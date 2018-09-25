ATS Automation Is A Service-Enhanced Play On A Major Multiyear Trend

EVs appear poised to be a major opportunity for the company, and management is following its version of the time-tested Danaher model.

Automation is a popular theme, particularly in the industrial sector, but it is also a rather broad term that can encompass everything from the most advanced robots, machine vision systems, and control technologies to relatively basic motors and conveyor belts. At the end of the day, though, it’s about equipping business owners with tools that enhance productivity. As a provider of both systems and services, Canada’s ATS Automation (OTCPK:ATSAF) (ATS.TO) sits in an interesting middle ground that could prove increasingly valuable as more and more business look to automate, including smaller operators that don’t have teams of engineers to design and guide the process.

Valuation is my biggest hang-up with the shares now, as the stock has risen almost 100% over the past year and trades at a level that already anticipates some meaningful operational improvements in the years to come. Investors should also note that the U.S. ADRs are not liquid on any consistent basis, though the Toronto-listed shares are.

A Different Way To Play Automation

Investors who are curious about automation probably already know some of the major names and themes in the space. There are companies like ABB (ABB), which offers a wide range of products and solutions in both discrete and process automation, ranging from control systems to robots to motors, Emerson Electric (EMR), which is more focused on the process automation side, Rockwell (ROK), who operates more on the discrete/hybrid side, and many, many others including Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) (servomotors and robots), Cognex (CGNX) (machine vision), and Omron (OTCPK:OMRNY) (motion control and sensors).

ATS is following a different path, using M&A and internal engineering capabilities to create a hybrid product and services model that can serve client needs across the entire automation process. ATS can start working with companies at the pre-automation stage, where they will help design systems and map the process, including running simulations and risk assessments. In the automation stage, ATS will go further into engineering and design, but also procure third-party equipment and systems, manufacture systems, and then install, integrate, and validate them. Finally, ATS will also provide training, maintenance, and system optimization.

I believe these services will prove increasingly valuable in the years to come. Anybody with enough money can buy a robot, but an ABB robot isn’t going to do you much good if you don’t know how to incorporate it into your process or build production systems that make proper use of it. While large manufacturers can afford to have engineering staffs and/or consultants to guide the process, I believe the service angle here may prove competitively significant in the years to come.

On the products/systems side, ATS offers a range of assembly, production, inspection/monitoring, and control systems across four major broadly-defined verticals. Life sciences has traditionally been the largest, at close to half of sales, and includes manufacturing, assembly, and processing systems for companies in the drug, device, and diagnostic markets. The Transport vertical is likely to become the biggest in the coming years, with ATS offering systems to assemble a range of automotive components including batteries for hybrids and electric vehicles (readers can watch an interesting YouTube video of battery assembly here). Energy is the smallest vertical, while Consumer is the most broadly-defined, with ATS providing a range of systems for companies in the appliance, electronics, and personal care space.

A Growing Array Of Capabilities

ATS offers numerous products and systems, and in many cases the company operates as an assembler and integrator of other companies’ products (the company does not manufacture motors, fiber lasers, servos, and so on). While ATS does have some overlapping capabilities (they have a robot of their own, for instance), they are for the most part not really competitors for the major automation players like ABB, Emerson, Rockwell, and so on.

Products/systems include the SuperTrak Modular Conveyor System (a flexible conveyor system), various assembly platforms, tray handling systems, clean room handling systems (including pick-and-place units), feeder systems (that sort, transport, and separate parts), the Cortex integrated vision system, and the SmartVision software platform that can control third-party camera and light systems.

ATS has used repeated M&A transactions to build up these capabilities. Sortimat brought in specialized assembly systems for medical devices (including drug-administering devices like inhalers), while ATW added specialized automation and test capabilities with a particular focus on the auto industry. IWK added pharmaceutical packaging capabilities, while M+W Process beefed up the company’s engineering capabilities. Most recently (this month), ATS acquired KMW – a manufacturer of customized micro-assembly and test equipment systems used to assemble electric vehicle components.

I wouldn’t expect ATS to stop its M&A process anytime soon, and I would expect the company to look for targets in markets like food & beverage, aerospace, and possibly more electronics, as well as more specific system capabilities (perhaps more material handling or machine vision).

The Early Part Of A Long Transition

While automation is commonplace in a few industries (auto assembly), it is by no means widespread. I believe that will change in the coming years, not only as a byproduct of trained/skilled labor scarcity, but also an increasing need for levels of accuracy and precision that humans simply can’t manage. As automation spreads, I believe more and more companies will have need not only for automation systems that can handle material handling, assembly/manufacturing, packaging, and testing, but also engineering services to design those facilities and integrate the equipment.

ATS is also in the early part of its own transition process. The company hired Andrew Hider as CEO in 2017 and Hider is bringing his experience as an executive at Danaher (DHR) to ATS and implementing an “ATS Business Model” that definitely ties back to the famous Danaher Business System that emphasizes continuous improvement, capital discipline, and process optimization, as well as growth through serial M&A.

There’s certainly work that needs to be done. It is difficult and frankly unfair to compare ATS to companies like ABB, Emerson, Rockwell, and Yaskawa because the models are so different, but the fact remains that ATS has not posted particularly noteworthy operating margins or returns on capital. Hider is targeting 500bp of operating margin expansion over five years, and margins did improve noticeably in the most recently-reported quarter.

The Opportunity

The growth and success of ATS will be tied to corporate capex spending and will likely have a cyclical component, but I believe the company is well-placed for above-average growth over the next decade as more companies adopt automation. I believe the company is particularly well-placed to take advantage of growth in hybrid/EV production, but expansion into other industry verticals should be a driver as well. I also expect improving margins and FCF margins, but I believe it will likely be challenging for the company to exceed low double-digit FCF margins (which would still be a significant improvement from its trailing averages).

At present I see the valuation component as mixed at best. ATS trades at a lower forward EBITDA multiple than many of its peers/comps, but I would argue it should given its lower relative margins and ROIC. On a discounted cash flow basis, though, the shares would still support a high single-digit return at these levels, which isn’t bad for a growth stock, and I'm certainly inclined to give more benefit of the doubt given the longer-term growth potential I see.

The Bottom Line

If these shares were to pull back 10% to 20%, I’d find them a great deal more interesting from a valuation perspective, but I like the business model that ATS is pursuing and I believe there is significant opportunity for ATS to expand its product and service capabilities and improve its margins and returns. Investors who are less concerned about value may find these shares attractive enough today (particularly with healthy growth in backlog and bookings), but more value-oriented investors may have a harder time getting comfortable at this point.

