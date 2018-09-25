Preferred Bank Not Getting The Preference It Deserves

After remaining relatively flat for about a month, financial stocks broke out higher last week due to the 10-year treasury rate surpassed the 3% level.

XLF data by YCharts

The rate jump was the catalyst for the sector movement, but that is not the part that intrigues me as an investor. The interesting thing here is that the interest rate increase was certainly not unexpected, with the Federal Reserve boosting the federal funds rate six times in the last 12 months. While there still is the possibility that bank profits do not increase along with the fed funds rate, the overwhelming likelihood is that both of those things move in conjunction. Yet, bank stocks accrued inertia for months until the 10-year treasury rate surpassed the 3% level once more. The hesitance of the market to jump on financial stocks is creating opportunities in smaller banks such as Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC). It's the larger banks that get the bulk of investor attention when macro tailwinds occur in the sector. This is understandable given that a larger deposit base will result in more profit stemming from rate hikes. Investors can find significant value when looking at some of the less flashy names in a hot sector and Preferred Bank is most certainly one of them. The combination of PFBC's relative lack of attention in the marketplace and a recent bearish downtrend in the stock have left shares looking very attractive at current levels.

PFBC's Recent Stock Slump

Despite both the S&P 500 and the Financial Sector ETF posting 5%+ gains over the last three months, PFBC's stock has actually decreased in value over the same time period.

XLF data by YCharts

This decline seems rather unsubstantiated to me since there has been no catalysts that are large enough to drive such a divergence in trading between the stock and both the S&P and XLF. The cause behind the trend seen in the chart above seems to be a short term market mis-valuation that I encourage investors to jump on. There have been two news-worthy events at Preferred Bank in the last three months: Second Quarter 2018 Earnings and its addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, both of which should have resulted in the stock price moving more comparably to the XLF or the broader S&P 500. Being added to an index fund may seem like a nominal award that brings some extra prestige but doesn't necessarily translate into actual stock gains, although that is not entirely true. As the National Bureau of Economic Research notes, there is often a positive stock price reaction when an equity is added to an index fund. This study was done using the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 indexes rather than the index funds create by S&P, but the rationale remains the same. The reason behind this correlation is the mass amount of money flowing into index funds from institutional investors like mutual funds is being invested into all stocks within that index, albeit in a prorated, "passive" manner. The news itself triggered a positive reaction in PFBC as the stock jumped on the day of the announcement, only to surrender those gains in the waning months of the summer.

PFBC's Q2 2018 Earnings were also positive and sent shares higher, but only temporarily. In the quarter, the California-based lender grew net interest income 24% and earnings per share 41% year-over-year, compounded by an efficiency ratio of 35.3%, an improvement of nearly 300 basis points compared to Q2 2017. Also seeing an approximate 300 basis point jump year-over-year was the company's return on equity, which reached a staggering 18.8% in the quarter. The all important net interest margin expanded materially from last year, rising from 3.75% to 4.07%. The fact that after a quarter like this, and no subsequent bearish news, I am writing about the subject company being undervalued is frankly shocking. Not only do the year-over-year figures above show impressive growth, they're also growing off an already impressive base. The charts below showing key performance indicators for Preferred Bank compared some of the more prominent regional banks paints a bullish figure for PBFC:

PFBC Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Note: This chart shows PFBC's annual return on equity (15.98%) whereas the 18.8% figure quoted above pertains to the second quarter only.

PFBC Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts PFBC Normalized Diluted EPS (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Valuation

It feels like the financial sector has had a bullish feel to it for a long time now as promised interest rate hikes and deregulation were the talk of Wall Street. The sector as a whole has had mixed returns so far in 2018, with the XLF up just under 2% YTD. Switching focus from operational results to valuation only furthers my belief that shares are undervalued. The following table shows PFBC's earnings estimates from the Wall Street Journal, and the corresponding price to earnings ratio using $60/share (price at time of writing) as the basis for calculation:

Year Price/Earnings EPS FY18 12.9 4.65 FY19 11.7 5.14 FY20 10.0 6.00

It appears that although the broader investment community is not giving PFBC enough attention, the few analysts that do rate the stock quite highly. There are 6 analysts on Wall Street who cover the stock with the following breakdown of ratings and price targets (also sourced from the Wall Street Journal):

Rating # of Analysts Buy 4 Overweight 1 Hold 1

Price Target Implied Return High $80 33% Median 76.5 28% Average 75.67 26% Low 70 17%

There are no analysts with an underweight or worse rating and the lowest published price target on the Street still implies a return on 17%.

Conclusion

The financial sector is beginning to gain momentum once more as the 3-year treasury rate continues to climb and banks' profitability continues to increase. In this environment it is difficult to find a solid company that is not considerably overpriced and will require some research. Preferred Bank is hardly the first name to come up when investors think of banks - or even regional banks for that matter - and that is possibly part of why it fits the rare mold of a strong financial company with an attractive valuation. Take advantage of this oversight in the market as PFBC's stock will begin to climb higher as interest rates and the remainder of the sector do as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.