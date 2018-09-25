'I Am Out' As Fear Of GE Hurtling To $6 Bubbles Up

I am not likely to invest in its stock, regardless of its price this year.

I have little to add to the debate on whether General Electric (GE) is overvalued or undervalued on the stock exchange because it is very possible, just as the bulls argue, that investors with a long-term view could enjoy a great run if they have acquired its shares in the low teens.

Of course, I sympathize with Mario Gabelli and friends, who thought value was up for grabs around $20 a share earlier this year. They have been unusually quiet since, with GE currently changing hands around $11.7, a nine-year low. Spare a thought, too, for Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management: it is in for a ride with a $2bn ticket from the mid/high-$20s.

Even Larry Culp, a star board member who joined GE after a management reshuffle in February, has so far recorded a meaningful paper loss. He is one of the finest insiders in Boston, although I understand some of his peers would love to see him spend a bit more time in the office dealing with the company's operational hurdles.

Yet real trouble comes when I have to address the situation of a slew of retirees and retail investors, who counted on GE's dividends to pay their monthly bills, essentially securing some yield from their battered holdings.

Bad news is the payout, I reckon, could be cut again before the spin-off of healthcare assets – which will lead to a lower aggregate dividend, as GE acknowledges – occurs in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile, on the bright side, its long-term bonds are virtually unchanged since February, but this is the only glimpse of light in a painful corporate story where careless management has ruled the roost, with no scrutiny whatsoever, for so many years.

To call it a corporate scandal would be an understatement.

Vetted by auditors, this is a financial disaster for thousands of investors and stakeholders, who now have to cope with huge losses while digesting one of the biggest corporate governance failures in American history. Regulators have mostly been silent so far, which is typical in a system that protects the wealthy and ignores the average Joe – you and I.

For his part, John Flannery should have never been appointed as chief executive, as I argued around the time he replaced Jeff Immelt – "Two Jets Jeff", as detractors have labeled the previous boss – and should not be there now leading a restructuring that makes sense only on paper.

Obviously Mr. Flannery abides by the old GE culture. So, the odds are short he might soon remind us that "people" who bet against GE's inner strength would "do so at their own peril" – as he did in the annual letter to shareholders, when GE traded 30% higher – rather than stressing the risk that a GE investment still carries, despite a 54.5% loss of value since his appointment became effective.

What a joke, you might well think.

There is no winner here, really. Those who suggest the bears on this platform are pleased to see GE fall have very little understanding, if any, as I argued here, of what drives analysis and commentary on Seeking Alpha. Bulls and bears have often clashed on this platform, with the awesome result that everybody now knows exactly who can be trusted (as a tried and true so-called "buy signal") when a story headed along the lines of "GE is a lifetime opportunity now" hits the wires.

I have always tried to justify my bearish stance on GE based on fundamentals.

I have been right and wrong in the past three years, and along the way I have been tempted to buy and short the stock at times, but I have always tried to keep my head cool, watching events unfold as if I did not care – without investing. Yet, of course, I did care, and I could intimately feel the pain of all those investors who have expressed their disbelief (and anger) to me in private chats.

It is bad out there, morale is low.

Many shareholders are afflicted by a corporate story that has turned out to be a nightmare, while others, who have never invested in GE, have simply, but sadly, witnessed how the weakest link in finance matters, the retail investor, has been punished. "Beyond reason" springs to mind.

(Admittedly, the warning signs were there for all to see.)

In a private conversation with fellow SA reader DJCO in early August, I said I had decided to stick with a fair value of $12.1-12.5 for GE stock, although, I added, $9.7 a share had popped up when I ran the numbers on a preliminary basis soon after interim results were released. Quite simply, roughly $10 a share is GE's liquidation value on a trailing basis, given the book value of its most liquid assets at the end of June. My calculations indicated that a ~ 1x multiple was appropriate, and still is, in fact, implying a market cap of $84.4bn. I gave up wasting my time on SOTP and DCF analysis almost a year ago, because these tools are completely useless in restructurings as big as GE's, also considering billions of hard-to-value liabilities sitting on its balance, as well as legacy off-balance sheet stuff.

Now you could say GE Aviation (GEA) is worth more than the group's implied value at liquidation, but GEA's intrinsic value could be lower still – it will be merged with GE Power (GEP) – and could be easily offset by the group's gross liabilities. The upside from Baker Hughes (BHGE) is real, but investor do not seem to care, while GEP, as you might know, is highly problematic both top-down and bottom-up.

I hear you, some normalized figures are not too bad, yet comparing latest GEP numbers with trailing figures completely overlooks the changes that occurred within the unit in terms of assets mix, so it would be plainly wrong. Moreover, looking specifically at its underlying profitability (EBT/EBIT margin) in 2015, 2016 and in the first half of last year – when financial engineering did the trick – is meaningless, as most of us who have followed GE know. Moreover, several GEP numbers, including recurring revenues, should be adjusted by certain one-off items.

GE itself is guiding the market for a base/worst-case scenario for its power unit, anyway, which is now under the spotlight, unfortunately, due to some issues related to turbine blade oxidation, which forced Exelon to idle four electric power units in Texas and also affected another model.

So, ultimately, are the sell-side bears right?

Well, it does not matter.

The bears insist that JP Morgan's latest downgrade to $10 smells a bit, but the broker's price target is not far off bearish fair value estimates that make a lot of sense due to GE's current situation in terms of working capital requirements by early 2019. Third-quarter numbers, due on 25 October, are pivotal in that respect.

Honestly, any fair value estimate now is a guesstimate at best, but GE could be a bargain – particularly, that is, for those who are not familiar with the concept of opportunity cost. Either way, one New York-based value investor who was in London for business meetings last week told me "I am out" after JP Morgan downgraded the stock to $10 from $11. The financial institution he represents is not going to invest in GE but "will trade it well below $10 if the right opportunity arises". And that is another warning sign, I think, while fear builds that "its previous 2009 low of about $6 a share could be hit" sooner rather than later.

