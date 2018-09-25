'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats See 8.9% To 19.8% Gains Per September Stockbroker Sums

Estimates revealed that the 10 highest yielding "safer" Dividend Aristocrats stocks could produce 14.5% more gains from $5K invested in the lowest priced five vs. $5K invested in all 10.

Besides safety margin, Dividend Aristocrats also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to better document their dividend support.

Top 10 "safer" Dividend Aristocrats yields ranged from 2.68% to 4.16%. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 3.52% to 8.86%.

Broker one-year estimated September top 10 "safer" dividend gains in price and dividends, less broker fees, ranged from 9% to 19.8% and were topped by AbbVie.

43 of 53 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats stocks were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Project Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Stocks to Net 8.93% to 19.77% Gains To September 2019

Three of ten biggest yield "safer" Dividend Aristocrats (tinted in the chart above) showed up in the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield selection strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates proved 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 21, 2019 were:

AbbVie (ABBV) netted $197.65 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $197.53 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp (NUE) netted $120.12 based on the median target price estimate from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) netted $156.52, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics (GD) netted $141.54 based on a median target estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $130.49 based on a mean target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) netted $119.81 based on a median target price set by twenty analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) netted $114.75, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

VF Corporation (VF) netted $96.00 based on estimates from twenty-four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc (WMT) netted $89.28, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from thirty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% lesd than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 14.14% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend Aristocrats stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-14): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Four 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats To Show A 7.35% Average Loss to September 2019

The four probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts for 2019 were:

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) projected a loss of $35.31 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) projected a loss of $72.43 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) projected a loss of $81.48 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twelve analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Clorox Co (CLX) projected a loss of $100.87 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss (price less dividend) was 7.75% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four "safer" Dividend Aristocrat stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Seven of Eleven Sectors Showed "Safer" Dividends In The S&P Aristocrats Index

Seven sectors were represented by the 43 "Safer" members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. Those 43 showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of September 21.

The "safer" Aristocrats sector representation broke-out, thus: Healthcare (5); Energy (1); Consumer Defensive (10); Consumer Cyclical (4); Financial Services (5); Industrials (12); Basic Materials (6); Communication Services (0); Real Estate (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0).

Six of the seven sectors on the above list composed the top ten Aristocrats 'safer' dividend group by yield.

43 of 53 Aristocrats Firms Showed "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 53 constituents of S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 43 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out seven with negative returns.

Financial choices, however, are easily adjusted by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Healthy Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safer" September Aristocrats

Ten "Safer" S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats firms with the biggest yields September 21 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats, To (12) Deliver 5.69% Vs. (13) 4.97% Net Gains from All Tenby September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Top Ten by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 14.5% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safer" Dividend Aristocrat, AbbVie (ABBV) showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 19.76% per the median of twenty-one estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Aristocrats as of September 21 were: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN); Leggett & Platt (LEG); Cincinnati Financial (CINF); Procter & Gamble (PG); AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV), with prices ranging from $32.82 to $92.26.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats dogs as of September 21 were: Genuine Parts (GPC); PepsiCo (PEP); Kimberly-Clark (KMB); Chevron (CVX);Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW), with prices ranging from $101.14 to $148.44. The little, low-priced 'safer' dividend Aristocrats took September top honors.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

