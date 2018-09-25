Comcast Outbids Fox To Win Sky - Now What?

Comcast won the battle for Sky with a bid of $38.8 billion for a 61% stake in the European entertainment giant.

Comcast outbids Fox to win Sky

Comcast Corporation outbid Twenty First Century Fox on Saturday by offering $38.8 billion to acquire a 61% stake in Sky Plc; the largest pay TV operator in Europe. The auction was controlled by the UK Takeover Panel which oversees mergers and takeovers in the region. The winning bid by Comcast values Sky at nearly $63 billion.

The battle to win Sky had been an intense one and the ante was upped more than once by both Fox and Comcast. Earlier in April, Comcast made a bid of $16.35 per Sky share but was met with a bid of $18.30 per share by Fox. Once again in July, Comcast made a bid of $19 per share of Sky. The Takeover panel had to intervene at this point since none of the companies had officially submitted their bids.

Both the companies were keen to own Sky as a strategic investment to tackle Netflix led streaming services providers, which were making life difficult for traditional cable TV connection providers.

The share price of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was expected to display some negative movement Monday, which it did. This is understandable since Comcast would have to incur more debt to execute the transaction of acquiring the 61% stake in Sky and the auction process resulted in Comcast offering more than it initially meant to offer to acquire the stake in Sky. Shareholders of Sky can vote for or against this offer until the 11th October.

In order to assess the value of Comcast post-acquisition of Sky, a thorough study needs to be conducted on Sky as well as Comcast itself along with the background leading up to the auction process.

Netflix led streaming services are hurting cable-tv connection providers in America and Europe

Cord Cutting; replacing your traditional cable TV connection with a streaming service such as Netflix has been one of the most notable consumer spending developments in the recent past. Throughout the last few years, streaming service providers gained traction and eventually Netflix surpassed major cable-TV providers in the United States of America and became the most subscribed platform for streaming content.

(Source – Statista)

OTT or Over The Top services which is a general term used to identify online streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and You Tube have become increasingly popular in the United States and serves as the major threat to the existence of pay TV service providers.

(Source – Video Advertising Bureau)

Streaming service revenue is hitting all-time highs and is growing at a stellar rate.

Subscription revenue of online streaming services

(Source – The Guardian)

On the flip side, cable TV providers are losing their market share and revenue.

(Source – Leichtman Research)

Not only in the U.S. but even in other major markets such as the United Kingdom, streaming services are becoming increasingly popular and is challenging the sustainability of cable TV providers.

Percentage of households with a subscription to an online streaming service in the United Kingdom

(Source – Ofcom)

Similar to the situation in America, cable TV providers are experiencing negative revenue growth in the United Kingdom as well.

These developing trends formed the background for Comcast to bid for Sky as it was apparent that the addition of Sky would assist Comcast to compete with Netflix and other streaming services and more importantly, addition of Sky would expand Comcast’s reach to Europe as well which is untouched at present.

Sky is an attractive venture

Sky is primarily a service provider focusing on cable TV but also provides internet and phone services to its retail clients as well.

More importantly, the customer base of Sky is growing and it has been growing for the last 5 years due to the quality of content and services provided by Sky.

(Source – Unaudited financial statements)

The customer base of Sky amounts up to a staggering 23 million.

Sky customers by location

(Source – Bloomberg)

In addition to the growing customer base, Sky is competing with streaming services such as Netflix by producing their own content which are available on their premium platform.

Sky is focusing on producing original content relevant to the localities it operates in and Gary Davey, the Managing Director of content creating had this to say.

“There’s never been a more competitive time to be in the content business and I’m incredibly excited by the scale, quality and authenticity of the UK TV industry right now. Next year will see over 50 Sky Original Productions on air and over 20 of these will be returners - a testament to the popularity of our shows – and it doesn’t stop there, with our increased investment, the focus for 2018 remains getting even better on screen.”

(Source – Sky Group)

In addition to its original content that is helping the company ward off threats from Netflix and other streaming giants, Sky has exclusive broadcasting rights to the English Premium League, which acts as an economic moat for the company.

On top of this, Sky has its own video-streaming service; Now TV and this enables the company to push its original content to the end-user without relying on third party service providers. Unlike other streaming service providers, Sky has their own set-top box as well; Sky Q.

Whereas traditional cable TV providers rely on the satellite technology to deliver their content to end users, Sky is focusing on delivering their cable TV packages via internet. This could be a major breakthrough in the cable TV industry and could once again shift the way consumers think about cable TV. Cutting the cord does not necessarily have to be done by embracing an online streaming service. Rather, Sky will give its customers the option to cut the cord while sticking with the original cable TV provider.

In line with the newly introduced set-top box, original content and the development of Now TV platform, Sky has been able to grow its revenues consistently in the recent past.

(Source – Annual report)

Expected synergies

“Synergy” is the concept that the value and performance of two combined entities would be greater than the sum of separate individual companies and acquiring synergies is the main theme behind most mergers and acquisition transactions.

There are three common types of synergies.

Revenue synergies. Cost synergies. Financial synergies.

Comcast is expected to experience revenue synergies since the two combined companies would be making more sales than the sum of the two individual companies. One major catalyst for this revenue growth is the natural market opening that these companies would enjoy. Comcast would be able to push their programs to European customers of Sky whereas Sky would be able to bring their TV shows and products in front of the U.S. customer base of Comcast. This is expected to have a significant effect on the performance of the consolidated entity and Brian Roberts; the CEO of Comcast expects to achieve $500 million in synergies through acquiring Sky.

Cost synergies are expected to be achieved by the combined entity since Comcast would be able to use the existing infrastructure developed by Sky to market its products in Europe. If Comcast was to penetrate in to the European market as a stand-alone entity, significant costs would have had to be borne by the company to develop the required infrastructure. The same is true for Sky if they had wanted to enter U.S. markets. The combined entity would be in a much better position to support the expansion plans in Europe and the United States of America.

According to an article published by The Guardian, Comcast’s non-U.S. revenues will hit 25% of its total revenues with the acquisition of Sky and this would be a steep increase from its current level of just 9%.

Deal structuring

One of the constraints in unlocking synergies for Comcast is the debt burden that it would have to bear in order to facilitate the transaction to acquire Sky. The current cash position of the company is not sufficient to fund this transaction alone and Comcast would be making an all cash offer to Sky shareholders.

(Source – Form 10-Q)

Comcast has already entered into an unsecured bridge credit agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to £16 billion and an unsecured credit agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to £7 billion. This amount approximately translates in to $30 billion at the current exchange rate. In addition, Comcast can use their existing revolving credit facility of $7 billion as well to fund this transaction.

(Source – Form 10-Q)

The current debt to equity ratio of 0.91 can be expected to deteriorate in the short term but synergies are expected to drive shareholders’ wealth.

Conclusion

Weakening demand for cable TV connections in the United States of America was hurting Comcast Corporation for a while but the company was able to grow based on other services provided under Xfinity. However, the cable industry as a whole is currently facing a major threat from online streaming service providers and this led Comcast to look for other avenues to expand. Sky was identified as a possible acquisition target based on the brand value that Sky has successfully developed in the European region. Most notably, Sky has been able to grow its customer base amidst the surge of streaming service providers.

If Comcast successfully completes the acquisition of Sky and use its resources to penetrate in to the streaming business through Sky, this would serve as a catalyst for the company to grow its value and eventually tackle stand-alone streaming service networks. Comcast would be able to provide its customer base with the option to remain on the cable or to “cut the cord” but stay with Comcast. Given the combined entity would be able to add meaningful, original content to its respective platforms, Comcast would be in a much better position to compete with streaming service providers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.