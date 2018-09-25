Nightstar Therapeutics: Sell-Off Is A Great Entry Point For Long-Term Investors

Last weekend, Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) had a highly notable catalyst event in the form of preliminary data for its Phase 1/2 XIRIUS Trial for the treatment of X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) at EURETINA 2018, and a subsequent R&D Day on Monday with further explanation of the results. Despite positive data, the stock sold off substantially after the publication of an analyst report by Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough, highlighting the potential superiority of the treatment of competitor AGTC (NASDAQ:AGTC), which rallied in the process. I don't entirely share this sentiment, and see today's correction as an attractive entry point for long-term oriented biotechnology investors.

XIRIUS Preliminary Phase 1/2 Data

Nightstar's XIRIUS Phase 1/2 trial is intended to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of its gene therapy NSR-RPGR for the treatment of XLRP in patients with the RPGR mutation. The trial was initially launched in April 2017, with the dose escalation study in the trial recently completed in August 2018. As part of the trial, Nightstar enrolled six cohorts of three patients each, whom each received an increasing single dose of its NSR-RPGR treatment.

Nightstar presented preliminary safety and efficacy data for the trial at last Saturday's EURETINA 2018 in Vienna, Austria. Besides monitoring the safety of the treatment, Nightstar also analyzed efficacy based on potential improvements in microperimetry, which measures changes in visual function by gauging the ability to detect varying levels of light stimulus projected across the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for visual acuity. It did so by both comparing the change in measurements in the treated eye to baseline, as well as by comparing it to the untreated eye. What should be noted is that Nightstar did not necessarily try to only achieve an improvement in microperimetry, but also focused on whether visual function at current levels can be maintained: As mentioned in my previous article, XLRP is characterized by mutations in the RPGR gene, leading to a lack of protein transport and a loss of photoreceptor, which results in rapid disease progression and severe retinal dysfunction. A treatment that can maintain visual function is already great news for patients that otherwise slowly go blind, while an improvement would be fantastic news.

Due to the varying periods of time since enrollment, Nightstar so far only presented the preliminary one-month follow-up data for cohorts 1 to 5 (with 6 also not being available as not all patients had completed their one-month visit), as well as the six-month follow-up data on cohort 3 where the treatment showed the most notable efficacy. You can see the one-month data as follows:

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics.

While patients in cohorts 1 and 2 either saw no notable or only a very slight change in microperimetry, the effects are highly notable in the three patients in cohort 3, who saw a notable efficacy across all three categories. In cohorts 4 and 5, two out of six patients also demonstrated preliminary efficacy. However, for those two doses, Nightstar notes that mild drug-related inflammation had occurred, which may have dampened efficacy. In addition, for patients in cohorts 1 or 2, where efficacy was also more limited, Nightstar mentions that the patients had lower doses and a generally more severe case of the disease to begin with, which could also explain the lower efficacy:

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics.

Nightstar also notes that microperimetry data from latest available timepoints for cohorts 1-5 (from 1 month for cohort 5 all the way through 12 months in cohort 1), although not yet published in the R&D Day presentation, is generally consistent with the 1-month follow-up data. This could either be seen as a positive sign (with sustained efficacy in cohorts 3 to 5) or as a bad sign (with no further improvement over time in cohorts 1 and 2). However, with no detailed data available yet, no final conclusions should, or can yet be drawn on a broader scale until Nightstar provides more detailed data in Q2/mid-2019. Finally, Nightstar also mentions that effects such as an improvement in measurements such as ellipsoid zone (EZ) may require at least 1 to 1.5 years to be detected, which might make for further positive news when more detailed data is released early next year.

One exception to the limited published data is the data which Nightstar published on the change in microperimetry from baseline through the three- and six-month follow-up visits for the patients in cohort 3:

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics.

What is highly notable and favorable here is that in the three treated patients, efficacy not only occurred at a quick pace after treatments (as visible by the mean changes at month 1), but that the treatment also continued to demonstrate its efficacy at the three- and six-month marks. While it can only be speculated based on the data so far, it would obviously be great news if the dosage in cohort 3 was the "sweet spot" in which patients generally see such substantial improvements in measurements.

Finally, safety data from the 15 treated patients showed that its treatment was well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent both with regular and gene therapy treatments.

