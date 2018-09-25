Is The 7.6% Yield Available From This REIT Worth The Risk?

As many readers know, many of the notes I post here are the result of an analysis I am doing for my own portfolio or from a request by a reader or friend. Often times, I will start looking at one company and while doing a peer comparison, I find another company that looks interesting and will then dig into the new company. The road of the investor is not straight, and often times, the curiosity of an investor will lead to dead ends and/or other paths.

When I was putting together the peer group for my recent Two Harbors (TWO) note, I happened to come across a company I was not familiar with, and thought it might be worth exploring further.

What I found was a company with an inherently simple business model (hard money lending) which has controlled risk (short-duration secured loans) and lead to outperformance - outperformance I believe is repeatable.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (“MBC”) (LOAN) is a real estate finance company that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. MBC offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans (“hard money” loans), which they may renew or extend on, before or after their initial term expires, to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties located around the New York metropolitan area. (For a great overview of hard money loans, Nikhil Raheja did a write up here.)

Ultimately, this is a very straightforward business and company. The business is, as the name implies, providing bridge loans to developers. The loans are secured by the property they are being used for and the developers equity in the property/project. The loans are then held on the company's balance sheet until they mature or are paid off. The company funds these loans through a combination of equity, credit lines and cash. Essentially, this creates the following process:

Find qualified borrowers/projects. Raise capital via equity, credit lines or use cash on hand. Make loan, collect fees. Hold loan, collect interest. Get paid back on the loan. Repeat.

That's it. There is no securitization, no warehousing, no derivatives or complex modeling. The success of this company comes down to their ability to write good loans and make the spread.

The result:

LOAN Total Return Price data by YCharts

When compared to the iShares mREIT ETF (REM) and the VanEck BDC ETF (BIZD), Manhattan Bridge has significantly outperformed.

If one accepts that the success of this company comes down to their ability to write good loans and make the spread , then it is a story about both.

Loan Portfolio

An overview of the loan portfolio is as follows:

MBC currently manages approximately 130 loans.

The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are not income producing.

Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. In addition, each loan is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, whose guarantee may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower.

The loans typically have a maximum initial term of 12 months and bear interest at a fixed rate of 10% to 14% per year. In addition, MBC usually receives origination fees or “points” ranging from 0% to 2% of the original principal amount of the loan as well as other fees relating to underwriting and funding the loan.

In the case of acquisition financing, the principal amount of the loan usually does not exceed 75% of the value of the property and in the case of construction financing, it is typically up to 80% of construction costs.

Since commencing this business in 2007, MBC has made over 660 loans valued at more than $210 million and never foreclosed on a property. In addition, none of their loans have ever gone into default, although sometimes they have renewed or extended loans to enable the borrower to avoid premature sale or refinancing of the property. When MBC renews or extends a loan, they receive additional “points” and other fees.

At June 30, 2018, no one entity has loans outstanding representing more than 10% of the total balance of the loans outstanding.

The company’s lending policy limits the maximum amount of any loan to the lower of (i) 9.9% of the aggregate amount of the loan portfolio and (ii) $2 million. The face amount of the loans originated in the past seven years ranged from $30,000 to a maximum of $2 million.

As of the end of 2017 (the following information is only supplied in their 10-k), the portfolio had the following traits:

Source: Company 10-k

Financial Snapshot

As the loan portfolio generally looks bulletproof, success will be based upon consistency and repeatability. The following financial snapshot (compiled by the author from 10-qs and 10-ks) will help get a better feel for the consistency and repeatability of the business.

As the table above shows, the business mix (residential, commercial and mixed use) have generally been consistent with the majority of the portfolio being comprised of residential loans. The recent weight shift between commercial and mixed use is the only deviation (and given the size of the exposures, the shift in mix of a couple loans could easily alter it). The focus on residential loans helps stabilize earnings and minimize losses as the residential market demand helps support the price of the property and the value of the loan. Further, should there be a loan performance issue, residential properties are much easier to trade than commercial and mixed use.

The capital mix has shifted somewhat as MBC has deployed more debt into the mix, increasing debt by five percentage points. Since the close of the prior quarter, the related party loan (made by the CEO) and the other short-term loan (a 12% short-term loan) have been repaid utilizing the credit line.

The amount of G&A, while consistent, is somewhat of a concern to me relative to revenues, as it is nearly 20% of revenues, which seems high. That said, the absolute dollars seem reasonable to cover additional fees. Going forward, the ability to cut G&A could help drive (or support) earnings for shareholders.

