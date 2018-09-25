Micron: The Definition Of Insanity

The 'definition of insanity' is one of the most overused cliches, perhaps ever. And we are going to add to its use today. We subscribe to a perhaps paraphrased version attributed to Albert Einstein, who allegedly once quipped that the definition of insanity was doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Though some argue he never said it. Regardless, this confusion, and this definition of insanity, is something we believe that applies to the case of Micron (MU) stock. Specifically, it applies to investors in the name, and their quest for answers.

What do we mean? Well, it seems to us that investors in Micron, the present author's shop included, have been doing the same thing over and over again. We have been trying to justify how Micron's stock can continue to be beat up in the face of what appears to be good news. We know the story. It all began with the fears of a trade war with China, and then the Chinese injunction cracking down on Micron's products, even though there is great evidence that the Chinese are simply stealing the tech and trying to replicate it. Shares have been battered in the last three months. We thought there would be reprieve off of the $44 level, especially after the company reported stellar results, once again.

Stellar results mean nothing, but our repetitive behavior seeks to justify the action

We are doing it over and over. We are going over the numbers, the projections, the analyst commentary, day in and day out. The bears present relatively no new arguments whatsoever. It is the same rhetoric. China. Chip pricing. Sentiment. The only new piece of data? Management shaved a few cents off of its expectation in 2019 to account for the decline in product pricing. The market then sold the stock off again. This comes despite Micron reporting incredible results. And yet, despite good news, it was as if a Q4 beat versus expectations was baked into the stock.

The Street has declared it does not care about the past. Is it insane from an investing standpoint to ignore the fact (as opposed to speculation of what could happen) that fourth quarter sales actually rose by 38% to $8.44 billion? For those keeping score, this was a beat against consensus of $190 million. Perhaps it is investing madness to buy stock in a company because the margins are astounding? Maybe it is too good to be true to look at the results and see that operating margins nearly hit 52% of sales? Perhaps we should be disappointed in gross margins that were only 61%, because future performance might come up shorter than we expected?

It can be hard for bulls like ourselves to wrap our heads around the fact that net earnings were $4.32 billion, or $3.56 per share in the quarter, decimating expectations, and yet leading to only a small positive reaction in shares which quickly turned negative. Maybe it was the annual results? As we know, for the year, the company generated $30.4 billion in sales. A mere $30 billion. Surely earnings disappointed? Well net earnings of $14.1 billion or $11.51 per share must be bearish. Especially when we bulls look at other tech names with soaring share prices that are based on future revenues and not earnings (yes, we are talking about popular tech names in general). It must be that the company is seeing a deteriorating cash position?

Source: Micron Q4 earnings presentation

Well, not so much. In fact that net cash position is at a record. Further, the money that is being spent is being used to invest in the business, and soon (maybe even as we type) to repurchase shares. The plain fact is that Micron has gone from a large debt load into having a sizeable cash position relative to the debt. In fact, the company entered the new fiscal year with cash and equivalents of $7.4 billion, with $4.6 billion in debt.

Are we bulls insane by Albert Einstein's alleged standards?

So, are we 'insane'? Well, if you are like us, and read article after article trying to understand just why this stock continues to face pressure, then by Albert Einstein's standards, perhaps we are. We continue to do the same thing over and over, and expect a different outcome (i.e. a sizeable rebound in shares). So why are we not seeing a big rebound in shares?

In our estimation, it is that the market is pricing in long-term pressure on performance metrics. Normally a stock prices itself based on future expectations for earnings and performance, but more so in the near- to medium-term. What is interesting is that the market here seems not to be pricing the stock for 2019 expectations, but for the early part of the next decade! It is as if the market is pricing in sizable earnings declines in the future. To some degree there is a justification for this, as consensus is being lowered time and again. But let us be clear. The analysts are all over the place on expectations for Micron's performance. And while it is true that some of the bearish analysts may have expectations for flat-to-down earnings in 2019, a number of them expect growth.

Here is what else we know. Despite the fact that the company is putting up strong numbers, the stock continues to suffer. It seems every other day, analysts are out with a new downgrade (with a few exceptions). Now, we realize how many investors feel about analysts, being more reactionary than anything, but if the market is truly pricing in catastrophe in terms of future earnings, then why is every single analyst's price target suggesting massive upside?

