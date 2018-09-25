Bet Against Tilray As The Stock Heads Sharply Lower

Expect breathtaking rallies that will fail to hold as the stock makes its way lower, to $50-$60.

At the time of writing, Tilray (TLRY) fell 19 percent on Monday, Sept. 24, only to bounce back slightly by 8 percent in after-hours trade. As the stock continues to fall, perhaps in the $60-$80 range within a month from now, it is unlikely to return to the $300 top reached last week. The company’s current fundamentals are nowhere near close in supporting current valuations. Its most optimistic future outcome would still peg the stock at excess valuations. As a global supplier and distributor, Tilray faces regulatory and trade risks in the U.S. and Europe. These headwinds have not yet been priced in the stock.

Tilray’s operations are exposed to political, economic, and legal risks in the U.S. and Europe (Portugal especially). With cannabis laws still in its infancy, the company’s operations could be negatively affected by new government regulations. This includes price controls, export controls, advertising, and production. The EU may interfere with its Portugal production plans by adding restrictions or limitations on imports within that region. Meeting EU requirements may include building more production facilities in various locations. This will add unknown costs for Tilray and will force the company to raise cash through the issuance of more shares.

Prior to the public listing, Tilray ended the quarter with $12.14 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2018.

Shareholders Have Limited Voting Rights

The dual-class share structure limits the voting rights of investors who bought the TLRY IPO. Privateer Holdings owns 75 million of Tilray’s Class 1. Each Class 1 share has 3 votes, compared to 1 vote with the IPO’d Class 2 shares.

The limited voting rights are not, in itself, a risk factor for shareholders. Snap Inc. (SNAP) does not give shareholders voting rights. Coincidentally, SNAP's stock is trading below $9, barely above yearly lows. Similarly, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg owns the majority of the voting rights, thanks to a dual class structure. The stock peaked at around $220 and fell in recent months for other reasons. Concerns over the way Facebook handles customer data, plus a report that 44% of younger Facebook users deleted the app, are pressuring its shares.

For Tilray, Class 2 common stockholders will have no preemptive rights to stop the company from issuing equity securities to raise funds. Chances are good that as the company seeks to carry out its growth ambitions, it will need more cash from the capital markets. And whenever biotech companies sell shares after the stock rallied, the secondary offering inevitably hurts the stock price.

Weak Revenue and Balance Sheet

Tilray had $12.1 million in cash and cash equivalents before the IPO but also held $9.26 million in debt. Revenue grew to $20.54 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, up from $12.6 million from the previous year. At $99.50 and a market cap of $13.29 billion, the stock is trading at 105 times sales. In Tilray’s defense, GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) trades at even higher multiples but has a market cap of $4.77 billion. Cronos (CRON) is also priced at lofty valuations from a price/sales multiple, but its market cap is $1.92 billion. Canopy Growth (CGC) has a market cap of $10.48 billion, not far from that of Tilray’s. It, too, trades at a P/S of over 150 times. The market is clearly pricing in strong revenue growth from these marijuana producers.

Stock performance of Tilray compared to other marijuana stocks:

TLRY data by YCharts

Tilray, which lost $7.8 million last year, and lost $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, must quickly ramp up production of its high-quality cannabis products. It must also raise the volume of product supplied, from tens of thousands of patients in 10 countries to millions of patients in dozens of countries. Only then will the stock sustain current levels.

At a share price of $50-$60, TLRY's stock will trade at 50 times sales. Even though that is still high, the company is still a “show me” until management proves it can deliver on its growth targets.

Valuation

Only three analysts cover Tilray on Wall Street. The average price target is $44 between two analysts:

Source: Tipranks

Trading Tilray Stock

Short-sellers briefly felt the squeeze when the stock traded as high as $300. When the stock fell just as fast in just 2-3 days, it became apparent that re-opening the short position or buying puts could give speculators a good return. October 5 $100 Puts are valued at a premium due to recent volatility, but could offer a positive return if the stock continues to fall. November $100 Puts cost $29.60, but give the options trader more time to let the market price TLRY's stock lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TLRY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.