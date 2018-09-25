Netflix Shareholders: At What Price?

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) has done tremendously well in reshaping and disrupting an industry in much need of modernization. So well indeed that Wall Street is now firmly awake and determined to play the game too, at any cost.

Netflix already was struggling to make its top scripted content have a positive cash return on invested capital. Now, with an over-leveraged balance sheet, slowing a fall in net new subscribers together with increased competition, Netflix offers its shareholders nil margin of safety.

Recent Developments

As a brief reminder, the big news which came out of Netflix's Q2 2018 results was that the number of net new additions came in at 5.2 million compared with the estimates of 6.2 million. Also, that for Q3 Netflix is expecting net new adds to be roughly 5 million, implying that for Q3 2018 a decline of net new adds of roughly 11% YoY with Q3 2017.

Right here we have a problem. If the rate of new adds is decelerating, this implies that Netflix's revenue, if it wishes to remain strong, that Netflix must increase prices. While Netflix has some upside room here, because when compared with other options - particularly with pay TV - Netflix is reasonably inexpensive.

However, here's a further concern, Netflix's competitive advantage, its moat if you will, had been its ability to underprice the competition. However, if Netflix needs to increase prices to ensure that its revenue growth remains healthy, it will erode its main competitive advantage. For instance, this would be akin to Walmart (WMT) raising prices, this would immediately cut into its competitive advantage.

The Competition

A further threat to Netflix is that the competition is now finally firmly awake. The big names are obviously Amazon (AMZN) Video, Apple (AAPL) and YouTube Premium (GOOGL)(GOOG) which compete in the video on demand space. But there are other platforms growing on the edges too, which either offer compelling "skinny bundles," for example, Sling TV (DISH) or not so skinny bundles like DirecTV (T).

Additionally, we just witnessed Comcast paying up close to $40 billion for Sky (SKYAY), providing evidence that capacity in this sector is relatively hot.

Which brings up a simple fact of life, there are only so many hours in a day to watch content. And with certain companies offering relatively attractive original content for free, like Amazon and Apple, in an attempt to keep subscribers on their ecosystem, Netflix will struggle to raise its prices in order to keep its top line growth.

I know, having written about Netflix over time on Seeking Alpha, that this is the wrong demographic to argue that there is a market available outside Netflix. But anecdotal evidence aside, facts are facts and there are a myriad of options available to consumers, with a full range of price points and sometimes even available for free. Granted, that whenever the topic is brought up, like during Netflix's Q2 2018 earnings call, Chief Concent Officer Sarandos is quick to brush under the carpet these concerns, saying that,

[...] the market for entertainment is so big that there can be multiple firms that are successful.

Nevertheless, it remains my contention that this is not 100% true and that the numbers are now starting to speak louder than Netflix's rhetoric.

No Flexibility

The problem escalates because Netflix has very little wiggle room on its balance sheet. We know that as of Q2 2018, Netflix presently carries $10 billion of obligations which are not reflected on the balance sheet, not to mention the $18 billion in content obligations on its balance sheet. However, even more pressing is the fact that Netflix expects to burn at least a further $2.4 billion of free cash flow over the next six months alone.

In other words, while Netflix currently carries $3.9 billion in cash, it will burn through a minimum of $2.4 billion during H2 2018, which will leave Netflix with at the top end $1.5 billion of cash by Q4 2018. However, within the next six months, Netflix has a further $430 million of interest payments. Thus, in the best case, Netflix has approximately $1 billion of cash by April 2019. So what's Netflix to do? Raise debt once again.

However, given that interest rates are rising, the junk bond market will expect a higher interest rate to compensate for having Netflix's debt. And while for a long time Netflix's share price was rising, allowing Netflix to boast of having a large equity cushion, if the share price starts to stagnant or even fall, as it has since it released earnings at the end of July, this will only augment the uncertainty of creditors.

Takeaway

I have attempted to show that shareholders paying up $160 billion market cap to participate in Netflix's shares, thinking that it's the only show in town, are overpaying. Netflix's competition is fierce, and given its inflexible balance sheet, Netflix does not have a lot of room to maneuver.