You are not insane, but neither are the bears

Despite long-term tailwinds overall for the sector, it is clear that the market is pricing in long-term pressure on margins, lower revenues, and lower earnings. Let us be clear, pricing a stock on what may or may not happen years down the road is definitely investing insanity. If this was the appropriate way to invest ever single biotech stock would skyrocket on sheer 'what-if' potential. We believe it is overdone, but what we think is happening here is that the market is pricing in severe restrictions in the Chinese business. We are talking about something far more sinister than simple margin compression from tariffs. Recall Micron's CFO, David Zinsner stated:

"Our gross margins will also be impacted in the near-term, by the announced 10% tariff on $200 billion of imports from China, which will go into effect on September 24th. We are working to gradually mitigate most of the impact from these tariffs over the next three to four quarters."

Look, the tariff issue has been known. It was already priced in. We as bulls admit that tariffs will have a small impact. So will the current restrictions on what can be sold in China. But both of these will not last forever. However, the market is pricing the stock as if China is going to be written off. That is our opinion.

This action is not about memory pricing. Yes, there are concerns that memory pricing could hit revenues a bit. However, when you have a stock shave over 30% of its value, we argue that this memory pricing issue is more than baked into shares. In our opinion, the market is pricing Micron as if China will expand its restrictions significantly.

If China shuts out Micron entirely

In the June 10-Q, we saw that sales to customers outside the United States approximated 85% of net sales. A large portion of manufacturing operations are concentrated in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and China. If China completely shut out Micron, it could mean that revenues were cut in half under a worst case scenario. We say this because when the initial injunction came out we recall Bloomberg reporting that half of Micron's revenue came from China.

If this happened, there would most certainly be upside pressure on memory pricing. As it stands now, memory and chip pricing is set to decline slightly in the next two years, which is a reason many analysts cut price targets in recent months, which hit the stock. So, lets assume that revenues from China were all but gone, but existing sales were higher margin. Let us assume a loose 40% hit to revenues. This is catastrophic of course, but factors in a higher margin on existing sales because supply issues would dictate higher pricing. Further assuming that all other expenses were comparable (not exactly realistic, but sufficient for the purposes of this argument), and the buybacks that are underway reduced the float by say 10-20%, one could make a case that earnings per share could be be reduced 30%-40%.

It is our opinion that this is what the market is pricing in, even if it seems 'insane' from a bullish standpoint. So, back in March 2018, ahead of fiscal Q2 earnings, when shares were at $61 per share, the stock was trading at a trailing twelve month multiple of 8.7 based on $6.99 in earnings per share in the prior 4 quarters. Moreover, at the time, analysts were expecting about $11 per share in earnings for the year 2018. With that in mind, that meant that the stock was priced at 5.55 times forward earnings.

A while back we wrote a column where we expected 2019 earnings per share to come in around $12.00. Note, that in the range of analyst estimates, this is still seen as more than possible:

Source: Wall Street Journal

Consensus has started to wane, and that is why shares have fallen a bit, but we think the degree to which shares have fallen could be pricing in our worst case scenario. At the current share price of $44.01 per share, the stock would be trading at 3.66 times forward earnings. But what if earnings fell 30-40% (under our assumptions). Well, that would put earnings falling from $11.51 down to $8.06 at a 30% decline to $6.91 at a 40% decline. What does that equate to as a forward multiple? This puts the stock back on par with forward expectations seen when shares were at the $61-$62 level back in late winter 2018.

Obviously, this is a very remote possibility. Currently, analysts are trying to price in declines moving into the future. And that is likely the real reason Micron shares have come down; expectations are lower. When growth expectations fizzle, usually the stock does too. That said, even with estimates coming down to perhaps $10 per share in earnings in 2019 and 2020, based on the current float, when we factor in the possible buyback, we are right back up to $12 per share under a bullish outlook for earnings per share following the repurchases.

As such, we need to ask ourselves whether a 30% plus decline in shares in a stock that was very reasonably valued even ahead of summer 2018 is justified by the expectations for performance. Only under a worse case scenario of a Chinese implosion can we seemingly justify what is happening. In all other events, even cratering memory/chip pricing, the action does not make sense. This is why analysts continue to have price targets that are significantly higher than the present valuation. You are not insane, and we join you in this near obsession like thirst for answers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.