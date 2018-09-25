Synopsys: The Time Has Come

While the management continues to hold its cards close to its chest until the December presentation, one can smell a likely re-rating of the stock.

As Synopsys completes integration of acquisitions and moves up the customer value chain, the growth and margin profile are likely to improve meaningfully.

Despite the end market growth, due to 9% revenue growth, Synopsys trades at an abysmally low P/S of 5x.

Synopsys (SNPS) appears to be a fighter plane preparing to take off from an aircraft carrier – investments in R&D have made the company reach full throttle, with acquisitions holding back the growth. With most of the acquisitions (especially Black Duck) nearing break-even and the company crossing the $3 billion in TTM revenues, the management focus on operating leverage is likely to catapult SNPS in a much higher growth trajectory. The cumulative impact can lead to multiple expansion and thus significant shareholder returns.

The boring stuff

SNPS derives 90% of its $3 billion revenue from the Electronic Design Automation (EDA), semiconductor IP and software integrity (and testing) markets.

The global EDA market is expected to reach $14 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6%. In the US, the EDA market is expected to reach $4.25 billion by 2025.

The semiconductor IP market is expected to reach $6.22 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.87%.

The application security testing market is expected to reach $775 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14%. As per the Gartner Magic Quadrant, SNPS is one of the leaders in this market.

The average growth rate of SNPS' markets is sub 10%. Consequently, SNPS’ 5-year revenue CAGR has been ~9%.

SNPS also has a cloud presence with the company's verification tools delivered through the cloud.

Despite having a cloud presence and end customers such as Nvidia (NVDA), SNPS has never really been able to break the market perception of a boring company.

The difference in valuation multiples are possibly due to the difference in revenue growth rates.

The reason is that SNPS’ core markets are governed by the end user behavior, the bulk of which gets captured by the likes of NVDA. The net result is that the likes of SNPS only get skimmed milk after NVDAs of the world have feasted on the cream.

How to get the cream

The complexity in the chip design has been going up. The dynamics in the autonomous driving (AD) is a case in point. The benefits of AD outweighing the costs have led to huge demand (ever heard of a company called Tesla?)

Some of AD's software requirements are the abilities to marry machine learning with machine vision, incorporate the derived intelligence into real-time decision making, optimize engine performance to environmental conditions, connected monitoring among others. Furthermore, the rate of progress of self-learning technologies has been incredible, which assured auto manufacturers to continue their laid-back approach of letting their suppliers handle the software-hardware interactions.

However, the velocity of AD demand and the ensuing complexities seem to have shaken the auto manufacturers out of their slumber. Coupled with SNPS’ efforts of the last many years to reach out to auto manufacturers, the growing complexity in the AD has led to SNPS getting direct deals with auto manufacturers (albeit in the software integrity business).

Well begun is half done

While autonomous driving in itself is a multibillion-dollar market, SNPS may be planning to spread its wings across more of its presence. The company has guided to a mid-teens non-GAAP operating margin for 4Q18. In the same discussion, the management also expects margins to reach 26%+.

For now, I will say that we currently intend to drive non-GAAP operating margin to approximately 26% over the next three years, with a longer-term ambition of high-20s.

Source: 3Q18 Earnings Call

Implicitly, SNPS expects 4Q18 to be the last phase of investment before the company can accelerate into a higher growth trajectory.

The dynamics in SNPS' legacy business are not changing, which would lead to the conclusion of newer and more margin-friendly logos coming onboard. The management has maintained that it shall disclose more details of its long-range plan only in December 2018.

The expansion is going to come through a combination of both solid revenue growth going forward and looking for improvements in the way they were executing on the various businesses.

Source: 3Q18 Earnings Call

Proof of the pudding

There seems to be underlying momentum in the business.

While revenue growth across segments (ex-services) seems to be inching up in F2018, the markets should be keenly watching out for the boost through F2019 and beyond.

The acceleration is likely to depend on how much can SNPS tap into the end customer, leading to competition with the company's existing customer base. How well does SNPS walk this tightrope, will be the key determinant to the success of this entire thesis.

CAGR (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Core EDA 9.0% 10.8% 12.4% IP/Systems/SI 34.8% 39.8% 42.2% Manufacturing 13.7% 16.0% 17.7% Total revenue 21.4% 25.1% 27.2% Average (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 79.9% 80.9% 81.9% Op income margin 26.5% 28.7% 30.7% FCF margin 19.4% 20.6% 21.9%

The difference across the three scenarios is the growth delta that SNPS' strategy can generate. Another aspect would be the company’s cloud strategy, which can lead to significant multiple expansion.

Since SNPS is a long-term play on the chip design and testing software market, the best way to capture the company's intrinsic value is through a DCF.

Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 84.2 Base 114.9 Bull 145.9 Average 115.0

In the bull case, the P/S multiple expands to 7x from the current 5x.

Scenario Implied P/S Bear 4.2x Base 5.7x Bull 7.2x Average 5.7x

The growth in data and information infrastructure augurs well for SNPS. Given the business momentum and direction, SNPS’ Dec 2018 presentation can cause a scamper to own the stock.

