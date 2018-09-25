Lululemon Athletica Is A Strong Sell

Lululemon operates in a very competitive sector and is heavily invested in retail. I think that there are still strong competitive pressures that the firm will face.

Lululemon Athletica has come out with great quarterly results, and the stock is up 140% in the last year. It may be a good idea to take profits.

Background

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) started as a standalone store which designed clothing for women to wear during yoga in the year 2000 in Canada. The company is now multinational powerhouse with over 400 stores across the world. Lululemon is now popular with not just women but has also increased its market share in men’s wear as well. Lulu is definitely a category leader, and for a company which started just 18 years ago to be worth 20 billion dollars is incredible.

The company just reported a massive earnings beat with comparable store sales up 20% and revenue growth of 25%. Considering the state of retail in North America, for the company to report an earnings beat this large is extremely impressive. Even better for Lululemon, direct to consumer sales rose 48%. It looks like the company is firing on all cylinders.

Source 1: Lululemon online shop

Valuation

Evaluating Lululemon’s earnings over the last five years shows that the company has recorded modest revenue growth of 15% annually, while the company has struggled to increase profitability at the same rate. The firm’s income statement shows a steady increase in SG&A costs, which is normal for retailers these days who take time to realize their operating leverage.

As the annual report demonstrates, though, simply growing profits does not automatically translate to a strong bottom line, and Lululemon is yet to demonstrate that they can achieve the kind of profitable growth required to scale the business and make it even larger over time. Currently, the company is being valued on its revenue growth, but in the retail space, revenue increases are only significant if they ultimately benefit the bottom line. If the business were to be evaluated on the basis of profits alone, the stock would be in exactly the same place it was five years ago, not at all-time highs.

Source 2: Annual Report

I do like the look of Lululemon’s balance sheet. The company is conservatively run and carries around 1 billion dollars of cash on the balance sheet. This gives the firm a large safety net should it experience any temporary hiccups or require cash to aggressively market overseas. Inventories have also increased at a manageable pace which shows that the company is keeping a careful watch over its supply chain. I’m always wary of clothing companies that have large accounts receivables and high inventory balances, as changes in trends force these businesses to mark down products to consumers and hurt profits.

Source 3: Annual Report

Lululemon’s future

I must admit that Lululemon still has significant room to expand. The company only has 405 stores around the world of which 360 are in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Lululemon only has around 40 stores in Asia, which means that it has more than half the world to expand into. I don’t see any reason why Lululemon will not be able to expand the business internationally over the long run.

Encouragingly, Lululemon also stands to benefit from the secular growth in athleisure wear and sports equipment. There is no question that yoga is one of the fastest growing sports activities, and Lululemon is perfectly positioned to benefit from this growth.

Source 4: Annual Report

At the current valuation, though, all of this growth is priced into Lululemon’s stock. The company trades at fifty times this year's earnings. This is a massive premium to be paying to own a business that operates in a very competitive sector. Realistically, Lululemon faces competition from Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and the company easily comes under pressure if these companies are able to aggressively push into athleisure wear. While Lululemon’s gross margins are high, the company’s products are also expensive. Lululemon charges up to $90 for a pair of yoga pants. If competitors begin to discount aggressively, I see the company’s core business as being vulnerable.

Off the current numbers, Lululemon is being valued like a technology company. I don’t believe the business is quite that scalable. Firstly, revenue increases don’t necessarily translate to improvements in the business's profitability, and secondly, while the company can increase its store count, this should still be done very selectively due to the pressure of retailing. I don’t believe that there is a sufficient margin of safety in the stock at this price. Yes, Lululemon is a great company, but off the current numbers, the risk/reward proposal looks unappealing. I would take profits in Lululemon and reinvest in cheaper stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.