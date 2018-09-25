The Trade Desk: Marketplaces Win, Walled Gardens Don't

Winners tend to keep on winning, and investors buying TTD even up here and holding for the decade to come in a diversified portfolio might be very well rewarded.

The company appears to have an outstanding culture and a visionary Founder-CEO.

TTD is only a $6 billion company, and demonstrates all the prospects of a multibagger with optionality to its business.

The Trade Desk is a self-service platform for managing data-driven digital ad campaigns that reached $1.6 billion in ad gross spend in 2017.

Worldwide advertising market is expected to reach about one $1 trillion in 2022 and will be predominantly digital.

The worldwide advertising market is expected to reach about one $1 trillion in 2022. By 2020, digital's share of total advertising will near 50% and continue to grow.

There is a fundamental shift happening in advertising. It's not only a move to digital, but also a complete challenge of the status quo.

The Trade Desk (TTD) is a digital ad platform, serving the programmatic ad market. When you go to a website, you may not realize that when you see a contextual ad, there's inventory, bidding, and an ad is displayed specifically to you based on various parameters, all in the fraction of a second. That's programmatic advertising.

The Trade Desk is covering the entire digital advertising market: Connected TVs, Mobile, Video, Audio, Displays, Social, Native. The company works for some of the biggest brands in the world (or their ad agencies) and offers a comprehensive way to buy a digital ad as a technology partner.

Jeff Green, Founder-CEO of The Trade Desk, believes that companies are best served by an open marketplace looking for the best opportunities on the whole internet, as opposed to a closed platform like YouTube or Facebook (FB).

His vision has paid off so far, with The Trade Desk growing to a $6 billion market capitalization since its IPO two years ago, making it a 6-bagger already.

Given the scope of the TAM (Total Addressable Market) and the tailwinds pushing digital and programmatic advertising further, TTD has the potential to be a winner for the years to come.

I believe that the best way to play TTD is to have it as part of a diversified portfolio and let it grow and compound over the next decade.

Let's review why.

Image Source: martechtoday.com

The Advertising World is Going Digital

This infographic sums up the state of digital around the world in 2018. A look at the key numbers can be a great reminder of the growth remaining ahead, with only 53% of internet penetration in early 2018.

Source: we are social

According to Emarketer, the Total Media Ad Spending is closing in on $0.7 trillion in 2018, with more than a third being digital. The US market remains the most important by far, at around 31%, followed by China at 15%.

Source: Ad Spending 2018 Forecast by Emarketer

According to a forecast from MAGNA, the Digital share of US Ad Spending will rise from 45% in 2017 to 60% by 2022. Digital offerings in advertising can be super precise and at scale. Ad tech growth has become inevitable.

Image Source: US Ad Spending Forecast from MAGNA on MarketingCharts

The world of online advertising is dominated by two key players: Google and its parent company Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook. The two of them represent 61% of the digital market in 2017 (or 25% of total market) with businesses built behind walled gardens.

As defined and analyzed by Pierre de Poulpiquet on Medium:

A Walled Garden is a closed ecosystem in which all the operations are controlled by the ecosystem operator. […] [H]istory is showing us that the Walled Gardens are disappearing on the long term and replaced by open ecosystems that are eventually bringing more value.

As the digital advertising industry matures, Google and Facebook currently have the most profitable businesses. That being said, the growth of their market share is slowing down, which leads us to the rise of programmatic advertising and Demand Side Platforms.

Source: Global Market share of Google and Facebook MarketingCharts

Programmatic Advertising

Here is a simple, visual way to explain what programmatic advertising is:

Source: SmartInsights

The Trade Desk's business is represented above by the green judge mallet. It offers the technology that enables the auction and attribution of the impression to the highest bidder. They call themselves a DSP (Demand Side Platform).

Source: DSP Users Buying Intentions by platform. The Trade Desk #5 (December 2017) MarketingCharts

If we look at the top 10 most used DSPs in the market at the end of 2017, The Trade Desk was tracking in fifth position. Pretty impressive considering the expected size of the market in the coming years.

Programmatic advertising alone is projected to grow at a 22% CAGR. Even by simply growing with the market, The Trade Desk is already positioned to grow at a very rapid pace.

If you consider investing in The Trade Desk, you owe it to yourself to watch Founder-CEO Jeff Green's presentation below filmed at Programmatic I/O conference in 2017.

