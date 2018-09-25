Tesla Q3: How Many Model 3s?

At the end of most horse races, announcers exclaim "AND DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME!" Well, that's where we are currently for Q3, finally in the last week of the quarter. For Tesla (TSLA), that means the company is likely going all out, trying to not only hit its production guidance for the quarter, but trying to deliver every last vehicle it can to book revenues and improve its cash flow. Today, I'll examine some key Model 3 expectations to preview what we could hear from management next week.

Perhaps the most prominent prediction model for Model 3 production is the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, seen in the graphic below. Based on registered VINs and VINs spotted in the wild, this model has been very controversial at times, and during Q2 and Q3 2018 was very optimistic during the middle of the quarter before coming down late in the period. Last week, Bloomberg made some major changes to its model, which you can read about on the tracker's page linked below, and that brought down cumulative production by 4.4 percent. Just like Q2, had you looked at this model a couple of weeks ago, your expectations would have likely been much higher (for a time the model was pointing to over 65,000 units).

(Source: Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, seen here)

If we use where the current count stands and the current rate is applied for the last few days of the quarter, this model would imply production for Q3 at a little over 52,800 units. That would be a little above the midpoint of Tesla's guidance for 50,000 to 55,000 units of production. Of course, that still puts the company well below the 5,000 per week average mark, a key factor that could result in another credit rating downgrade for Tesla.

As my readers know, I also built out a model to estimate production, based on VIN registrations over time. You can read about my methodology here, which is primarily based off a 30-day rolling increase of VINs and 12-weeks of production to factor in things like factory maintenance and planned downtime. The chart below shows the 30-day increase in VINs over time, which like Q2 has dropped to a lower level as we approach the quarter's end.

(Source: Model 3 VINs Twitter, seen here)

Because of that spike in VINs earlier in this quarter, my model is a little bit more optimistic than Bloomberg's. Assuming no more VINs are registered before the period ends, my model comes out to 55,840 units of production, just above the top end of guidance. That could go up a little if we see more VINs registered, but don't forget that given the low number of new VINs added recently, this model is also likely to start off Q4 at a very low rate.

Last week, electrek published an article suggesting that Tesla was a little over 46,000 Model 3 units produced so far during the quarter. If we use the quarterly average based on a daily rate for that, plus add in a little extra for a last week push, I would surmise that electrek's number would imply around 51,000-52,000 units for the quarter. Let's split the difference and go with the midpoint of that.

Finally, I have noticed that over the past two quarters, Tesla's actual number of vehicles produced for the quarterly period was just under 80% of the number of VINs registered during the quarter, 79.92% for Q1 2018 and 79.79% for Q2. If we take the midpoint of those two numbers and apply the number of VINs added during the current period, it gets us to 47,813, and again, that implies no more new VINs.

I'll either throw up a blog post or a comment in this article once the quarter closes to detail all of the final numbers. If I average the four methods used in this article, I come up to approximately 52,000 vehicles for the period. That's within Tesla's range and a little below the midpoint. With Tesla also starting the quarter with a large number of vehicles in transit, management expected deliveries to outpace production. Given late quarter production won't make it to consumers before the end of period, and Tesla wants to get inventory down a little, I'd estimate deliveries to top production by 3,000 to 5,000 units.

While all eyes will be on the Model 3, don't forget that the S/X still drive the lion's share of of the company's gross profits at the moment. To meet yearly guidance, Tesla needs to average about 28,000 units a quarter for the back half of 2018. So far during the period, third party estimates have been quite good for the US and Europe, although China is likely to be soft given the tariff issue. I'm looking for around 27,000 units of deliveries in the quarter, with production to be a little lower as inventory levels are likely to come down.

(Source: teslastats.no, TMC Europe tracker, InsideEVs monthly scorecard)

As we get ready to start the final quarter of the year, eyes will be on Tesla next week to see what it was able to accomplish during Q3. From all accounts, it seems like the company will hit its Model 3 production guidance, although the number was well short of those who were hoping for a 5,000 per week average. Deliveries will need to be higher to reduce inventory in an effort to meet profitability and cash flow goals. Finally, the Model S/X need a strong second half of the year, helped by tax break and credit reductions at the end of December but offset by the China tariff situation. What do you think Tesla will report next week for production and deliveries? I look forward to your comments below.

