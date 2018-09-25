Verastem Tackles FDA Approval For Blood Cancer Drug

Recently, Verastem (VSTM) announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug duvelisib to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) as a third-line therapy. In addition, the FDA also gave COPIKTRA accelerated approval for patients with follicular lymphoma (FLL). This FDA approval will provide patients with an oral drug when otherwise they wouldn't have nearly as many treatment options. I believe that duvelisib, to be marketed as COPIKTRA, will be a good addition for doctors' choice of drugs for these patient populations. For these reasons, I believe that Verastem is a strong buy.

FDA Approvals

The FDA has approved Verastem's COPIKTRA to treat patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies. What is most important is that this is a good approval because now COPIKTRA can be marketed and sold in the United States for these indications as third-line therapies. Another important fact to note briefly is that this is the first FDA approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma drug. You would think that these two indications are enough to get momentum going; however, the FDA was also generous enough to provide accelerated approval for COPIKTRA in treating patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FLL) as a third-line therapy. There is something else to note on why I like this FDA approval, and that is because this drug is given orally. An oral drug for cancer patients, in my opinion, is far more convenient than them having to go through intravenous infusions. As I have been discussing above, these patients have already gone through two prior therapies with no success. The problem is that at that point, they have limited to no other treatment options. Well, that is where COPIKTRA will step in and can possibly fill that void for these patients.

Reasons For FDA Okay

It was shown that Duvelisib was able to improve progression-free survival in patients with Relapsed/Refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in a phase 3 study. The phase 3 study, known as DUO, recruited a total of 319 patients with CLL/SLL. One group of patients were given 25 mg of Duvelisib twice daily until disease progression or there was too much toxicity. The other group of patients received current standard of care ofatumumab at 300 mg the first day and then 7 weekly infusions and 4 monthly infusions of 2000 mg. The final result was that Duvelisib was able to achieve a progression-free survival rate of 13.3 months compared to ofatumumab of 9.9 months. This improvement in PFS met the primary endpoint of the study. This was a highly important study, simply because a lot of these patients had already relapsed or progressed despite having already received prior therapies. Data from the phase 2 DYNAMO study showed that follicular lymphoma patients treated with Duvelisib obtained an overall response rate (ORR) of 41%. This led to the FDA giving priority review for Duvelisib for patients with CLL/SLL and accelerated approval for patients with FLL.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Verastem has $168.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018. Thus far, the biotech has raised cash at a few time points throughout 2018 to solidify its cash position. In May of 2018, it raised $38.3 million. Then, in June of 2018, it raised $42.8 million. Finally, the company had an at-the-market equity offering program available to draw from. It obtained net proceeds of around $23.7 million from that program. In all, it raised approximately $105 million. I believe that its balance sheet is strong. In addition, it even noted that even if it did receive FDA approval for COPIKTRA, it would have enough cash to fund its operations into 2020. I do also believe that once revenue starts coming in from sales for the drug that it will alleviate any cash raising concerns.

Conclusion

The FDA approval for Verastem was a huge win for this biotech. It can now launch its drug COPIKTRA to treat three different blood cancer populations. It is also good news that Verastem is expected to launch the drug as soon as possible so that it may start to generate revenue. Matter of fact, it is launching COPIKTRA within the next few weeks. The risk is that the FDA had to provide a Boxed Warning Label for the drug because of four fatal and/or serious toxicities including: Infections, diarrhea or colitis, cutaneous reactions, and pneumonitis. I have a couple of different opinions on this matter. First, these were warnings that were already known from prior studies. In other words, this is not new information and I don't believe it will have a large overall impact on sales. Secondly, you have to remember that these are patients who have already gone through two prior therapies where they have failed to adequately respond. That means that COPIKTRA may possibly be their final option for treatment. Finally, the biotech got ahead of this issue as it is implementing an informational Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). The reason for REMS is to provide more information about dosing and safety so that physicians can have a better understanding for providing patients with an appropriate dose level suited to their needs. I believe that Verastem is now on the right track for the long term and its pipeline remains strong. For these reasons, I believe that Verastem is a strong buy.

