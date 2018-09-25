Market Volatility Bulletin: U.S. Stocks Languish As FOMC Meets

Russel 2k VIX adds evidence to the possibility that vol may continue to dump as we head toward the close of the year.

The S&P 500 maintains what has amounted to a fairly tight range over the past three weeks or so: VIX is in the low 12s.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:41AM EST

"Action" is not the first word that comes to mind as the US markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) mostly loaf around in the first hour or so of trade. Monday's open showed at least the potential for fireworks, but really activity reined in quite a bit as the session progressed.

There has at least been enough promise of activity to get spot VIX off its lowest levels from last week. Tomorrow's FOMC release may keep implied vols from dipping too low over the next couple days, but after that we could well see a revisit into "ten territory".

Thoughts on Volatility

Especially near midterms, we can expect the headlines to gust with reasons as to why change is needed. And of course, on some level change is always needed. All the while, economic growth is fading as a cause of chief worry, and I think that is mostly a good thing.

I suspect that if we got more generalized chop in risk assets (not the economy mind you, but specifically risky assets), then this figure would climb in a meaningful way. Recall that in the early 2000s, a very modest recession coupled with a punishing bear market with rising volatility.

Perspective matters: the dramatic change displayed above took the rate from 9.1% to 9.37%... a lot of financial pictures look worse than they are. I very much enjoy Jeroen Blokland's work, and this is an interesting story. But more generally, I find that readers of financial news are in some sense looking for drama.

In the meantime, the Argentinian currency crisis will likely extend out (at least) another round as the country works to get its economic house in order.

I wonder how long this relationship holds up. If both long rates and oil prices continue to rise, this could spell trouble for the US consumer, who has enjoyed both low rates and reasonably low oil prices over the last few years (certainly going back to 2014).

Term Structure

In the grand scheme of things, the VX term structure is pretty flat: 2.6 vol points front to back: 18.7% in percentage terms.

For all intents and purposes, HV over the last few months has been quite close to what we were seeing through most of 2017. This begs the question, is a 10-handle in the making for spot VIX? Without some shift in realized vol, I'm becoming a believer in the idea that the term structure starts to look more and more like it did about a year ago (call it early November '17).

As may be expected, SPX is not alone in terms of volatility settling down. Russell 2K vol now rests below 15. What doesn't matter much here is whether markets are behaving in too complacent a manner.

What is far more important is that risk assets have overcome a fair amount of travail in order to get to where they are now, which means one really has to ask what it takes to form a reversal that lasts more than a couple days.

UVXY and SVXY had their reverse splits last week. I don't trade options on these products, but my understanding is that the bid-asks on the options got super wide. Implied vol is low on SVXY in relation to the period since its late-Feb deleveraging. For those of you who do trade options on either of these ETPs, I'd be curious as to what you're seeing now that the dust has had a chance to settle on the reverse split.

Conclusion

Yesterday I wrote about the divergence between US stocks vs. EM as a group.

Atom & Humber provided solid reasons for why these differences in performance may very well be justified on grounds not expressly related to trade war concerns.

