the region, a lot of infrastructure investments are made and western providers operating in the market are available.”

Of the 91 colocation data centers in South America, Brazil hosts 43 sites including 8 currently being operated by Ascenty.

Ascenty

Ascenty claims to be the “largest high density data center infrastructure company” in Brazil. Source

Ascenty opened its first Tier III-certified data center in September, 2012 in Campinas. The location was chosen because of the lack of data centers in the area.

The second data center was added in 2014 in Jundiai. In 2015, Ascenty commenced operations in Fortaleza and Hortolândia. The Fortaleza location was ideal as it connected via multiple routes to the infrastructure of optical submarine cables in the area. This network connects Brazil to other countries. In 2017, Maracanau in the Fortaleza region was selected by the Financial Times newspaper as an “American Cities of the Future”.

Brazil's recession plagued 2015 and 2016.

In South America, the financial and corporate center is the city of São Paulo. It produces over 10% of Brazil's GDP. Compared to cities around the world, São Paulo ranks in the top ten. Ascenty broke ground on a data center campus in 2015 in SaoPaulo. It began operations in the first data center on the campus in early 2017. By May, the second facility on the campus was operational.

At the tail end of Brazil's worst recession in history, Ascenty turned to the capital markets to raise funding for its construction projects and to restructure debt.

“In challenging economic moments like the one we are going through in the country, new financing is proof of great results last year.”

Ascenty decided Sumaré was a natural choice for its seventh facility. Sumaré is the second largest city in the Campinas region. When the project was launched, at least half the space to be available was already leased.

By the end of 2017, Ascenty had launched its eighth data center and its first in Rio de Janeiro. A data center in Santiago, Chile was also under construction.

In January of 2018, Ascenty increased the $190 million of funding raised in early 2017 to $350 million. The additional capital would be used to expand the total number of data centers in Brazil to 13 in the next eighteen months.

By May, the company had broke ground on its ninth and tenth data centers, another in Jundiaí and one in Paulinia. Ascenty announced in July it would construct its eleventh data center in Brazil in Sumaré. Just days ago, on the 11th, Ascenty announced two data centers are being built in Hortolândia. Operations for the five facilities are expected to commence in the first half of 2019.

Before the company's acquisition announcement, it had expected to be operating 25 data centers by 2023. Ascenty has become quite the jewel in Latin America.

The Transaction

Digital Realty will acquire Ascenty from Great Hill Partners for approximately $1.8 billion. Additionally, $425 million will be needed to complete the Ascenty projects under construction.

In a separate transaction, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Brookfield Infrastructure, will fund approximately $613 million or half of the initial investment. Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure expect to set up a joint venture to ultimately own Ascenty. In exchange for its equity investment, Brookfield Investment will own 49% of the JV.

To fund its portion of the acquisition, Digital Realty also announced a common stock offering of 8.5 million shares. Shares are priced at $113 per share.

No Time

There's no time like the present. The old adage may be the best explanation for Digital Realty's leap.

After all, demand wasn't going to wait on Brazil's electoral process. In 2018, Gartner estimated $186 billion would be spent globally on public cloud services. In just three years, by 2021, that amount is projected to grow nearly 50% to 277 billion. Over 70% of companies employ an IT infrastructure model that mixes public cloud solutions and private cloud solutions. Source

Furthermore, it's not as if Digital Realty threw a dart at a map to determine its next acquisition. In its second quarter earnings call, the company justified its expansion intentions.

“We try to stay close to our customers, and in speaking with them, try to ascertain where they have an interest in growing.”

If waiting isn't an option, there really isn't any time like the present.

