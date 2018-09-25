Amazon Has $7.9 Billion Reasons To Buy 20,000 Vans

Amazon's fulfillment costs have been increasing significantly for years. The company is looking for a way to drive this cost down.

If Amazon is planning to cut out FedEx or UPS, the company's quest will likely take decades.

Amazon has created two businesses that can use these vans, and neither has a lot to do with UPS or FedEx.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently ordered 20,000 delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz. This was a significant increase over the company’s previous order of 5,000 vehicles. Amazon plans to lease these vans to third-party partners for last-mile delivery. Most of the articles I’ve seen have jumped to the conclusion that this is a push by Amazon to take over another industry. FedEx (NASDAQ: FDX) management quickly jumped into the conversation saying this should not be considered competition. Is FedEx right that Amazon’s order doesn’t signify competition, or is FedEx just burying its head in the sand?

What are the plans for the vans?

Whether Amazon plans on moving into the transportation business or not, it makes sense to find out what the company is going to do with these vans. Anyone who has ever ordered from Amazon knows their final delivery came through the FedEx or United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) system.

According to recent information, UPS has nearly 120,000 vehicles and FedEx has about 160,000 vehicles. Even with Amazon’s recent order, this puts the company’s recent fleet orders at 25,000 total. Beyond the significant difference in fleet sizes, clearly, Amazon isn’t about to eliminate FedEx and UPS from its own deliveries completely, at least not anytime soon.

Amazon does have two specific ways it plans to utilize these vans, and based on this information, we start to get a hint of the company’s plans. The first piece of the puzzle is an opportunity called Amazon Flex.

Amazon Flex can be most easily described as the Uber (UBER) of delivery. In the same way that a driver for Uber can sign up, drive passengers around and make money, an Amazon Flex driver ferries packages around in the same way. At present, Amazon Flex is available in “more than 50 cities,” and drivers can make between $18 and $25 per hour. Individuals working for Flex can set their schedule ahead of time or pick up an available block of time.

The second opportunity Amazon wants to utilize its vans for is a service called Amazon Delivery Service. For individuals who want to go beyond Amazon Flex, the Delivery Service allows them to take ownership of essentially their own franchise. Ultimately, prospective business owners can expect to be responsible for between 20 and 40 vans and will manage 40 to 100 employees. Amazon says that a startup cost of as little as $10,000 gets the business started. Owners can expect as much as $300,000 in profit depending on how they perform.

In the short term, Amazon is planning on using these vans to deliver packages inside its own network. Knowing how Amazon plans to use these vans begs the next question… how does this affect UPS and FedEx?

You can’t kill a business with 3%

For Amazon to be a real threat to UPS and FedEx, the company would need to signal an indication that it's going to move into delivering packages other than its own. At this point, Amazon has given no indication that the vans are for anything but its own deliveries. The question of whether this move by Amazon will negatively affect FedEx and UPS’s revenue streams is pretty straightforward.

FedEx Chief Marketing and Communications officer answered the question of Amazon’s effect on the company’s revenue very directly in the last conference call. The comment was, “no one customer represents more than 3% of our revenue and Amazon is not our largest customer.” The short version is, even if Amazon decided to take all its delivery business away from FedEx, 97% of FedEx revenue would be unaffected.

If Amazon decides to take on FedEx or UPS in the general transportation and logistics market, this would be a likely decades-long process. First, both FedEx and UPS generated over $17 billion in sales last quarter and in this business, size does matter. Second, Amazon would have to increase its current vehicle count by nearly 400%, and that would only catch up to what UPS has in service today. Second, Amazon would need to put into place the billions of dollars' worth of infrastructure and international agreements that UPS and FedEx already enjoy.

The bottom line is Amazon is making a play buying thousands of vans, but it has to do with efficiency and not taking over an industry… at least not yet.

$7.9 billion reasons to buy its own fleet of vans

If investors want to know why Amazon is buying up vans and pushing its own delivery service, the answer is the company wants better control of its costs. It’s no secret that Amazon has been fighting to generate positive free cash flow. In the most recent quarter, the company surprised many by generating over $3 billion in core free cash flow. The bull case for Amazon has always been that the company could curtail costs and generate positive earnings and cash flow. The move to buy 20,000 vans for last-mile delivery is just another push in this direction.

If we look at Amazon’s fulfillment costs over the last several years, it becomes easy to see why the company would try and find another solution.

Year Fulfillment Costs Fulfillment % of Revenue 2015 $2.9 billion 12.4% 2016 $3.9 billion 12.8% 2017 $5.2 billion 13.6% 2018 $7.8 billion 15.3%

(Source: AMZN 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 July quarterly reports)

If you are a business owner, and you see a cost increasing at a rate above your revenue growth, you look for ways to mitigate this cost.

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact cost savings that Amazon might realize, as this shipping option is relatively new to the company. Amazon is expanding the availability of same-day grocery delivery, expanding its Prime membership options, and has the always significant holiday selling season coming up. With over $50 billion in quarterly sales, even the ability to cut 2% from fulfillment costs would mean an extra $1 billion in quarterly potential earnings and cash flow.

In the end, Amazon is already improving margins and generating billions in free cash flow. Moving the company forward, means always looking to cut costs further. Amazon is constantly surprising analysts and beating expectations, this is just another example of how that streak can continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.