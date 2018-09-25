Alibaba Group: Valuation Update, Part 2

And despite this, the DCF valuation indicates that Alibaba is still undervalued.

Let's also assume that Alibaba's operating margin will substantially decrease in the future.

An extremely pessimistic approach allows predicting that Alibaba's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 19.8% in the coming 10 years.

In my last article dedicated to Alibaba Group (BABA), I showed how much the trade war between the United States and China is affecting the company's capitalization. Today’s DCF valuation of Alibaba is my attempt to reflect to the maximum degree the consequences of this trade confrontation.

Building a DCF model is primarily building a company's revenue forecast. I’ve made several different forecasts given the segmentation of Alibaba's activities.

The domestic Chinese e-commerce market is accountable for about 70% of Alibaba's revenue. Moreover, this segment's revenue demonstrated accelerated growth up to the last quarter:

Given that the US actions can slow China's economic growth, which in turn will affect the domestic consumption rate, I proceed from the forecast that the annual growth rate of this segment in the current fiscal year will reduce in half and continue to decrease after that. I believe this is not even a pessimistic but an extremely pessimistic scenario:

International commerce is accountable for only 8% of the company's total revenue. Alibaba has always planned to actively expand into the global market, and until the last quarter the growth rates of this segment outperformed the growth rates of “China commerce” segment:

I proceed from the forecast that the growth of this segment also will slow down, but not as dramatically as that of the “China commerce” segment:

Cloud computing

Cloud computing and Internet infrastructure is the third most dynamically developing segment of the company:

Given that the cloud business of Alibaba is very sensitive to business activity inside China, I proceed from the forecast that the growth rate of this segment will significantly decrease in the next two years. Although, I must admit, I do not really believe it:

The rest of Alibaba's segments are still too young to analyze their trends, so I used the extrapolation method to model their revenues.

Eventually, I got the following revenue forecast for Alibaba:

My predictions assume that Alibaba’s total revenue will exceed $53 billion over current fiscal year and $73 billion over the next fiscal year, and that's much lower than the average analyst expectations:

Moving onto the WACC:

I used the current yield of the China 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate, equity risk premium of 5.89% and one-year rolling beta coefficient. I suggest that in the future, the beta coefficient will drop from its current highs, which would entail lowering of the WACC.

For the next step, I had to determine the operating margin of Alibaba.

In 2018, Alibaba's operating margin fell to 21.5%, although before stayed above 30%. This is due to the active development of the company in its non-core segments. I assume that by the end of the current year, the operating margin will fall to 20% and then continue to decline to as low as 13% in the terminal year.

I also predict that, despite all the economic difficulties, the relative size of capex will continue to grow throughout the entire forecast period, reaching ~15% of revenue in the terminal year.

So, here's the model itself:

(in high resolution)

The DCF-based target price of Alibaba's shares is $217, offering ~32% upside.

Bottom Line

Although the considered scenarios are, in my opinion, the most pessimistic for Alibaba Group for the next 10 years, the company's capitalization still has the potential to grow. So, probably we should wait until the market becomes rational again.

