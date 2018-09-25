Dividend Stock Analysis - American Electric Power Company, Inc.

After performing a sector analysis over my portfolio a couple of weeks ago, I was looking to add to my utility positions in my traditional investment account. I hold utilities in my Roth IRA; however, my traditional account is lacking. One company that came to mind was American Electric Power Company (AEP). I have a small position in AEP and would love to add to AEP if the price is right. Hence, why I embarked on performing a dividend stock analysis to determine if the company was undervalued at their current stock price. However, based on my analysis, AEP does not appear to be trading at a discount compared to the market or several peers in the industry. Let's see the detailed analysis!

AEP is headquartered in Ohio, founded in 1906 and is one of the largest electric utility companies. Per review of the company's investor relations website, AEP is the 11th largest utility and serves over 5.4m customers in 11 states. As an Ohio resident, I am very familiar with this company. AEP has four major business segments: Regulated Utility Operations, Transmission, Power Generation, and Electric Supplier to non-regulated markets. When I read these stats, this sounds like a good old-fashioned electric utility to me! It meets my expectations, that's for sure.

Next, I'll take a look at the company's recent earnings release and 10-Q to perform an assessment over the company's recent performance and balance street structure. First, I will start with the income statement review. AEP last reported earnings at the end of July, when the company announced their second quarter earnings. In this earnings release, the company announced YTD revenue and net income of $7.5b and $982.8m, respectively. Both of which increased slightly from the previous period. One of the primary drivers of this was the increased sales due to the increased temperatures during the year. However, I was expecting to see a larger increase in net income due to the impact of tax reform. The lower tax expense was offset by the increased costs AEP experienced this year. Specific line items that have increased costs on the company's 10-Q include Purchased Electricity for Resale, Other Maintenance, and Depreciation. Sure, while revenues increased due to demand, so did the costs. There was one more significant item that we wanted to highlight from the earnings release. Management reaffirmed their operating earnings growth rate of 5-7% that was established at the beginning of the year.

Second, I will take a look at a company's balance sheet. I will focus on two metrics in this analysis: the current ratio and the company's debt levels. For the current ratio, I love a company that has a current ratio that is greater than 1 as it indicates that the company can cover their short-term liabilities for 12 months with their short-term assets. AEP's current ratio is only .5X using their current assets ($4,570.1m) and current liabilities ($9,058.3m) per their 6/30/18 10-Q. Clearly, this is below our mark; however, it was in line with the company's current ratio at this time last year. For a quick comparison sake, it is worth noting that Consolidated Edison's (NYSE:ED) current ratio was also below 1X at 6/30 (.6X). This may just be an industry norm. Second, the company's debt levels. Debt can be your friend or enemy, especially if not monitored correctly. AEP's debt-to-equity ratio is 1.3X as of 6/30. Higher than I like to see. But once again, ED has a ratio greater than one and therefore, this may just be an industry standard for the utility sector! These metrics will not prevent me from proceeding with our stock screener.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener - AEP

Now, it is time to move on to the fun part. It is time to run AEP through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. For comparison's sake, I will compare the results of AEP to two competitors in their geographic footprint: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE). Interestingly, I also own shares in D and FE!

Ticker Price - 9/21/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5-Yr DGR P/E Ratio AEP $71.40 $3.92 $2.48 3.47% 63.27% 5.25% 18.21 D $70.85 $4.12 $3.34 4.71% 81.07% 8.14% 17.20 FE $36.90 $2.44 $1.44 3.90% 59.02% 0.00% 15.12

**Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo! Finance. The 5-year average dividend growth rate was obtained from Dividend Investing | Best Dividend Paying Stocks. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield - Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund, or ETF. Currently, AEP's dividend yield is well above 2% mark. However, AEP's dividend yield is below D and FE by 124 and 43 basis points, respectively. Utility companies are known for their high dividend yields. It is interesting that AEP is below its industry peers and even other companies such as Consolidated Edison.

2) Payout Ratio - We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. While we typically use 60%, we also consider the industry and whether or not companies sustain a high dividend payout ratio. This includes industries such as the tobacco, REIT, and you guessed it, utility industries. So, if AEP exceeds 60%, I would not be too concerned since they are in a high paying industry. But I would be concerned if this amount is close to 100%. The table above shows that AEP's dividend payout ratio is only 63%. This amount is barely above our payout threshold. This isn't too surprising given the fact that their dividend yield is lower than D and FE. Compared to peers, AEP is in line with FE and significantly lower than D. For a utility, I really like this payout ratio level and will say AEP passes this metric.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate - AEP is not a Dividend Aristocrat. However, AEP has been paying a dividend for over 100 years and has increased their dividend for 8 consecutive years. Their dividend increase streak is not the greatest. But it does make me feel better knowing that the company has paid been paying a dividend since the early 1900s (per the company's website). For comparison, neither D nor FE is Aristocrats. FE hasn't increased their dividend since they cut their dividend in January 2014. Sadly, I remember that dividend cut like it was yesterday. In terms of dividend growth rate, AEP's 5-year average DGR is 5.25%. Not the best, not the worst. The company could increase it and has the room to do so based on their dividend payout ratio. But I'll never complain here about a company that has a DGR above inflation. Overall, I'll award AEP a pass for this screen.

4) P/E Ratio - The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20X and a forward P/E ratio between 17-18X (per The Wall Street Journal). With these benchmarks in mind, AEP's current P/E ratio is in line with the forward P/E ratio of the market. I found this particular aspect of the analysis interesting, as it appears that AEP may not be trading at a discount compared to the broader market. On top of that, AEP has the highest P/E ratio of the three companies included in this analysis. Therefore, I cannot say that AEP passes this metric of our stock screener.

Summary - AEP

Overall, I love the company. AEP's performance has been great and the company continues to grow and maintain a strong balance sheet. However, based on the metrics of our stock screener, AEP is not trading at a discount compared to the market or its industry peers. Further, AEP's dividend yield is lower than D and FE based on the results of our analysis. At this time, I will continue to hold my position. However, I do not plan on adding to my position in the short term.

What are your thoughts about AEP at the current levels? Would you purchase AEP? Or would you opt for FE, D, or another industry competitor such as Consolidated Edison? Or are you avoiding utilities all together?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Can you please change the disclosure to state "I own a position in AEP and do not plan on initiating a position in the next 72 hours"? Thank you