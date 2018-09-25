Catalyst Watch: Adamis Faces A Big FDA Decision This Week On Symjepi Jr.

Approval of Symjepi Jr. should help buoy shares a bit, but no breakout is likely until after Adamis’ commercial partner Sandoz launches its marketing strategy.

Adamis continues to trade at a steep discount due to serious concerns about the competence and integrity of management.

The ongoing shortage of EpiPens is also an indicator that the FDA will not hold back a new supply of epinephrine.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) faces its next big FDA hurdle this week. September 27th is the PDUFA deadline for Symjepi Jr., the low dose variant of the company’s Symjepi product, a prefilled syringe injector for delivering epinephrine to patients.

All approval decisions carry risk, and some panels can be wildcards. But, as we explained in our last research note about Adamis in August, there is ample reason to be highly confident in approval, and Adamis should see at least a bit of upside in its share price should approval come through as expected:

“Given the ongoing EpiPen shortage and the approval of the standard Symjepi dosage, it is extremely likely the FDA will judge in Adamis’ favor. Expectations of approval are likely baked into some degree already, which leaves downside risk. However, there may be some uptick from approval thanks to positive financial press attention – a thinly traded micro-cap can be moved pretty substantially by such news. The downside is also evidently mitigated by Sandoz, whose commercial strategy apparently is not reliant on Symjepi Jr.”

The Maxim Group, one of the few research outfits providing semi-regular analysis on Adamis, has concurred with our conclusion. In an analyst update published September 12th, Maximum reiterated its Buy rating and expressed high confidence in Symjepi Jr.’s approval:

“The PDUFA date for Symjepi jr. (0.15mg) is approaching on 9/27/18, we expect a positive response from the FDA. Symjepi (0.3mg & 0.15mg) is partnered to Sandoz-Novartis. Our expectation is that Sandoz will launch both Symjepi products sometime in the second half following low-dose approval (though precise timing has not been announced).”

Maxim attaches a price target of $13 a share, well above the current share price, which has languished well below $4 since the botched announcement of Adamis’ commercial partner, Novartis’ (NVS) generics subsidiary Sandoz, and subsequent dilutive capital raise. Adamis’ continued lack of meaningful transparency has helped produce a degree of capitulation we would not have thought possible for a company with an approved product and proven commercial partner.

After weeks of trading in the doldrums, the stock spiked Monday, September 24th, on double the average volume to close at $3.50 a share – up 12.9%. The jump was greater than we might have expected going into the catalyst, and it is indicative of investors and speculators taking positions before the catalyst.

We see the chief reason for the spike as signaling the expectation of an imminent commercial rollout. As Maxim’s latest research note highlights, Sandoz is no doubt waiting to see the results before initiating its commercial launch. This makes perfect sense, since a strategy targeting only the adult market would be distinct from one that also aims to penetrate the juvenile epinephrine injector space.

Monday’s spike is about more than the approval itself, since it is also the springboard to finally bringing Symjepi to market after a year of delays. Once the Sandoz sales efforts begins in earnest, we should expect further rises in the share price as it becomes increasingly concrete. At the same time, a drop should be expected if Symjepi Jr. fails. Sandoz has stated it will pursue a commercial effort in either case, but undoubtedly its efforts will be greater if it can claim the bigger market in an effort to battle Mylan’s (MYL) branded EpiPen and Teva’s (TEVA) generic version.

By playing in a market desperate for more epinephrine delivery systems, Adamis is offering a differentiated, low-cost alternative. That should help win it market share and accretive income from its profit-sharing deal with Sandoz. That opportunity exists whether Symjepi Jr. is approved, but the opportunity would be much diminished by a negative result.

Trading into this catalyst, there remains considerable upside. But that upside is more for the long-term. Approval is not going to send Adamis stock to the moon, but it will likely shake it out of the narrow bounds in which it has been trading for a while.

