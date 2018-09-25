Methode Electronics: Striving For Higher Gross Margins

The Grakon acquisition will be immediately accretive to both the top and bottom line, and help the company improve its industry lagging gross margin.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 11.34, which is 15.22% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) are down 18.45% since peaking on June 20, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of electronic user interface, power, sensor and power products are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating outstanding earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ, please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of August 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 9.84.

The current MGQ for MEI stands at 11.34, which implies a 15.22% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that MEI has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Methode Electronics Inc was 14.20% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 1.40% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 16.10% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 14.90% per year. (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been impressive over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for MEI came in at 12.85% as of July 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 12.85 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin has been expanding over the last five years, with an average growth rate of 9.50% per year. I like to invest in company's which are expanding their operating margin over the long-term - it is evidence of a management team that knows how to control the costs and expenses associated with generating revenue.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about MEI.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

MEI has a Forward P/E of 12.79 compared to a 18.51 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for MEI is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I view a Forward P/E above 10.00 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for MEI stands at 17.61%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 17.61% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of August was at 8.84%, so MEI has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.99x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for MEI would turn bullish with a daily close above $37.50. This would signal a bullish break above a downtrend line which began on August 29 on the daily charts. Shares recently bounced off support at the $37.00 level, which should encourage buyers to jump in on the bullish break. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $41.50 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date), I will buy the MEI 19OCT18 35 Call Options, which will provide approximately 12x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $36.50. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 144% (12% share appreciation x 12x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $41.500, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe MEI is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Beating The Competition

When looking for companies to invest in, I like to find ones with a management team that has outperformed its peers in the same industry in regards to growing earnings and generating returns for shareholders.

Management Effectiveness

MEI Industry Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 11.81% 8.90% Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) 13.61% 8.90% Return on Investment (TTM) 16.51% 11.19% Return on Equity (TTM) 18.68% 13.17%

Source: Reuters

This is a company that is posting higher sales growth than its peers with a management team that is very good at generating higher than average industry returns on invested capital. The recent price drop in the shares presents a great opportunity to initiate a position in MEI.

The Grakon Addition

On September 12 the company completed the acquisition of Grakon Parent Inc for total consideration of $420 million. With the acquisition, Methode gains access to a $1 billion addressable market for lighting technology for commercial, rail, off-highway, and electric vehicles. Grakon adds interior and exterior vehicle lighting expertise and a substantial customer base to the Methode family of diversified electronic systems and devices.

As the company stated in its investor presentation on the acquisition, Grakon brings:

Complementary products and manufacturing that can leverage Methode's core competencies to deliver unique solutions that provide higher margins.

And higher margins is what the company needs to strive for over the next twelve months. Although sales increased 11% in fiscal Q1 2019, consolidated gross margins were down 70bps to 26.9% YOY. And when compared to its industry, the company's gross margin came in well below the industry average of 40.43%. Management is betting that the purchase of Grakon will help them improve gross margins over the next twelve months, and with shares at their current price level, I like the risk/reward ratio for investors going forward.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, MEI is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

