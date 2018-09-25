Gopro Transformation To Consumer Camera Company Complete

GoPro (GPRO) released the Hero 7 cameras on September 20. Yes, cameras plural. I have written quite a bit about GoPro product development issues. GoPro has been releasing products that were not ready, not tested and badly thought out. A note written on a black board in a development lab I worked said, “Stick to your knitting!!!” After three years of product releases bringing GoPro close to disaster they read the message. Everything in the Hero 7 announcements are deliverable. This time GoPro stayed with the strengths they knew.

The Hero 7 releases are a family of consumer Action-Cameras targeted to a broad spectrum of customers. GoPro stayed with Action-Camera products, point of sale marketing experience and promotion skill sets. This time the fall marketing started at the end of March with the summer interim release of feature scaled Hero (2018) an Action-Camera created out of the Hero 5 Black with reduced features in the software. The Hero 7 is ready for release and will start shipping by the end of September.

The Hero 7 family consists of three members that range in features and pricing. The Hero 7 Black has a GoPro feature set that looks like an updated Hero 6 Black with emphasis on image stabilization.

The remaining two Hero 7 cameras fit into two marketing niches for casual Action-Camera users. The Hero 7 Silver has classical user Action-Camera options, features and features. The Hero 7 White has few user options. Simplistic might be a way to describe the user interface (in a good sense).

The Hero 7 products have diverse feature objectives and a range of price points. I would be able to use any member of the Hero 7 family for use on my back country trips.

All three Hero 7 cameras support live access to social media. The customer who buys one of the Hero 7 Action-Cameras is likely to enjoy a ski holiday, a vacation in Florida or the Caribbean. The Hero 7 will document their personal recreational rather than an extreme passion.

Looking at some of the Hero 7 details GoPro did make some consumer product choices designed to reduce customer support costs and requirements. For example, they traded video storage compression for less SDcard data rates with lower image quality. This choice reduces user frustration and GoPro support cost requirements. GoPro will satisfy the needs of the vast majority of their customers and but are less likely to be attractive to users that can distinguish the difference. These are product choices.

GoPro did bring their Action-Camera up to competitive levels but not leading-edge. GoPro Hero 7 in spite of the hyperbole of HyperSmooth added pretty normal camera technology to the stabilization. Looking at the GoPro promotional pieces, it is clear they have made the shift to consumer cameras product line.

GoPro added slow motion to the Hero 7 something that is a simple useful feature common in other Action-Camera offerings. .

The Hero 7 products feature objectives have a range of price points. These are three well thought out cameras every one developed to fulfill a functional need. I would be able to take any member of the Hero 7 family for use on most of my back country trips.

There are cautions to look for as well. GoPro is introducing three cameras. Any new camera can impact the reputation of other two. The Hero 7 White is the most radical change with limited user options. If this works we will see it copied by other companies. Customer support has aggressively been reduced in the last 18 months or so. There is no indication how support will be handled going forward.

A solid indication will emerge about six weeks from now on the success and failures of the Hero 7 introductions.

The announcements of the Hero 7 did not comment on Fusion or any change in any GoPro’s entry in 360 cameras. GoPro owned Kolor was closed down a few days ago. Kolor developed some key technology needed by the GoPro Fusion 360 cameras. The Fusion doesn’t fit very well with the Hero 7 Action-Cameras and may become the next casualty.

What does it mean?

My first take away is GoPro is changing into being a consumer camera company. This is a good thing from an investor point a view. The GoPro focus is on product mass marketing. There are no Action-Camera companies that have the competing high profile of GoPro. The value of the GoPro name should keep MSRP for the Hero 7 higher than functionally similar products.

Hero 7 products are optimized for mass-market consumer customers and not leading edge technology. The GoPro Action-Cameras have a feature set competitive with current Action-Cameras.

Social Media support on all Hero 7 cameras is an important addition to GoPro’s emerging customer base.

The Hero 7 family are the only Action-Cameras on the GoPro web site. The Hero 5 and Hero 6 has disappeared like a bad dream. The clean new Action-Cameras in the product line will focus both customers and investors towards the new GoPro.

GoPro Fusion is unlikely to last much beyond this buying season.

This is the most enthusiastic I have been about GoPro in the last three years. GoPro roll out started at the end of March. It was step by step well thought out process and is likely to deliver to the bottom line. The Hero 7 starts shipping in a few days. The early customer buyers will determine how GoPro has transformed this year’s make-over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.