In this presentation Jeff Green explains that he believes all transactions will eventually be done via programmatic advertising, and that at this point in 2017, only 2% of the market is programmatic.

He offers a vision that all ads should offer transparency and clarity on the value they are adding, and suggests that "in the future, there will be fewer ads, they will cost more."

He's very optimistic about the success of ad-tech, explaining that there is "room for everybody to win."

Marketplaces win, Walled Gardens don't

In his presentation, Jeff Green makes a controversial statement that predicts where the ad market is eventually going. It is, to a great extent, the premise of an investment in The Trade Desk:

No wall has ever worked. It didn't work in China. Didn't work in Berlin, and it won't work on the border of Mexico. It won't work around YouTube. And it won't work around Facebook. And I'm not saying these aren't great companies - YouTube is unbelievable, the amount of reach that they've created […]. Unbelievable that that company didn't exist a decade ago. Facebook, one of the most successful technology stories ever, I mean they have changed the world through their social network. But it is not optimal to monetize 25% of the Internet by yourself. I think eventually Marketplaces do a better job at that. Eventually, it will have to be open. I say this as a reason to be optimistic. Because I believe that ultimately, programmatic pipes and price discovery and buyers having the ability to choose will be a thing even inside what now we view as walled gardens.

He's defending the idea of a healthy competition with header bidding, an open auction based on meritocracy.

His vision is obviously resonating with his employees. The Trade Desk demonstrates outstanding culture and Founder-CEO approval on Glassdoor.

Source: Glassdoor

The Top Risks

Among other things, the ad-tech industry is exposed to important risks that have been in the news lately:

Brand Safety

Viewability

Fraud

Privacy

Fake News

These are all issues that the ad-tech industry must deal with, but they are a short-term set back in the inexorable trend of all ads turning to digital and programmatic. Jeff Green considers them speed bumps in the sense that they won't stop programmatic advertising from happening. Eventually, both media and journalism can be impacted for the better.

Retention vs. Expansion

As most SaaS (Software As A Service) companies, an important distinction to make for The Trade Desk is between retention rate and expansion rate.

Retention measures the percentage of customers or dollars retained as a client yoy.

Expansion measures how well a company "expands" the customers that it already acquired with additional revenue.

As illustrated below, The Trade Desk had a 95% retention rate in 2017. And because of its expansion rate of 50%, the overall revenue made by the cohorts the prior years has increased.

From a dollar perspective, The Trade Desk is achieving a retention rate well above 100%, as illustrated by the graph below.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Performance

The Trade Desk is growing faster than the market. The company is expected to reach $1.6 billion gross ad spend resulting in $0.5 billion revenue projected in 2018.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slide

And the company has already been profitable for years now, with operating profit at 22% in Q2 2018 and $56 million cash generated over the last 12 months.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Valuation

With a $6 billion market cap, TTD is valued at around 13 times FY18 projected sales and a PE of 112.

By all valuation metrics, The Trade Desk is richly valued; as a leading disruptor in a fast-growing emerging industry should be.

As illustrated below, The Trade Desk is still showing a Forward PEG ratio around 1, still implying potential undervaluation depending on what the future growth may hold.

TTD PEG Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Given the tailwinds and fundamental changes ahead in the advertising market, I believe The Trade Desk needs to be considered a long-term hold beyond the five-year mark.

With that in mind, the best way to address TTD's multibagger potential is reflected in the scorecard below.

I wrote previously about how my scorecard has helped me identify and invest in potential high flyers like The Trade Desk, Paycom Software (PAYC) or Appfolio (APPF) before they started to dramatically overperform the market.

While it's not accurate anymore to call TTD a "small cap" at this point, the series of criteria developed in the scorecard illustrate that The Trade Desk has the right setup to offer amazing returns to those invested today and willing to stick around and watch the story unfold.

Bottom Line

With multiple tailwinds in the years to come, turning the advertising industry into a digital and programmatic-first trillion-dollar market, The Trade Desk is an exciting play in Artificial Intelligence applied to a lucrative and fast-growing industry.

Some investors will look at TTD's +154% run over the last 12 months as a reason to lock-in gain or stay on the side-lines. Instead, I see The Trade Desk as a flower growing in my portfolio that deserves watering and careful attention. Holding strong and adding more when some temporary dips present themselves will be the way to go for me.

