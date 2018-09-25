Here Are 27 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars For September 2019

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5K invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars projected 40.45% more gains vs. the same investment in all 10.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further verify their cash reserves supporting dividends.

Top 10 "safer" dividend WallStar annual yields ranged from 2.52% to 5.44%. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 3.52% to 50.28%.

27 of 62 WallStar Consumer Defensive stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars To Net 9.6% to 40.9% Gains By September 2019

Six of the ten top-yield "safer" Consumer Defensive WallStars (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for September, proved 60% accurate.

Projections based on dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September, 2019 were:

Cresud SACIF (CRESY) netted $409.89 based on median price targets from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Ambev (ABEV) netted $295.78 per target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% under the market as a whole.

Tyson Foods (TSN) netted $157.34 based on the median of estimates from sixteen analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 88% less than the market as a whole.

Strategic Education (STRA) netted $148.99 per the median of estimates from foru analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Big Lots Inc (BIG) netted $148.04 based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $146.09 based on the median of estimates from twenty analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Constellation Brands (STZ) netted $111.46 based on the median of estimates from thirteen analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% below the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) netted $102.30 based on the median of estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) netted $97.39 based on the median of estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LW.

Diageo PLC (DEO) netted $96.17, based the median of estimates from six analysts, plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price minus broker fees was 17.14% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" Consumer Defensive dividend WallStars. This gain was subject to average volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars

Yield (dividend / price) results from here September 21, supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for twenty-seven of sixty-two WallStars from the Consumer Defensive sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

9 Industries Were Represented By 27 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks

The Consumer Defensive sector encompasses thirteen industries. Twenty-seven WallStar stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented nine of those industries.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Tobacco (2); Beverages - Brewers (1); Beverages - Soft Drinks (4); Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries (3); Farm Products (5); Discount Stores (4); Packaged Foods (4); Household & Personal Products (3); Education & Training (1); Confectioners (0); Food Distribution (0); Grocery Stores (0); Pharmaceutical Retailers (0).

Top ten "safer" consumer defensive WallStars showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of September 21 included the first six industries on the list above.

27 Of 62 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Equities

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 top yield and top gain Consumer Defensive WallStar stocks from this master list of 62. Below is the list of 27 of those 62 revealed by the "safety" check that noted positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

18 of the 62 Consumer Defensive WallStar equities at the end of the above list were rejected in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily revised by any board of directors choosing to institute company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in the five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Big Gain Advantages From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Equities

Ten firms with the biggest yields September 21, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars, (11) To Deliver 18.88% Vs. (12) 13.44% Net Gains from All Tenby September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were found by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 40.45% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive WallStar, Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY) showed the best net gain of 40.99% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars as of September 21 were: Ambev (ABEV); Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY); Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP); Big Lots Inc (BIG); Coca-Cola European (CCE) , with prices ranging from $4.68 to $45.86.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars as of September 21 were: Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF); Altria Group (MO); Philip Morris International (PM); PepsiCo (PEP); Diageo (DEO), with prices ranging from $60.77 to $141.25.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo taken from homewardboundgoldens.org.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.