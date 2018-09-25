Revisiting Wingstop - I Am Seeing More Upside Potential

I expect the company's business model and growth measures to continue to deliver impressive results over the next few years.

In January of this year, I wrote an article about one of the most interesting stocks in the restaurants industry. Not only is Wingstop (WING) a young growing fast service restaurant, the company is also rapidly implementing online ordering, delivery services and better customer relations. Even though the stock has rallied more than 80% YTD, I believe that there is still a lot of potential going forward.

Source: Wingstop

Another Record Quarter

Before I go into any details regarding the company's future plans, let's look at how the company has been doing over the past few quarters.

A part of the conclusion from my previous article can be seen below.

Wingstop is in the early stages of an international expansion. The company is not even done growing in the US and we already see promising international results of double-digit new store growth and rock solid sales. On top of that, it is a good sign that same store sales keep growing consistently after the successful implementation of advertisements and new ways to order.

The company did indeed continue its growth streak as the graph below shows. The company has beaten earnings every single time since its IPO in 2015. Some months were big blowouts while some came very close to expectations.

Source: Estimize

The most recent second quarter saw an EPS acceleration of 35.5% to $0.23 versus expectations of $0.21. Note that these numbers differ a bit from the ones shown in the graph above. This is the difference between unadjusted and adjusted earnings. The 35.5% surge is on an unadjusted basis.

Sales came in at $37.04 million versus expectations of $37.21 million. This is 17.3% higher compared to the adjusted previous-year quarter. The bigger trend as displayed below shows that sales growth has gained some momentum in the second quarter. Sales growth has always been close to 20% since the company's IPO. This is a good signal given that the company is still in an early expansion stage which does require strong sales growth. The same goes for net income. Net income growth has been steady above 35% over the past few years. Note that net income growth is slightly higher than EPS growth given the company's slightly higher number of outstanding shares.

That said, the company reported strong comparable store sales growth. Comps growth came in at 4.3% which, in addition to a 12.5% higher store count, pushed sales up 17.3% as I already mentioned.

Operating margins improved from 25.9% in Q2 of 2017 to 26.8% in Q2 of this year which was due to contained input inflation and higher sales. The overview below shows that margins where higher across all key COGS parts like labor, food and general operating expenses. This entire margins surge can be summarized by three key points: favorable wing prices, labor leverage and strong comps growth. In particular, higher sales put the company in a great place to manage rising prices.

Source: Wingstop Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

So far so good, but there are more things to get excited about. Especially when it comes to the future outlook and plans to grow the business.

What's Next?

One of the reasons why the company is so successful is its ability to sell a widely loved product on a global scale. As obvious as this sounds, the company mentions that the simple ability to change recipes to cater to multiple regions makes a global expansion much easier.

At this point, the company has a total of 1,188 stores. 1040 of those are domestic franchise operated restaurants while 26 of those are domestic company-owned restaurants. 122 are internationally operated restaurants.

That said, the company currently has 600 international locations/restaurants in its pipeline for 13 different countries. In addition to that, Wingstop is further working on three key points to support its long-term growth strategy.

The first key point is the company's digital channel expansion. At this point, 24.3% of all sales are online sales. This is expected to rise 400 basis points in 2018 compared to 2017. Moreover, 75% of all restaurants generate more than 20% of their sales online while the average ticket price of online orders is $5 higher than the average store ticket of $17.

The second point is an enhanced CRM (customer relationship management) platform. Wingstop wants to implement automatic voice recognition for orders done over the phone while the overall connection with customers needs to be improved to further establish the brand 'Wingstop'.

The third point is a national delivery rollout. This started in April of 2017 in Las Vegas and has delivered strong results. At this point, average ticket prices of deliveries are $5 above the average online order. Based on previous information from the company this would mean that delivery orders are $10 above the average in-store orders of $17.

That said, the stock price is currently taking a short break after rallying to $70 a few weeks ago. This happened right after the stock price started an even steeper uptrend as I displayed by the two green trend lines. I also have to mention that the stock is trading at 85 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of 67 and a PEG ratio of 3.9. None of these indicators are even remotely cheap. These valuation ratios indicate exactly what I expected them to show. Investors are buying the company because it is a very interesting growth story that is far from finished. At this point, it does not matter too much where the company is next year or the year after that. It's about the longer term like 10 years and beyond. It also means that the company should not make any mistakes. Even a slowing growth rate could cause investors to sell. A high valuation mean high expectations.

Personally, I am not adding shares at this point. I am waiting for the stock to drop a bit before I buy additional shares. I can imagine to see a mid-term pullback to $60 after the most recent rally. Other than that, I am very positive about the long term trend and expect the current growth streak to continue over the next few quarters and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WING.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.