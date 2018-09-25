New Age Beverages Declines Have Just Begun

Although the company now has plenty of funding to get it through an extended period of time, there are still plenty of risks to consider.

After looking into the company's most recent financial report, I came to the conclusion that there was a real risk of dilution.

New Age Beverages (NBEV) had an incredible run in the market last week as rumors broke that the company was a takeover target for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and the company released news about a new product line of CBD-infused drinks.

As investors ate up the rumors and the news, the stock gained dramatically. After digging into the company's most recent financial report and other SEC filings, I came to the conclusion that a dilutive transaction was a real risk to consider, ending a recent Seeking Alpha article with a thesis that explained why I believed the stock would see dramatic declines from last week's highs.

In the pre-market on September 24, 2018, New Age Beverages disclosed the dilutive offering that I was waiting for. The company said that it would be raising $50 million in an ATM transaction, causing the stock to fall more than 30% in mid-day trading.

Should the offering go as planned, the additional $50 million will do quite a bit to bolster the company's balance sheet. Even with this in mind however, I believe that the risks far outweigh the potential rewards here.

The bullish argument on New Age Beverages largely depends on at least one of two things happening. The first of these is an acquisition by Coca-Cola, which is an idea born through speculation and the second is the success of CBD-infused drinks. Although the latter is possible, I don't think it's probable as New Age Beverages will face fierce competition and legalities keep the market for these drinks relatively restricted. All in all, while New Age Beverages will enjoy a more solid financial foundation for the time being, there are competitive, regulatory and other risks that should be considered. As a result of these risks, I believe that New Age Beverages will see declines ahead.

New Age Beverages Proposes ATM Offering

On September 24, 2018, New Age Beverages disclosed an At The Market (ATM) offering through a filing with the SEC. The company said that it entered into an agreement with Roth Capital Partners with regard to the issuance and sale of $50 million in common stock. In the filing, the company disclosed that Roth Capital Partners will be entitled to a commission equal to 3% of the total gross proceeds of the offering. Therefore, excluding any other fees that may be involved, New Age Beverages has a goal of raising net proceeds in the amount of $48.5 million.

A New Look At The Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, New Age Beverages had under $100,000 in cash on hand. After adding in all current assets, the company had about $16 million to run its operations. On August 22, 2018, the company announced a dilutive transaction that would drive approximately $9.5 million in funding. On August 29, 2018, the company accessed yet another $12 million in funding. That means that with the $48.5 million in net proceeds generated through the most recent offering, the company's total comes to $86 million that the company has in total funds to get it through operations from March 31, 2018 forward.

With the company's most recent quarterly loss coming to $2.65 million, that means that with the funds it has on hand, if losses were to remain stagnant at $2.65 million, it has enough money to make it through more than 8 years of operations, which seems promising.

On the other hand, in the last quarter, losses grew by 273%. If that rate of growth in losses were to continue, the company would report losses in the current quarter in the amount of $7.23 million and in the next quarter, it would lose $19.75 million. While I don't see losses continuing to grow at this rate, it's easy to see how growing losses can eat through cash on hand. Nonetheless, that's not a concern, at least in the short term as the company has plenty of cash on hand to survive for a while.

Here's The Real Concern

My real concern has to do with the matter at the heart of the bullish theory, CBD drinks. While it's easy to point to Coca-Cola takeover rumors as the reason for the recent and monumental gains in New Age Beverages, I believe that investors won't let speculation go that far. The real reason for the gains has to do with CBD drinks and the fact that the company is getting involved in the space.

At the moment, cannabis is all the rage in the investing community. Companies like Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) have all seen monumental gains that some are even comparing to the dot-com bubble and bitcoin. It seems as though at the first mention of cannabis, investors' ears are perking up and money is being thrown around.

I believe that this has a lot to do with the gains we're seeing in New Age Beverages. Unfortunately for New Age Beverages, and its investors, there are a couple of big factors that seem to be omitted in the bullish thesis:

Legality - At the moment, only 31 states have legalized cannabis for medical use and only 9 states in the US have legalized the plant for recreational use. There is also a difference between THC and CBD that is worth consideration. Every state makes their own laws and opinions among law makers vary greatly when it comes to CBD (the additive being added to New Age Beverages brands of CBD drinks). In fact, at the moment, there are 17 states with laws that are directly related to CBD. Although the US is slowly moving toward legalization of cannabis and its derivative CBD, current laws will make it illegal to sell these drinks in some US states.

Competition - New Age Beverages is a pretty big beverage company, but it's no goliath in the industry. This would be of no concern if goliaths weren't considering getting their feet wet with CBD drinks of their own. Sure, this substantiates the takeover argument, but a takeover argument is a speculative one. What this does for me is make me question whether or not New Age Beverages will be able to take a decent enough portion of the market to make it worth getting involved. Moreover, it's not only the big guys the company needs to worry about. In various legal markets around the United States, small, locally recognized CBD-drinks have carved their own sections of the market and will bring more competition to the table. Here's a very small example of some of the different cannabis-infused drinks that are already available in legal markets throughout the United States.

There's the problem. Even if the market is large enough with current legal constraints to provide a decent push in revenue, the question is whether or not, with tons of competition out there, that revenue will be realized. Although, I'll admit that CBD-infused drinks are an exciting idea, I'm not quite sure that they are valuable enough to warrant the more than 100% gains the stock experienced on Thursday after announcing that it would unveil its portfolio of CBD-infused drinks.

Even with the recent declines, New Age Beverages has a market cap of around $190 million (as of September 24,2018), representing more than 16 times most recent quarterly revenues. Between the fact that the company is seeing growing losses, and the fact that much of the bullish thesis depends on CBD drinks, I believe that this multiple is very high and New Age Beverages has plenty of room to fall from here. Sure, Coca-Cola may be trading at around 20 times its most recent quarterly revenue, but there's a big difference. Coca-Cola is a household name that is comfortably generating profits and paying dividends. New Age Beverages is a little fish in a big pond that's working hard just to survive. Given this, my opinion is that giving New Age Beverages room to trade at half the quarterly revenue multiple as Coca-Cola is generous. This leaves it room to fall another 35% or so, bringing the price of the stock to roughly $2.50 or so per share.

The Takeaway

Investing is often about chasing the dream. Finding companies in their infancy with a great idea and helping to fund those companies to become the Coca-Colas, Facebooks and Apples of today. On the other hand, throwing money at every company that has a trending idea can lead to big losses. Sure, New Age Beverages has a trending idea. Everyone seems to want to get into the cannabis sector in one way or another. But this sector has its challenges and expands risks.

What we really have in New Age Beverages is a company that is experiencing widening losses, one that has diluted shares greatly over the past year, and one that seems to be deriving a hefty chunk of value from what I believe to be a CBD-related pipe dream. Is there potential here? Sure, there's always some kind of potential! But do the rewards outweigh the risks? In my opinion, the answer is, absolutely not!

