Overstock Wrongly Trading As A Cryptocurrency

Medici and tZero are using the same technology as bitcoin. But neither Medici nor tZero is bitcoin.

A new reference point values tZero at $32 per share, a 15% premium over OSTK shares. In addition, you would receive the retail business and Medici for free.

The earnings call on August 9th offered interesting updates to our investment case discussed in my previous articles (first and second articles). I recommend buying OSTK shares with a target price of $76, an upside of 180%.

Before 2017, the company's share price was purely driven by its e-commerce business.

Source: YCharts

However, since OSTK started talking more about tZero, the performance of the retail business has not impacted the share price at all. In fact, the share price is moving in tandem with the price of bitcoin.

Source: YCharts

This relationship between bitcoin and OSTK seems strange, tZero and all the other Medici startups are using blockchain to solve a need, none of them is using bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies directly. I agree that once the crypto bubble bursts, the value of the related services such as crypto wallets such as Bitsy should decrease. However, I do not understand why OSTK shares move along bitcoins. A 60% less valuable bitcoin should not translate into 60% less potential revenues for tZero. tZero is using blockchain to allow immediate settlement of security trades, not crypto trades.

A New Reference Point

On August 6th, GSR Capital agreed to acquire 18% of tZero for $270m implying a post-money valuation of $1.5bn USD. Also, GSR will invest in OSTK buying 3.1M shares at 33.72 per share and will buy 30m worth of tZero Security Tokens. The 1.5bn valuation is a third of my estimation as described in my previous article. However, this valuation implies tZero would reach only a market share of 1.6%.

Below is a comparison between my initial valuation of tZero and the new version. Despite believing that a 1.6% market share for tZero seems low, I will use this figure as the base case.

Who is GSR?

GSR was founded in 2004 by Sonny Wu and Richard Lim. Sonny's main experience includes 9 years at Nortel and has an MBA from MIT (LinkedIn profile). Richard is a Stanford graduate with vast experience in tech (LinkedIn profile). GSR is interested in electric vehicles, clean energy, internet finance, modern agriculture, biotechnology, and wireless solutions.

Some notable GSR investments were in the LED lighting firm, Lattice Power, that was sold to Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited for $263m USD, Didi Chuxing (the Uber of China) and Xindayang EV, a Chinese electric motor company that started producing electric cars in 2006. Not knowing GSR well but looking at the investments they have been involved in, I would give them the benefit of the doubt and take their view that tZero is worth at least $1.5bn. On the negative side, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) cancelled the sale of its lithium battery business (AESC) to GSR on claims that the latter did not have the funds to close the transaction (here is an article I wrote about lithium batteries if you are interested in investing in the space).

The Future of the Retail Business

An interesting change during the earnings call was that the discussion about the retail segment was pushed to the end of the agenda; previously, it used to be the first thing they talked about. This and the fact that most of the talent in OSTK has been moved to Medici, speaks volume on the priorities of OSTK.

I argued in detail why the retail business has value to competitors and who are the most likely buyers. While Patrick Byrne said during the call that there were several interested parties, no deal was closed as the potential buyers were not comfortable with the cash maintenance cost of the business. So, for now, the strategy would be to improve the operation and prepare it for an eventual sale.

Very Attractive Risk-Reward Profile

Below are five possible and plausible scenarios. I like the fact that even in the worst scenario, the stock offers a 20% upside from current levels.

A description of each scenario:

Worst - The retail business faces many difficulties due to Wayfair (NYSE:W), which adopts an even more aggressive marketing strategy. This leads to the lack of potential buyers for the e-commerce business. As a result, OSTK management decides to focus on tZero and lets the retail business die. At Medici, only one startup has an exit valued at $50m. tZero is valued at the implied GSR valuation and reaches a market share of 1.6%.

Bad - The retail business is sold for a valuation similar to OSTK market value pre-tZero (2010-2017). Only one startup has an exit valued at $50m. tZero is valued at implied GSR valuation and reaches a market share of 1.6%.

Base - The retail business is sold at my fair valuation. Medici has one very good exit and two average ones. As a result, Medici is valued at $300m. tZero is valued at implied GSR valuation and reaches a market share of 1.6%.

Good - The retail business is sold for a valuation similar to OSTK market value pre-tZero (2010-2017). Medici has one very good exit and two average ones. As a result, Medici is valued at $300m. tZero has success and reaches 5% market share.

Best - The retail business is sold at my fair valuation. Medici has two good exit and four average ones. As a result, Medici is valued at $600m. tZero has amazing success and reaches 10% market share.

Conclusion

OSTK share price has been moving along with the price of bitcoin. I believe that once the market realizes that bitcoin is not the same as blockchain, the share price should be trading higher.

Even in the worst probable scenario that I foresee, the stock is offering a 20% margin of safety to the current stock price. My base case offers a 180% upside, but if you believe that tZero reaches 5-10% global market share, the stock would be a multibagger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, you could read my previous articles on my profile. These are good examples of the type of research we do at RedFox Capital E.I.R.L. (www.redfoxcapital.net).