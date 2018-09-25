Cronos: The Time To Sell Is Now

We think Cronos' share price is artificially inflated due to its Nasdaq listing and investors should take profit now before it's too late.

The buildout of additional capacities is late and a 50/50 partnership with an outside greenhouse operator is less than ideal.

We believe most companies have some value in them but the question is whether their share price reflects these values accurately subject to the normal deviations due to trading and sentiment. In the case of Cronos (CRON), we believe the stock has been artificially inflated to levels that are not supported by its fundamentals to an extent that might trigger a sudden correction. The reason for the inflated share price is because Cronos remains one of the three Canadian cannabis stocks that are directly listed in a major U.S. exchange.

The other two stocks, Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) have also risen to levels not seen before causing us to take a pause and becoming concerned with the current mania. We think the correction is bound to happen but Cronos is subject to more risks than others (in the case of Tilray, a mini correction already happened last week). Canopy is our long-time favorite but its share price is trading at levels that are limiting near-term upside. We think investors should take profits on Cronos and reap the benefits from this rally before it's too late.

What's Cronos Really About?

Cronos is a licensed producer in Canada and became the first Canadian LP to list on a major U.S. exchange in March 2019. The stock was pretty dormant until the Nasdaq listing which resulted in its shares trading up 37% on the news and Cronos shares traded over $10 per share.

In our first article on the stock "Cannabis Unicorn With First-Ever Nasdaq Listing," we advised shareholders to take profits from the rally because a listing by itself would not change the fundamentals of a company and Cronos remains a few steps behind the other companies with similar market capitalizations, including Canntrust (OTC:CNTTF), Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF), and Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF).

The stock then fell to around $6 until this current rally kicked off. We have long argued that Cronos is a weak company relative to the peers in the $1 billion market value range. We strongly believe that the only reason that Cronos trades at a higher market value than its peers is its U.S. listing. For that reason, we think Cronos is a sell at this price and upside is very limited now that the Tilray bubble has burst.

Cronos itself described its advantages as capacity, distribution, brands, and IP portfolio. We thought we could just analyze the company starting from these four areas. Our conclusion is that Cronos has no clear advantage in any of these areas and its superior market cap is most likely a direct result of its U.S. listing given the scarcity of U.S. listings among Canadian LPs.

Capacity

Firstly, Cronos does not have a competitive production profile and its funded capacity was well below its peers up until recently. The only reason that Cronos was able to significantly increase its potential capacity is through a partnership with a third-party greenhouse operator to form GrowCo. The 50/50 partnership was announced in July 2018. Way too late in our opinion! The operator had no experience growing cannabis so we have questions on the reliability of this partnership.

Most of the peers have been constructing large-scale facilities since 2017 and early 2018, leaving Cronos looking unprepared and too late in its strategic planning. For a company with $1.8 billion in market value, one would ask for better execution given the fast-approaching October legalization date. You can find a comparison of Cronos versus other peers in terms of announced capacity in our detailed analysis "The Biggest Risk For Canopy Growth: Oversupply."

Many analysts use funded capacity to assess relative valuation which is a very flawed approach in our view. Companies can very easily increase their capacity because greenhouses are not very expensive to build. Most LPs are flush with cash now and one could easily announce a 1 million square feet facility without breaking their banks. In the meantime, we also recognize that there are a limited number of ways to value cannabis stocks as most companies are trading on sentiment rather than financial performance. In summary, Cronos has a mediocre production capacity profile at best which does not support its premium market cap.

When short-seller Citron released its attack on Cronos, one of their main arguments was that Cronos intentionally failed to disclose the quantities for its supply agreements with the Ontario and B.C. governments. We think one could reasonably guess that Cronos only had a small contract, especially given that British Columbia and Ontario each selected 31 and 26 suppliers, which will create a highly competitive market. Cronos, like many others, will most likely capture a fraction of the overall market.

On the retail front, Cronos announced a joint venture with Medmen (OTCQB:MMNFF) in March to open stores across Canada but no progress has been announced yet. It is not clear what's the strategy for this partnership and Cronos has not provided an update on how it plans to secure the retail licenses. Medmen has been actively expanding in the U.S. but we haven't heard much about this Canadian partnership from them.

Brands

On the brands front, Cronos currently has two brands, Peace Naturals, and Orginal BC. However, the reason why these brands are weak is that Cronos is still a very young company with a limited operating history. Sales were essentially non-existing prior to 2018 which compares unfavorably to Canopy and others that have been operating since 2014.

We certainly believe that companies can build powerful brands from scratch, however, it is premature to tell whether Cronos will be able to do that in the future. Cronos also relies heavily on the wholesale market to market its cannabis at the moment, which shows its lack of operating history and a much smaller patient base.

(Financial Statements)

IP

On the IP front, Cronos announced a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks a few weeks ago that will design microorganism to produce cannabinoids on a large scale. The premise of the partnership is that rare cannabinoids are hard to find in natural cannabis plants and other ways are required to produce on a commercial scale.

Cronos will spend US$22 million to fund the research and will pay additional considerations for up to 14.7 million shares. The total consideration of this deal was $100 million assuming all milestones are achieved. However, the $100 million was based on Cronos share price at $6.81, which means that the potential costs are closer to $200 million now that Cronos trades at over $12.00.

In our view, the partnership announcement was labeled somewhat misleading. We think Cronos is essentially spending between $100 to $200 million to hire a third-party R&D firm to develop its technology. The concept looks interesting because it is a field that has not been tapped by other producers before. However, we think the price paid by Cronos is prohibitively high. Paying up to $200 million for this research outsourcing service seems outrageous without knowing the exact revenue potential and development timeline.

We are no experts in the field of biological engineering but the value proposition of this deal hinges on the success of R&D and the total consideration does seem very high at a glance. We also do not like the way how management delivered this news as it seems obvious to us that the deal is an outsourcing agreement, rather than a partnership.

(Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cronos management has been late in its execution on several key fronts including new capacity buildout and advancing distribution strategies. Cronos was late to announce the greenhouse 50/50 venture in 2018, which must have been a disappointment to shareholders given that investors were given the impression that Cronos does not have the ability to operate its own facility, unlike other large-cap peers.

The company's partnership with Medmen also has gone radio silent since the announcement while others continue to make progress on this front. The Ginkgo Bioworks partnership seems interesting but Cronos is essentially hiring the third-party R&D firm to conduct research at a cost between $100 million and $200 million.

We believe the premium market cap assigned to Cronos is most likely a direct result of its Nasdaq listing. As more and more companies seek direct U.S. listing, investors will have more choices and Cronos could face a day of reckoning as its performance lags behind other peers. We will maintain an open mind as Cronos executes on its business plan but its current share price suggests downside risks are high compared to others. We would suggest investors take profit now before it's too late.

