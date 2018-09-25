Fentura Financial: Undervalued Community Bank With Hidden Catalyst

Credit unions provide low-cost banking solutions to communities as an alternative to expensive, large corporate banks like Bank of America (BAC), TD Bank (TD), or Santander (SAN). My grandmother taught me from a young age to always bank at a credit union over a corporate bank because of their lower fees and better member service – I even spent three years during college as a loan officer at the largest credit union in the northeast. However, when it comes to investing, given credit unions member-owned non-profit structure, it is impossible to invest in a credit union in the public markets. That’s where community banks, like Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX:FETM), come in. Community banks are not a non-profit member owned entity like a credit union, but they also do not charge the excessive fees many corporate banks do – I like to think of them as a combination of the two. They are similar to a credit union in that they have been generally known to have better customer service, lower interest rates on loan products, higher interest rates on deposit products, lower fees, and focus more directly on their local communities. A bank with these characteristics, strong operating metrics and financials, and a competent management team make for a quality long-term investment.

Fentura Financial, Inc. (“Fentura”) is the holding company of The State Bank, headquartered in Fenton, MI with a market cap of about $75 million and total assets of $841.5 million. Through State Bank, Fentura offers comprehensive financial services for consumer and commercial customers, including mortgages, trust and financial planning services, and deposit products.

In an investing environment where the majority of investors are scouring the markets for the next high-flying tech or cannabis company, companies in ‘boring’ and ‘complex’ industries, like Fenutra, get overlooked. This provides an opportunity for investors who enjoy fishing where there are less fishermen and can tolerate the unfavorable characteristics of a micro/small-cap company. Fentura likely will not double in value over the next year, or provide exponential returns, but it will continue to steadily add value and grow the business. It is a business that can be owned for the long-term, even if the markets were to close for years – as Buffett has famously said.

Credit Union-Like Characteristics Increase Retention and Help Fend Off Larger Institutions

I have witnessed it first hand – when a financial institution is ingrained in a community, provides exceptional customer service, treats its employees well, and does not charge outlandish fees, customers are more likely to maintain their accounts with the institution. Employees who are treated well remain at the company longer, reducing turnover and expenses, as well as providing better service to the customers. Despite its growth, Fentura does not have a lot of open positions available because its employees are treated well, resulting in low turnover. As the largest bank headquartered in Genesee County, its involvement within the community builds brand recognition that resonates with its customers and keeps them coming back.

Source: Glassdoor

In general, individuals from small communities like Fenton, MI, do not need state of the art technology or complex accounts for their banking needs. Larger corporate banks undoubtedly have better technological solutions and more product offerings, but these come with much higher fees and weaker customer relationships. Customers continue to return to small community banks like Fentura because they are able to build a relationship with the staff at their local branch and can obtain loan and banking products at reasonable rates. Its customers do not leave its banking network for larger competitors because they would prefer the relationships and low costs over having the best technology available. It is these small, often overlooked, characteristics of community banks (like credit unions) that drive growth for the institution and allow them to grow steadily over a long period of time.

It Doesn’t Grow Like A Tech Company, But It Has Industry Beating Metrics for Community Banks

Consistent growth year over year in an overlooked small-cap company that is well managed can provide strong investment returns over the long-term for patient investors, and that is exactly what is available with Fentura. Its total assets, total deposits, and total loans are growing at a CAGR of about 20% over the past five years. However, management has decided to have a low dividend payout ratio (8.5%) to keep more of its cash to reinvest in the business rather than paying out a heavy dividend, resulting in a dividend yield of just 1.15%. A healthy balance sheet and growing earnings could quite easily satisfy a much higher payout ratio if management were to decide that was its best use for its capital.

Source: FactSet

Fentura’s Efficiency Ratio (64%) is slightly above the benchmark I look for (<60%), but has been decreasing the past three quarters. Management has been effective and efficient managing the business as illustrated by its performance and asset quality ratios.