One of my concerns about this REIT is its ability to grow the business, and hence revenue, earnings, cash flow and dividends. The increase in the credit line and the issuance of NYSE listed debt could help fund portfolio growth, but to what extent?

Increased profitability will partially be dependent on the terms of the credit agreement governing the Flushing revolving credit note and the Webster credit line. The following are the details of the Webster Credit Line:

Effective July 11, 2018, MBC entered into a Waiver and Amendment No. 1 to the Amended Credit Agreement (“Amendment II”) with Webster, Flushing and Mr. Ran, as guarantor. In conjunction with the execution of Amendment II, MBC also entered into an Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Note in the principal aggregate amount of $10,000,000 with Flushing (the “Amended Flushing Note”) and a Second Amended and Restated Fee Letter with Webster and Flushing, each dated July 11, 2018.

Pursuant to the terms of Amendment II, the Company’s existing Webster Credit Line was further increased by $5 million to $25 million in the aggregate. In addition, the interest rates relating to Webster Credit Line were amended such that the interest rates now equal ((i)) LIBOR plus a premium, which rate aggregated approximately 6% (The margin, as defined, is L+350, down from the prior margin of L+375) as of July 11, 2018, or ((ii)) a Base Rate (as defined in the Amended Credit Agreement) plus 2.25% plus a 0.5% agency fee, as chosen by the Company for each drawdown. Amendment II also permits the Company to repurchase, redeem or otherwise retire its equity securities in an amount not to exceed ten percent of annual net income from the prior fiscal year.

This from the 10-q:

We were in compliance with all covenants of the Amended Credit Agreement as of June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2018, the outstanding amount under the Amended Credit Agreement was $20,000,000. The interest rate on the amount outstanding fluctuates daily. The rate, including a 0.5% Agency Fee, for June 30, 2018 was 6.3435%.

The reduction in the LIBOR margin will help offset the increase in the LIBOR rate, giving MBC a little cushion in the NIM compression. That said, we should continue to see an increase in the rate as LIBOR increases (recall another two rate hikes are expected this year and up to three next year). Both of these factors serve to compress the NIM and, therefore, profitability.

The lines of credit also contain financial covenants designed to reduce

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio . Maintain a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio as of the end of each Fiscal Quarter for the Test Period then ended, beginning with the Fiscal Quarter ending March 31, 2015 of not less than ((i)) 1.25 to 1 prior to the payment of any dividend and ((ii)) 1.0 to 1 after giving effect to any dividends.

. Maintain a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio as of the end of each Fiscal Quarter for the Test Period then ended, beginning with the Fiscal Quarter ending March 31, 2015 of not less than ((i)) 1.25 to 1 prior to the payment of any dividend and ((ii)) 1.0 to 1 after giving effect to any dividends. Senior Debt to Tangible Net Worth Ratio . Fail to maintain at the end of each Fiscal Quarter, beginning with the Fiscal Quarter ending March 31, 2015, a Senior Debt to Tangible Net Worth Ratio of not more than 2.50 to 1

The July 11, 2018 amended an restated credit agreement is here, the August 8, 2017 agreement here.

Thus far, MBC has been able to grow revenues and earnings, but as short-term rates rise further, can this growth be sustained despite the increased leverage available to them?

SOURCE: COMPANY PRESENTATION

Like the revenues and earnings shown above, MBC has also been able to increase their dividend:

SOURCE: AUTHOR SPREADSHEETS

As the financial summary above shows, MBC has been paying out 88-100% of their cash from operations in dividends, with the most recent quarter's payout at 97%. With a payout as high as it is, there is little margin for error. That said, I believe that their pipeline and growth will support the most recent dividend increase.

LOAN Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In July of this year, LOAN announced that they were issuing 1,428,572 shares (with a greenshoe of 214,288, of which 117,214 shares was exercised on August 1st) which would be used to reduce their outstanding credit line and make additional loans. The sell-off over the last few months has allowed the dividend yield to increase meaningfully for investors.

Bottom Line on the financials: The financials are in good shape and the additional debt as well as the larger current pipeline should help revenues offset the potential NIM compression and support the dividend.

