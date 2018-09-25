Spotify: Why Apple Music Is The Direct Cause Of Their Downfall

With their financials getting worse every quarter, their market share dying and their inability to keep up with Apple Music, Spotify is a sell.

Investment Thesis

Although Spotify (SPOT) might be a good app, their stock and company entail a lot of risks. With a forward P/E of -178.59X and growing competition, their path to profitability is becoming harder every day. With Apple (AAPL) Music growing, Spotify is starting to see big competition. Apple Music, obviously, is able to market on iPhones as Apple owns both.

To add to this, Apple recently acquired Shazam which will give them an edge over Spotify if implemented in Apple Music. Considering Apple is making huge efforts to add users and Spotify simply isn’t, Apple Music was able to take over as the top music streaming app. Because of the company's lack of profit, growing competition and lack of a good moat, it is hard to see Spotify becoming profitable anytime soon.

Growing Competition

Of course, in the music streaming world, there is a lot of competition. For now, to make it easier, we will just focus on Apple Music. Over the years, Spotify and Pandora (NYSE:P) were the two biggest names in this market until Pandora started to die and Spotify took over. This all changed once Apple Music entered the market. Apple Music used to offer songs as a pay per song deal but they ventured into music streaming not too long ago which is proving to be a smart move. Because of Apple Music’s discounts and ability to advertise, they have been able to take over the top spot.

Already, Spotify has had trouble seeing profit and Apple Music’s emergence as the alpha dog has not made it any easier. On a side note, in an interview with The Verge, an Apple spokesperson said this about the Shazam acquisition, “Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today’s agreement.” This statement gives many the belief that Shazam’s technology will be implemented into Apple Music. This would give another reason for users to join Apple Music.

Financials

As many know, Spotify’s financials are not good, plain and simple. With a forward P/E of -178.59, the company isn’t looking at profit. For starters, their EPS in Q2 was -2.59 missing expectations by 223.7%. What is even worse is their EPS for Q1 was -1.19 meaning they lost over double in Q2 quarter over quarter.

Although this is bad, what makes it worse is that there is nothing pointing to the fact that they can make a profit. With growing competition and them losing market share, it is hard to believe they will hit a profit soon, possibly ever. With the stock being up 32.59% on the year, and no real incentive, the company should not stay up.

Although revenue has grown year over year, it has come with a cost. As shown in the operating loss, they are losing at a rate higher than ever before. With margins nearly as high as in 2016, things don’t look amazing for Spotify. Considering Apple Music is only on the rise with no signs of slowing down, I can only see Spotify’s losses mounting up as they try to keep up.

Lack Of A Good Moat

Finally, one of the more important points is Spotify’s lack of a good moat. Although this could be argued with most music streaming apps, Apple Music is doing things to change that. If Apple Music implements Shazam, that is an amazing moat. Unlike Apple Music, Spotify has nothing but a clean software that makes their app better than any other. Spotify also has an inferior catalog. Certain songs will go on Apple Music before Spotify which is a big hit to Spotify.

To go even further, Jay Z a famous rapper has pulled his albums from Spotify. Again, this is a big hit to Spotify. With equal rates as Apple Music, money isn’t a pull factor, in fact, it’s a push factor. I say this because Apple Music offers a discount to students and Spotify doesn’t. This pulls in a lot more students than Spotify does.

Overall, I find it very hard to believe that Spotify will see a profit anytime in the near future. With the lack of a moat, growing competition and abysmal financials, Spotify’s future looks bad. If Spotify continues to let Apple Music bully it and take their spot as number 1, Spotify doesn’t seem like a smart investment. With a disgusting P/E ratio, growing loss and an EPS that continues to disappoint, the company does not have much going for them.

I have covered a lot of growth stocks that seem overvalued to the shallow eye and have tried to prove that theory wrong yet with Spotify, it is impossible to do that. Unless the company can grow to be the number one streaming service again and start to make acquisitions that help the company, at the price it is at now and the state the company is at now, it is a sell.