Analyzing The Results

In my eyes, the published data is further support for the efficacy of Nightstar's platform. As I mentioned in my previous article, I believe that Nightstar's stock price is not only driven by the efficacy of its existing trials, but also by whether it can build a platform that is universally applicable to the broader field of genetic retinal diseases. While Nightstar would still be attractive with a more limited pipeline, investors would likely prefer the story of Nightstar as the first major gene therapy player in retinal diseases, rather than your regular commercial biotech with one or two successful treatments.

However, while the data looks like Nightstar could one day become this company, I am still somewhat cautiously bullish. As we can see above, the company has so far only published a wider set of data for the different cohorts for the one-month follow-up visits, with further data only published on cohort 3. When the treatment is applied to a broader patient population, overall efficacy could be more limited, e.g. demonstrating "only" maintained visual function rather than an improvement, which nonetheless would still be great news for patients, but not quite as great - and would also make it vulnerable to competitors that can achieve such an effect.

Post-Data Sell-Off Makes For An Attractive Entry Point

After the aforementioned data was published, Nightstar saw a number of analysts, including BMO Capital, Chardan Capital, and Leerink Swann, reiterate their Buy ratings and/or raise their price targets. However, Nightstar actually sold off throughout the trading day (after briefly opening above USD 27), closing at USD 21.31. As far as I can see, this was triggered by an analyst note by Wells Fargo biotech analyst Jim Birchenough on competitor AGTC: Birchenough stated that Nightstar's efficacy in visual field improvement validates AGTC's ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, which is conducted together with partner Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), also stating that there is evidence of higher gene expression with AGTC's vector than with Nightstar's AAV8 vector.

I do not entirely share this sentiment. First, Nightstar, just like with its NSR-REP1 treatment for Choroideremia, has a headstart: AGTC only dosed its first XLR patient in April 2018, about a year later than Nightstar. AGTC has stated that it expects to complete the dose escalation portion of the trial (which Nightstar just now completed) in the first quarter of 2019, meaning that Nightstar is still ahead by at least 6 months, not including the time required for AGTC to assess its data, similar to the month that Nightstar took since August. If it can keep up this headstart (which I would expect, given that cash, as outlined in my other article, should be no issue), I would expect it to be first to market, allowing it to capture a notable amount of the initial market share. Even when AGTC eventually comes to market with a comparable treatment, I see no reason why both treatments couldn't co-exist as competitors, unless either treatment demonstrated significantly better efficacy than the other.

Second, AGTC so far only has data on its XLRP treatment from an animal trial, and no actual patient data as it is the case for Nightstar. While I do not want to rule out potential efficacy for AGTC's treatment, I would not yet make preliminary conclusions without also seeing clinical data from the Phase 1/2 trial. Third and finally, and as mentioned above, Nightstar's data is also still very early. We've only yet received a glimpse into the potential efficacy of its treatment, mainly based on the one-month follow-ups. As further data is released, we might see further efficacy, such as an improvement in visual functions in cohorts 4 and 5 (where patients experienced mild inflammation) and cohorts 6 (where no data is available yet), potentially to a similar or even stronger degree than in cohort 3.

Conclusion

Based on the positive preliminary data for Nightstar's XLRP treatment and its headstart on competitor AGTC, as well as the attractiveness of Nightstar's Choroideremia treatment, I see Nightstar Therapeutics as an attractive buying opportunity, in particular after the sell-off. As mentioned before, I think that the company's long-term potential goes beyond those two indications, and is instead based on the opportunity of Nightstar becoming the first gene therapy player with a diversified set of treatments for genetic retinal (and often still untreated) diseases.

However, Investors should be aware of the upcoming 9-12 month phase, in which Nightstar so far is not scheduled to report any further data, with the only small catalyst being the initiation of the NSR-RPGR expansion study in Q4 later this year. Until then, Nightstar's stock price might show some significant volatility even in the absence of catalyst events.

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics.

As mentioned in my other article, investors should also keep their eyes open for potential news on additional indications. On its R&D Day, Nightstar provided some insight into its treatment of Stargardt Disease, another untreated retinal disease with 65,000 patients in the US and the EU. If it decides to launch another Phase 1/2 trial in this indication, the above chart of catalysts might soon be extended by a number of further catalysts.

Finally, as with every clinical-stage biotech, pipeline risk remains a factor until the company eventually brings its product to market. The next big catalyst can be expected in Q2 2019 when the company will demonstrate more detailed six-month follow-up data on the NSR-RPGR study. If the data either shows similar or even improved efficacy, it would highly support my thesis of Nightstar as a platform company - and should also bring the stock price substantially higher.

