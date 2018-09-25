With The Semi Cycle Clearly Dipping, Is It Time To Revisit AEIS?

When I last wrote about Advanced Energy (AEIS) I noted that while I think this is a strong company in the power components and subsystems space, the risk of further deterioration in the near-term outlook for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment skewed the risk too negatively in view. The shares are down another 10% since then, along with a significant cut to third quarter guidance, and there is no longer much pushback from readers on whether there really is a slowdown underway.

It’s really easy to get an itchy trigger finger with high-quality plays like AEIS and VAT (OTCPK:VACNY), as it’s typically only during these downturns that you get an opportunity to buy in at better valuations and you don’t want to miss the eventual rebound. On the other hand, it’s pretty common for analysts and investors to misjudge the length and depth of down-cycles at the beginning and it’s frustrating to buy in at the bottom only to discover another 20% or more downside.

I continue to believe the long-term value of AEIS shares is well above current levels (in the mid-$60’s to mid-$70’s), but I would also point out that these shares have traded as low as 1x tangible book in the not-so-distant past, suggesting another 50% downside if things really go sour in the market. I don’t expect that to happen, and I believe the long-term drivers of chip demand remain sound, but with 2019 possibly shaping up as a tougher year too, investors considering these shares should at least go in with their eyes open to the downside risks.

Industrial Improving, But Building This Business Will Take Time (And Probably More M&A)

AEIS management deserves credit for the ongoing efforts they have made to build up the non-semiconductor side of the business. Not only are there growing industrial applications for the same sort of thin film technologies used in chip production, there are other types of equipment that need high-quality power supplies, heating, and non-contact temperature measurement.

AEIS reported 60% yoy growth in its industrial business in the last quarter, and this business has roughly doubled in size over the last two and a half years but is still only about 20% of the total. The company is currently benefitting from strong demand in flat panels (LCD TVs and OLED phones), but industrial coating demand has also been healthy, and the company is picking up more business in areas like medical/life sciences equipment and battery tech.

Thin film batteries could prove to be an interesting long-term opportunity, as these small, flexible, higher energy density, and longer lived batteries could see growing demand in areas like wireless sensing, medical devices, and smart grid storage. I’m also quite interested in the near-term potential in areas like medical and life sciences equipment. The features of AEIS’s power supplies (high quality and reliability for high-power apps) apply well to machinery like MRIs and PET scanners, as well as analytical instruments like electron microscopes and mass spectrometers, and I expect above-average growth from ongoing investments from academic and industrial users.

AEIS also recently completed an acquisition that will further boost its industrial capabilities. LumaSense adds to the company’s capabilities in pyrometry (a fancy word for temperature measurement), thermal imaging, and gas monitoring, including non-contact measurement. Although the margins are lower than the company average, there should be some cost-out advantages and the incremental revenue opportunities make it a worthwhile deal.

Is There Any Reason For Concern About Market Share?

Looking at AEIS’s competitors, including MKS Instruments (MKSI), Comet (OTC:CHLDF), and XP Power (OTCPK:XPPLF), I’m not in any doubt that there’s an industry-wide correction underway among those companies that supply power, thermal, and gas control systems to the semiconductor industry.

That said, Comet outperformed AEIS in the second quarter (15% growth versus AEIS’s 9% semiconductor growth), and Comet has been doing quite well of late with Lam Research (LCRX) – long a significant AEIS customer. XP Power saw overall like-for-like growth of 13% in its power business, but a 65% jump in the semiconductor business, with 10% growth in orders. I don’t want to exaggerate the comparability of these numbers, and I believe that AEIS is still the leader in its addressed markets, but there are competitors nipping at the company’s heels in at least some markets, and I believe XP Power has moved more aggressively to build a more well-rounded power systems business (including a strong industrial component).

Memory Will Need Time To Work Itself Out

There no longer seems to be much argument that an oversupply of 3D NAND chips is leading to equipment push-outs across the sector now. Demand is still relatively healthy, but as companies have become more familiar with the demands of this new architecture, yields have improved significantly and the asset/equipment intensity has declined. Although the current expectation is that the third quarter of this year will be the bottom of the cycle, I’m still concerned about the memory market looking in 2019, and I won’t be surprised if there are guide-downs for equipment demand for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2019. I’m not expecting a bloodbath or anything of the sort, but such a quick and tidy cycle correction would be an unusual event, so I think it pays to have a somewhat more conservative mindset.

The Opportunity

I think it is well worth watching Comet and XP Power to see if they are in fact gaining meaningful share in the markets AEIS is addressing, but I believe AEIS has a strong market position underpinned by proven product capabilities. Given that even tiny fluctuations in power can wreck a process and cost tens of millions of dollars, this is generally not a component where equipment OEMs or end-user customers want to scrimp. I also believe there are attractive long-term opportunities outside of the semiconductor industry, including solar power, EV-related components, industrial coatings, and medical/life science equipment.

I am expecting long-term revenue growth from AEIS on the high end of the mid-single-digits, and I do see some risk to 2018 and 2019 assumptions, but I think AEIS will be at or above $1 billion in revenue in 2022 if not sooner. I also expect ongoing margin and FCF leverage to drive FCF margins into the mid-to-high 20%’s over time, supporting mid-to-high single-digit long-term FCF growth, though I think FCF could be relatively flat across 2017-2019. Discounting those cash flows back, I believe AEIS is priced for attractive, market-beating double-digit long-term returns.

Cash flow is of only limited value with stocks like AEIS, though, as the market typically values them on shorter-term metrics like EV/revenue, which in turn is typically driven by margins (and revenue growth to a lesser extent). Although my near-term margin outlook has declined slightly, I still believe 3x is a reasonable forward multiple, supporting a fair value in the mid-$60’s even after lowering near-term revenue expectations. The main risk here would be further erosion in margin and near-term revenue expectations.

The Bottom Line

Between the collection of AEIS, MKS, and XP Power, AEIS and Comet have been quite weak over the past 12 months, though AEIS has held up a little better over the past few months. It’s tough to sound the “all clear” at this point, but at least the market seems to have accepted the reality that semiconductor equipment demand is actually softening. I do think this is a worthwhile stock to own for the longer term and I’m not a fan of trying to get so cute with timing the exact bottom that you miss out on ever owning it. Although there’s definitely still downside risk, as this correction goes on, I find these shares more tempting.