Source: The Motley Fool

Fentura’s Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) have both been steadily improving and are significantly above its peers average and median, at 16.7% and 1.2%, respectively. Both of these figures are outstanding for a bank. Over the past eight quarters, Net Interest Margin (NIM) has slightly increased from about 3.75% to 4%, also beating its peers average and median.

Shareholders and potential shareholders can be confident in management's ability to grow the business without having to compromise its loan quality and lending guidelines, as illustrated by a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of just 0.03% - far below its peer’s average and median, and the 2% benchmark I look for. Fentura’s loan loss reserves are more than sufficient to cover its non-performing loans, and far above the 100% benchmark when considering a healthy bad loan coverage ratio. It has been significantly growing book value and shown strong growth in its EPS. There has been recent slowing in regards to FCF generation, it has been maintained at a relatively strong level – over $3 million per year. Regardless of the industry, I look to invest in businesses that generate significant cash through free cash flow, which Fentura has been able to do, and should be able to continue to do well into the future.

Source: The Motley Fool

Raising Capital Through Private Placement of Common Stock – The Largest Catalyst Hiding In Plain Sight

For the second time in three years, Fentura recently announced that it is obtaining additional capital through the issuance of common stock in a private placement. In 2016, a private placement of $15 million worth of common stock was used to help finance the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc., with the excess funds being used to “support continued growth and for other corporate purposes.” This time the private placement offering is for $25 million worth of common stock. Management has stated that about $10 million will be “allocated to M&A efforts”, and about $15 million to “right-sizing the organic capital position”.

There are a few different takeaways from these private placements. The first is the obvious dilution of shareholders – the issuance of new stock will dilute current shareholders. However, for the first stock placement, management stated that the dilutive impact of the new stock issuance will be offset by the gain in value due to the use of cash (mainly M&A activity) within three years. Long-term shareholders that believe in management’s vision and the acquisitions can sit tight and reap the benefits, but those investors holding the shares for a shorter period of time may feel the dilutive impact in a negative way.

The second way these private placements can be viewed is that they were both issued at a point in time when the stock was trading at relative new highs. In both 2016 and 2018, the stock was at its highest price since 2008 when the new stock was issued. This is a much better time to issue stock than at, or near, relative lows. Although issuing stock isn’t generally seen as a positive sign, there are better times than others for it – both times seem to have been wise.

The third way the most recent private placement could be taken is arguably the most important, potentially highlighting the largest catalyst for Fentura. This private placement could be acting as a leading indicator that an acquisition is on the near-term horizon. The acquisition of Community Bancorp back in 2016 was announced at the same time as the private placement. However, this time, the private placement was issued without any discussion of specific acquisitions in place, just that a portion of it would be used for M&A activity. Given the reaction to the news of the private placement, it seems the market is missing the potentially large catalyst that is hiding in plain sight.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Fentura is a well-run bank with a relatively healthy and growing balance sheet, but there are certainly areas of concern. It having to issue stock twice in the past three years, over 90% of its income coming from interest income, and a relatively small cash position are my leading concerns for the business going forward. However, the management team is strong and has been able to demonstrate their abilities to run the business successfully. At recent prices the stock seems slightly undervalued to fairly valued, depending on your level concern given the risks facing Fentura. At under 8x earnings, and just above 1x book value, the stock certainly isn’t overly expensive – especially considering its ROE, ROA and NIM.

FETM data by YCharts

Over the next 5-7 years, I would like to see management shift its focus to diversifying its revenue stream into more non-interest income sources, increasing its cash position through its free cash flow, using that increased cash position to participate in M&A activity rather than issuing new stock, and increasing its dividend yield safely. Over this time I do expect management to continue to operate the business at performance and efficiency ratios above its peers. The stock had been slightly undervalued to fairly valued given its performance, efficiency, and balance sheet, but the recent stock issuance announcement caused a pullback that could provide a buying opportunity for investors looking to add some exposure to financials/bank stocks and take advantage of the large M&A catalyst the market is missing.

