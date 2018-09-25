Amarin's Vascepa Outcome Marks A Key Turnaround Event

Recently, Amarin (AMRN) announced results from its outcomes study known as REDUCE-IT. The outcome of the trial was highly positive, because the primary endpoint was met. This finding is important, because it builds upon prior data from Vascepa. I believe that this recent finding from the study will lead to higher sales for the drug. For these reasons, I believe that Amarin is a strong buy.

Outcomes Study

Amarin announced that the outcomes trial, known as REDUCE-IT, had achieved the primary endpoint of the study. This study recruited a total of 8,179 statin-treated adults with elevated cardiovascular (NYSE:CV) risk. In order for patients to be recruited into the study they had to have LDL-C (bad cholesterol) levels between 41-100 mg/dL. The median baseline LDL-C levels for this study were at 75 mg/dL. It's important to note also that these patients had to be well controlled by statin therapy, and had to have certain cardiovascular risk factors. These factors included elevated levels of triglycerides that persisted between 150 to 499 mg/dL and either an established cardiovascular type of a disease or diabetes and at least one other CV risk factor. Patients in this outcomes study either took Vascepa 4 grams per day or placebo. It was noted that those who took Vascepa achieved a 25% relative risk reduction in major adverse CV events (OTCQX:MACE). Detailed data from this study will be revealed at an upcoming medial conference. Amarin's stock closed higher by 314% after the outcomes study was revealed. Why would this news announcement cause such a huge upward movement for the stock? That's because patients who have elevated levels of triglycerides are at major risk for cardiovascular events. These types of cardiovascular events range from: Heart attack, stroke, heart-valve disease, enlarged heart and many others. That the first item I like to point out, but I think the sharp move higher today has to do with statin therapy itself. The reason why I make this claim is because even when patients in a randomized clinical study are able to lower their LDL cholesterol levels to between 70-100 mg/dL, they continue to have a high incident rate for cardiovascular events. Even with high dose statin therapy this issue remains. Therefore, the outcome posted by Amarin proves that Vascepa being added to patients taking statin therapy achieve a considerable 25% decrease in the risk of cardiovascular events.

Expansion Opportunities

This outcomes study is very good news for Amarin, and it pretty much confirms that Vascepa can help these LDL-C patients that take statin therapy. The ability to reduce a cardiovascular event by 25% is quite substantial, in my opinion. With that in mind, Amarin can go after a broader market now. It's going to take advantage of that by implementing more than 400 new sales reps to push Vascepa sales in the United States. The issue beforehand was that Vascepa was being covered by insurers for a small group of patients with high triglyceride levels. The new results posted the other day by the company will now allow for a broader scope of patients that it can go after with Vascepa. This also is an important finding from a moral standpoint, in that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The ability for the drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease has an impact on reducing mortality rates as well. That is a plus in my book, and I believe that Amarin is poised for a new chapter with its latest finding. Another item to point out is the ability to expand Vascepa outside the United States. The biotech will work with its international partners to seek regulatory approvals in other territories. I believe that things for Amarin can only get better from here.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Amarin has cash of $102.3 million as of June 30, 2018. It was noted in this filing that the biotech would have enough cash to fund its operations until the REDUCE-IT results. With the REDUCE-IT outcome being revealed, it's highly likely that it will have to raise cash in the near term. The reason why I believe that to be true is because it was mentioned that it was going to expand its sales force in the United States for Vascepa.

Conclusion

The outcome for the REDUCE-IT study lays the foundation to eventually see an improvement in Vascepa sales. An analyst believes that the new findings from the REDUCE-IT study could boost Vascepa sales up to $2 billion. The ability that the drug can be given in addition to those patients taking statin therapy is another positive. The risk is that the entirety of the data is not fully known. It won't all be revealed until an upcoming medical conference. However, I believe that the premise of the study pretty much attained its main goal of reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Will the full data set being revealed be an important event? I believe it will be, however, it can't be dismissed that Vascepa added on top of statin therapy reduced cardiovascular events by 25% compared to placebo. I believe that this finding is the most important takeaway from the REDUCE-IT study. For these reasons, I believe that Amarin is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.