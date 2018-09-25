Is Nike Still A Buy After The Recent Runup?

The sales bump from this controversial strategy could help investors value the company more appropriately.

Nike’s (NKE) decision to feature the most controversial athlete of the year, Colin Kaepernick, in its recent ad campaign was seen as the ultimate gangster move in marketing circles. In recent months it seems Wall Street has come to the same conclusion.

The stock is up 35% year-to-date, with phenomenal top and bottom lines in the past two quarters. NYU professor of marketing Scott Galloway hit the nail on the head when he said, “did the math. Young affluents lean progressive (pro-Kaepernick). Nike arbitraging old red-state (low-disposable income) consumers for young blue state (growing disposable income) progressives. The shareholder driven thing to do? A: Nike just did it.”

But now that marketing experts and Wall Street investors seem to have converged on Nike’s genius, has the stock price gotten ahead of itself? In other words, Is this the perfect time to sell?

Fundamentals

Source: Nike

Nike is currently covered by 37 analysts, 62% of whom have a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock. The stock meanwhile currently trades at a PE ratio of over 75. Return on equity is slightly higher than the past five-year average at 35.7%, but with a retention rate of nearly 75%, the sustainable growth rate is around 26.7% for the foreseeable future.

That means Nike trades at a PEG ratio of about 2.8, indicating a growth company at an unreasonable price. If you swap out my sustainable growth estimate with recent EPS growth or operating cash flow growth you’ll still have a PEG ratio greater than 2x.

So, for Nike to justify its current valuation, either earnings need to explode or the valuation needs to adjust downward. Here bullish investors could reasonably argue that Nike is at the cusp of a fresh product cycle. Just like any other product company, fresh stuff to sell at higher prices should drive growth higher in the near-term. Analysts ranging from Robert W. Baird’s Jonathan Komp to Telsey Advisory Group’s Cristina Fernández said “product innovation” will push sales higher in Nike’s most crucial market - North America. Higher sales and wider margins will eventually lead to better EPS, which will justify the current valuation. Their price targets range from $90 to $92.

But new product launches and estimates for better North American sales are not the only reason analysts are confident Nike will have stellar growth over the next year. Another big factor that analysts seem to have priced into their spreadsheets is what I like to call Nike’s Controversy Playbook.

The Controversy Playbook

“What was Nike thinking?” Donald Trump tweeted a day after Nike announced its Kaepernick campaign. Trump should be old enough to know this was just a routine part of Nike’s marketing strategy that dates back decades.

Nike advert right after Tiger Woods’ affairs controversy. Source: Youtube

The sportswear giant has a clever little trick to boost sales when they dip. Back in 1993, the company ran a campaign with basketball player Charles Barkley. Unlike the crowd favorite at the time, Michael Jordan, Barkley was a controversial figure who wasn’t afraid to ruffle some features. As part of the commercial, he said, “I’m not a role model. I’m not paid to be a role model.” Sales shot up 15.4% in that fiscal year.

They followed this up with a series of ads that made a controversial and eye-catching social statement. Here’s a chart of Nike’s Controversy Playbook in action over the years.

Since the 80’s, this company has realized the value of being part of the most controversial topic of the year. By picking up the hottest topic in the social sphere and taking an aggressive and controversial stand, Nike cleverly places its brand at the center of attention. It’s ‘Just do it’, ‘No excuses’, and ‘Voices’ campaigns all focused on social issues such as ageism, disability in sports, and gender equality. Nearly every single time, the sales figures over the next year or so reflect the success of this strategy. Nike recognizes that controversial ads will get a lot of traction on both social media and mainstream media, resulting in free coverage for months. According to CNBC, the latest ad created $163.5m in free media buzz. A genius marketing move.

So to figure out if investors should pour money into Nike at this inflection point we need to do two simple things - assume the Kaepernick campaign will have a similar positive impact and grace the stock with a PE multiple that is lower than today but still higher than that of stodgy German rival Adidas.

The result:

Current Sales per share $17.35 Sales Growth Over Year Similar to ‘Voices’ campaign 15% 2019 EPS Net margin 10% (past five year average) $1.99 Adjusted PE ratio Average of Adidas (42x) and current (75x) 58.5 Potential Price 2019 $116.7



Discount that potential price by 6% and you have a present value of $110. At the current price of $84.27, the stock may be undervalued by roughly 24%. A healthy margin of safety, if you think sales and margins will improve in the coming year.

On a side note, Nike certainly believes its stock is undervalued at the moment. The $15b buyback program they announced this year will start in 2019 and go on for four years. It replaces the $12b buyback program which is ongoing right now.

Final Thoughts

Ads alone can’t make a company what it is. However, in Nike’s case, a great product lineup with a genuinely innovative design team is backed up by a brand that has cemented itself as ‘cool’ and ‘woke’ in the minds of its target demographic. Nike is a luxury brand, which commands luxury premiums, and controversial ad campaigns is its way of reinforcing the brand, boosting sales, and sustaining the net margin.

If this strategy works like it has in the past, the stock is probably undervalued today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.