The following table shows the largest holders of LOAN shares, the CEO has the largest position (both a pro and a con as his interests are aligned, but he can block most shareholder initiatives) and is followed up by BDO Wealth Advisors, who only recently took their position. I am not familiar with the investment policy or approach of BDO, so (honestly) I am not sure if this could add volatility should they seek to unwind their position.

SOURCE: COMPANY FILINGS

I am always somewhat wary when the CEO of a company has one of the largest ownership positions as it may imply a disproportionate influence on the Board and the business. While it having such a large ownership of the company often means that the CEO and shareholders interests are aligned, it can, at times, impede the realization of a company's full value through merger, sale/acquisition. I do not believe that is a significant risk in this instance, but it should be noted as a potential risk.

The following table compares MBC to a peer group composed of the only other hard money lender I am aware of, Sachem Capital (SACH), CRE lenders such as Apollo Commercial (ARI), Colony Capital (CLNY) and Ladder Capital (LADR) and a couple mREITs. (Disclosure, long LADR, ABR, ABRpC, CLNY, CLNYpE and CHMIpA)

SOURCE: AUTHOR SPREADSHEETS

A direct comparison between the peer group is difficult given the different nature of the businesses. That said, the price to book is elevated, which limits the upside until MBC offsets the recent dilution with further growth of their equity. From an enterprise value to EBITDA value basis, there is room for further multiple expansion as the newer Sachem has over a turn higher in multiple. While the majority of the peers are a difficult comparison, a comparison between MBC and Sachem is appropriate.

Drilling further into the MBC and SACH comparison shows that on most metrics, MBC looks more expensive than Sachem:

SOURCE: AUTHOR SPREADSHEETS

The reason for the premium valuation of Manhattan Bridge versus Sachem is due to three primary reasons:

Manhattan Bridge has been public since 1999, while SACH became public 2/9/17 and therefore has limited operating history. MBC is located and lends in NY, while SACH is located and lends in CT. The NY market is far deeper and has greater demand than the CT market (I have been in CT for 50yrs - my whole life - and I can tell you that there isn't always a bid for a property). MBC has never had a foreclosure throughout its history, SACH currently has REO of $2.7mm (3.7% of loans - over 100% increase since year-end).

Since the IPO of Sacham, MBC has significantly outperformed:

LOAN Total Return Price data by YCharts

The directionality of the performance, however, makes Sacham worth a further look, and I will do so in the coming days.

The table below shows the total returns of MBC versus the peer group:

SOURCE: AUTHOR SPREADSHEETS

As the table above shows, MBC has significantly outperformed peers over most time periods. This is due to the nature of their business (hard money with equity pledge) and the average tenor of their loans (under six months).

As the REIT has sound financials, moderate growth and peer beating returns, this should be a slam dunk and a an outperform rating. If only it were so easy. This REIT does present investors with a number of idiosyncratic risks relative to many of its peers, risks I feel compelled to mention.

Risks:

Limited barriers to entry. There are no true barriers to entry in the “hard money” space, competitors could enter the market with relative ease.

Competitive landscape. The greater New York area is home to virtually every form of financial entity, many of whom engage in the same activities as MBC.

Microcap. The size of the company creates two primary risks: 1. limited access to capital versus larger peers in banking, hedge funds, private equity and other large investors, and 2. the potential for volatility given the market value.

Narrow geographic focus. As the REIT focuses on the New York area, this exposes them to regional economic fluctuations as well as legal/regulatory risks.

Key man risk. As stated in the company's 10-k:

Mr. Ran generates most, if not all, of MBC’s loan applications, supervises all aspects of the underwriting and due diligence process in connection with each loan, structures each loan and has absolute authority (subject only to the maximum amount of the loan) as to whether or not to approve the loan.

Bottom Line: Manhattan Bridge Capital offers investors the ability to invest in a proven, unique business with a conservative balance sheet, strong underwriting and solid loan performance. All of these factors have translated into strong results versus its peers. While I believe that MBC will continue to outperform peers in the current environment (given its shorter loan tenor, higher net margin and funding profile), investors considering this REIT have to be cognizant of the risks - notably the microcap nature of the REIT, and size their positions accordingly.

To answer the question asked in the title: Yes, I believe that an investment in Manhattan Bridge Capital is worth the risk. As a result of this belief, I have positioned shares in various accounts. I have kept dry powder in the name to see how it trades after the FOMC decision. Ultimately, I will probably size this name to 1-2% exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOAN, ABR, ABR.PC, CHMI.PA, CLNY, CLNY.PE, LADR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.